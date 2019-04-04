Prominent Soviet-Era Russian Film Director Georgy Daneliya Dies At Age 88

Georgy Daneliya, one of the most popular Soviet-era film directors, has died at the age of 88 in Moscow, his relatives said on April 4.



The Georgia-born Daneliya, whose most famous movies include Walking the Streets Of Moscow, Afonya, Mimino, The Autumn Marathon, and Gentlemen Of Fortune, had been hospitalized in Moscow with pneumonia since February 23 .



According to the Tass news agency, the cause of death was cardiac arrest.



In 1979, The Autumn Marathon received the Golden Shell, the highest prize of the San Sebastian International Film Festival in Spain, and the Pasinetti Award for best film at the Venice International Film Festival in Italy.

Yevgeny Leonov's role in the movie won him the Pasinetti Award for best actor.



In 1986, Daneliya directed the tragicomedy cult film Kin-dza-dza!

Based on reporting by Dozhd, TASS, and Novaya Gazeta.