Protesters In Serbia Block Streets Over Fuel Prices

Drivers in several Serbian cities and towns have stopped their cars in the streets to protest against high fuel prices.

Main highways and roads were blocked in Belgrade, Novi Sad, Nis, Novi Pazar, and elsewhere in the June 11 protest.

In the capital, Belgrade, drivers stopped their cars on a highway, blocking traffic for about 20 minutes.

About 10 cars blocked one of the busiest intersections in Novi Sad.

The cost of gasoline recently rose to 1.29 euro ($1.5) per liter.

The protesters demanded that the state lower the tax on fuel, which makes up about 55 percent of the price.

They said prices should be kept under 1 euro a liter in a country where the average salary is around 400 euros ($472) a month.

The Serbian government has blamed the price hikes on global markets.

Last month, crude oil prices rose to three-and-a-half-year highs following U.S. President Trump’s announcement that it was pulling the United States out of the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers.

