Pussy Riot Members Fined In Switzerland For Attempting To Paint Anti-War Graffitti
A court in Switzerland has fined three members of Russia's Pussy Riot protest group for attempting to paint anti-war graffiti on the curb of a road in Bern.
Pussy Riot member Taso Pletner tweeted on August 31 that she and her two colleagues, Maria Alyokhina and Lyusya Shtein, were ordered to pay 400 Swiss francs ($410) each.
The trio was briefly detained by Bern police on August 30 while they were trying to paint graffiti protesting Russian's ongoing invasion of Ukraine.
In August 2021, Alyokhina and Shtein were handed parole-like sentences in Russia for calling on people to participate in unsanctioned rallies to support jailed opposition politician Aleksei Navalny after he was arrested at a Moscow airport upon his return from Germany, where he was convalescing from a poison attack.
In April this year, the two cut off electronic bracelets they were forced to wear and managed to flee Russia. Alyokhina, Shtein, and other members of the protest group have been known as ardent critics of Russia's unprovoked war in Ukraine.
Last week, the Russian Embassy in Switzerland published a statement saying that Pussy Riot's actions criticizing the Kremlin are illegal both in Switzerland and Russia.
Pussy Riot came to prominence in 2012 after three of its members were convicted of "hooliganism motivated by religious hatred" for a stunt in which they burst into Moscow's Christ the Savior Cathedral and sang a "punk prayer" against Vladimir Putin, who was prime minister at the time and campaigning for his subsequent return to the Kremlin.
Alyokhina and bandmate Nadezhda Tolokonnikova had almost completed serving their two-year prison sentences when they were freed in December 2013 under an amnesty. The two have dismissed the move as a propaganda stunt by Putin to improve his image ahead of the 2014 Winter Olympics that were held in the Russian resort city of Sochi.
Red Cross Chief Warns Combatants 'Playing With Fire' At Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Plant
Robert Mardini, head of the International Committee of the Red Cross, has warned that fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces around the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant must be halted immediately before a "massive incident" causes a humanitarian catastrophe.
"In the event of a nuclear leak, it will be difficult if not impossible to provide humanitarian assistance...and this is why fighting should stop," Mardini told a news conference on September 1 during a visit to Ukraine.
"It is therefore time to stop playing with fire and instead take concrete measures to protect this facility, and others like it, from military any operations.... The slightest miscalculation could trigger devastation that we will regret for decades," he added.
Moscow and Kyiv blame each other for shelling around Europe's largest nuclear power station, which Russian troops took control of shortly after invading Ukraine in late February. Ukrainian engineers have been allowed to continue operating the plant, under Russian supervision.
Experts from the International Atomic Energy Agency were on their way to visit the plant early on September 1 despite ongoing shelling. The mission is set to assess physical damage to the plant, determine the functionality of safety and security systems, evaluate staff conditions and perform urgent safeguards activities.
"The scenario could be a massive incident, and...there is very little anyone can do to mitigate the dire consequences of this," Mardini said.
Kazakhstan's President Toqaev To Seek Second Term In Snap Election
NUR-SULTAN -- Kazakhstan's president, Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev, has called for an early presidential election in the coming months in which he will seek a second term in office.
In an annual address on September 1, Toqaev also proposed increasing the presidential term to seven years from five years while barring future presidents from seeking more than one term.
"I propose that we hold early presidential elections in the autumn of 2022," Toqaev told parliament, saying measures were needed to "strengthen our statehood" and "maintain the momentum of reforms."
Toqaev also called for early parliamentary elections to be held in the first half of 2023. He said the elections will be held both for the Mazhilis, the lower house of parliament, and the maslikhats, local councils on all levels.
A presidential vote had been due in Kazakhstan in 2024 and parliamentary elections in 2025. To call an election, parliament must approve such a proposal and then pass it on to the Central Electoral Commission, which officially sets the date.
Toqaev's statement comes as human rights groups and political activists in the Central Asian nation demand a full investigation into violent nationwide protests that rocked the country in early January. Some 238 people, including 19 law enforcement officers, were killed in the unrest.
