Protests Continue In Sudan, Day After Military Ousts Bashir

Protesters remain out on the streets of the Sudanese capital of Khartoum to demand a civilian government, a day after a military coup ousted Omar al-Bashir, who ruled the country for nearly 30 years.



Thousands kept up their sit-in outside the military headquarters in Khartoum overnight and into April 12 despite a curfew imposed by the army after it arrested Bashir.



Bashir, 75, had faced 16 weeks of demonstrations against his rule.



Announcing the ouster on April 11, Defense Minister Awad Mohamed Ahmed Ibn Auf said Sudan would enter a two-year period of military rule to be followed by presidential elections.



Speaking on state television, he said Bashir was being detained in a "safe place" and a military council would now run the country.



Seated on a gold-upholstered armchair, Ibn Auf announced a state of emergency, a nationwide cease-fire, and the suspension of the constitution.