Many in Kazakhstan, including relatives of those killed during the unrest, have been demanded an explanation from Toqaev on his decision to invite Russia-led troops from the Collective Security Treaty Organization to disperse the protests, as well as his public "shoot to kill without warning" order.
The unrest occurred after a peaceful demonstration in the western region of Manghystau on January 2 over a fuel-price hike tapped into deep-seated resent over the country's leadership, leading to widespread antigovernment protests.
Thousands of people were detained by officials during and after the protests, which Toqaev said were caused by "20,000 terrorists" from abroad, a claim for which authorities have provided no evidence.
Human rights groups have provided evidence that peaceful demonstrators and people who had nothing to do with the protests were among those killed by law enforcement and military personnel.
In his September 1 address, Toqaev announced that all of those arrested or convicted for taking part in the January unrest, as well as law enforcement officers arrested for alleged beating and torturing the detained protesters, will be granted clemency.
"The amnesty will not affect the main suspects accused of organizing the unrest, as well as those charged with high treason and attempting to seize power," Toqaev said. He gave no further details such as naming such suspects or an exact number of those arrested during and after the unrest.
The former chief of Kazakhstan’s Committee of National Security, Karim Masimov, who was a close associate of Toqaev's predecessor, Nursultan Nazarbaev, and three of his ex-deputies were arrested after the unrest and charged with high treason.
Karimov's fourth deputy, Samat Abish, who is a nephew of Nazarbaev, was interrogated and identified as a person on interest in the case.
Nazarbaev ruled Kazakhstan for nearly three decades before resigning in March 2019 and picking his longtime ally Toqaev as his successor.
Still, he retained sweeping powers as the head of the Security Council, enjoying substantial powers with the title of "elbasy" or leader of the nation.
In June that year, Toqaev was announced the winner in an early presidential election that was followed by protests in the country's financial capital, Almaty, and some other cities, saying the poll was rigged.
In the wake of the January unrest, Toqaev stripped Nazarbaev of his Security Council role, taking it over himself. Since then, several Nazarbaev relatives and allies have been pushed out of their positions or resigned. Some have been arrested on corruption charges.
In June this year, a Toqaev-initiated referendum removed Nazarbaev's name from the constitution and annulled his status as elbasy.
Kazakh critics say Toqaev's initiatives were mainly cosmetic and would not change the nature of the autocratic system in a country that has been plagued for years by rampant corruption and nepotism.
In his annual address, Toqaev said he will suspend until 2028 a program gradually raising the retirement age for women from 58 to that of men, which is 63.
That statement appeared to be a response to numerous protests by feminist activists in several major cities in recent weeks who demanded the program to be cancelled.
The upcoming election, the date of which is yet to be set, is expected to strengthen Toqaev's mandate as an independent leader, should he win.
Kazakhstan, a tightly controlled oil-rich former Soviet republic of some 19 million, has never held a presidential election deemed free and fair by western observers.
In Tit-For-Tat Move, Russia Imposes Sanctions On 55 Canadian Officials
In a retaliatory move, Russia has imposed sanctions on 55 more Canadian military and political officials, barring them from entering the country amid ongoing tension over Moscow’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
The Russian Foreign Ministry said on August 31 the step was taken in response to Canada's latest sanctions imposed on Russian citizens, which the ministry called a "Russophobic course."
The statement also said three nongovernmental organizations in Canada -- Ukrainian Canadian Congress, Macdonald-Laurier Institute, and Ukrainian National Federation of Canada -- had been added to the Justice Ministry's registry of "undesirable organizations."
Last week, Canada imposed sanctions on 62 more Russian citizens and one defense company over the invasion of Ukraine.
Since Russia launched its full-scale aggression against Ukraine in late February, Canada has closed its airspace to Russian aircraft, barred Russian vessels from using Canadian ports and internal waters, banned the sales of luxury items to Russia, and prohibited Canadian banks from conducting transactions with Russian's central bank.
There are now 1,500 Russian citizens and companies on Canada’s sanctions list, including President Vladimir Putin, his two adult daughters, Russian athlete Alina Kabayeva, who is believed to be Putin's current partner, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, central bank Chairwoman Elvira Nabiullina, and many other close associates of the president.
Meanwhile the sanctions list by Russia includes 818 Canadian citizens, including Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, his wife Sophie Trudeau, Canadian government members, and lawmakers.
Russia Begins Sweeping Military Drills With China, India, Others
Russia has begun large military drills in the country's east that involves forces from China -- a show of increasingly close defense ties between Moscow and Beijing amid tensions with the West over the war in Ukraine.
The Vostok 2022 exercises take place in various locations in Russia's Far East and the Sea of Japan and involve more than 50,000 troops and over 5,000 weapons units, including 140 aircraft and 60 warships, the Russian Defense Ministry said. It will conclude on September 7.
The drills also engage troops from India, Laos, Mongolia, Nicaragua, Syria, and several former Soviet countries.
India continues to stress its neutrality in its stance on Russia's war in Ukraine, saying it maintains good relations with both the West and Moscow.
China has pointedly refused to criticize Russia’s war in Ukraine, blaming the United States and NATO for provoking Moscow, and has condemned Western sanctions imposed on Moscow.
Russia, in turn, has strongly backed China amid the tensions with the United States that followed a recent visit to Taiwan by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
Russian President Vladimir Putin recently drew parallels between U.S. support for Ukraine and Pelosi's trip to Taiwan, charging that both were part of alleged American efforts to foment global instability.
Based on reporting by AP and dpa
IAEA Visit To Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Plant Delayed Amid Shelling, Reactor Shutdown
A mission from the United Nations nuclear agency has been delayed as it makes its way to visit Ukraine's Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant amid reports of shelling that forced one of the plant's reactors to shut down.
A convoy carrying the inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) was waiting at a Ukrainian checkpoint about 20 kilometers from the front line, Ukraine's state energy operator Enerhoatom said on September 1.
Rafael Grossi, the IAEA chief, said the mission -- which is expected to be delayed for several hours -- will still reach the nuclear plant on September 1 as planned, a spokesperson for the agency said. Earlier on the day, the agency announced that the mission had set off from the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhya toward the plant in the Russian-controlled town of Enerhodar.
Grossi said the mission was aware of "increased military activity in the area" but was pressing ahead with its plan to visit the facility and meet its staff.
The situation at the Zaporizhzhya plant -- Europe's largest nuclear power station -- continues to be a source of major concern for the international community. Russian and Ukrainian forces have accused each other of shelling the plant, raising concerns about a possible nuclear disaster.
Both sides again accused each other of launching attacks in the area ahead of the inspectors’ visit on September 1. Ukrainian officials said Russian shelling forced one of two reactors operating at the power plant to shut down.
"Since 5 a.m., constant mortar attacks on the city have not stopped.... It is known that several civilian buildings were hit. There are victims! How many is still being determined," he said.
Oleksandr Starukh, head of the Zaporizhzhya region, separately reported that Russians troops were shelling "the pre-agreed route of the IAEA mission from [the city of] Zaporizhzhya to the nuclear power plant."
"The UN advance team cannot continue to move due to security reasons," he wrote on Telegram.
Russian shelling has forced one of the two operational reactors at the nuclear plant to shut down, according to Ukraine's state energy operator Enerhoatom.
"The emergency protection was activated and the operational fifth power unit was shut down" due to the Russian mortal shelling, Enerhoatom said on Telegram on September 1.
Enerhoatom added that "power unit No. 6 continues to work in the energy system of Ukraine" and is supplying electricity for the power plant's own needs.
In turn, Russia's Defense Ministry accused Ukrainian forces of attempting to seize the power plant early on September 1.
The ministry said that "measures had been taken" to destroy the opposing troops, including use of military aviation.
It gave no evidence to back up the claim, which could not be independently verified.
Russian news agency TASS quoted Aleksandr Volga, a Russian-installed official in Enerhodar, as saying the town was without power on September 1.
Volga said there was no light in Enerhodar, but there was no reason the planned visit by IAEA inspectors to the nuclear plant could not go ahead.
The situation at the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant -- Europe's largest nuclear power station -- continues to be a source of major concern for the international community. Russian and Ukrainian forces have accused each other of shelling the plant, raising concerns about a possible nuclear disaster.
The IAEA's experts were set to assess physical damage to the plant, determine the functionality of safety and security systems, evaluate staff conditions and perform urgent safeguards activities, the agency said.
The United States has said a "controlled shutdown" of Zaporizhzhya is the "safest option" and urged Moscow to agree to a demilitarized zone around the site, echoing an earlier call from UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
HRW Accuses Russia Of 'Forcibly Transferring' Ukrainians to Russia
Human Rights Watch (HRW) says Russian and Russian-allied forces have been "forcibly transferring" Ukrainian civilians, including those fleeing fighting, to the Russian Federation or areas of Ukraine occupied by Russia.
The rights group said in a 71-page report, released on September 1, that the transfers are a "serious violation" of the laws of war that constitute war crimes and potential crimes against humanity.
"Ukrainian civilians should not be left with no choice but to go to Russia," said Belkis Wille, senior crisis and conflict researcher at HRW and co-author of the report, which also noted that thousands of Ukrainian citizens have been subjected to a form of compulsory, punitive, and abusive security screening called "filtration."
"No one should be forced to undergo an abusive screening process to reach safety," Wille added.
WATCH: 'You Are Russian Now': Ukrainian Family Recalls Deportation To Russia
Russia launched its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine on February 24. Since then, it has taken control of large areas in the south while further deepening its footing in the east, where Russia-supported separatists have been fighting against Ukrainian troops since 2014.
Since the outbreak of the war, Russia has been accused of consistently committing war crimes for allegedly purposely shelling residential areas and civilian infrastructure such as hospitals, shopping malls, and cultural venues. There have also been several allegations of Russia of perpetrating torture, unlawful detentions, and forcible disappearances of civilians.
Moscow has denied all of the accusations.
HRW said it interviewed 54 people who went to Russia, went through filtration, had family members or friends who were transferred to Russia, or who supported Ukrainians trying to leave Russia.
Most had fled the southern port area of Mariupol, while several were transferred from the Kharkiv region.
The group also interviewed dozens of civilians from the Mariupol area who were able to escape the war zone to Ukrainian-controlled territory without undergoing filtration.
The total number of Ukrainian civilians transferred to Russia remains unclear, but HRW said many were displaced and transported in "a manner and context that makes them illegal forcible transfers."
In late July, the state news agency TASS reported that over 2.8 million Ukrainians had entered Russia from Ukraine, including 448,000 children.
"Herding people further into Russian-occupied areas and onward to Russia without consent should immediately stop," Wille said.
"Russian authorities and international organizations should do everything they can to help those taken to Russia against their will who want to return home to be able to do so safely."
Outgoing UN Rights Chief Blasts 'Serious' Chinese Abuses In Xinjiang As Possible 'Crimes Against Humanity'
Departing UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet has excoriated Beijing for "serious human rights violations" and possible "crimes against humanity" in a western region where China's leadership is accused of mass roundups and other mistreatment of Uyghurs and other minorities, despite Beijing's strong-arm tactics to block the assessment.
Bachelet's report suggests that the discriminatory detention of Muslim groups in Xinjiang Province might constitute crimes against humanity and calls on China to "take prompt steps" to release all of those detainees in so-called training centers, prisons, or detention facilities.
It cites a "discriminatory pattern" and "patterns of torture" allegations in Xinjiang as "credible" and says the situation requires "urgent" international attention.
"The extent of arbitrary and discriminatory detention of members of Uyghur and other predominantly Muslim groups, pursuant to law and policy, in context of restrictions and deprivation more generally of fundamental rights enjoyed individually and collectively, may constitute international crimes, in particular crimes against humanity," the report said.
Chinese officials' treatment of Uyghurs and other minorities in Xinjiang Province, where more than 1 million Uyghurs have been forced into a network of detention camps, has been labeled genocide by the United States and harshly condemned by dozens of other countries, including at the United Nations in October.
August 31 was Bachelet's last day on the job and she vowed months ago to release the conclusions from her trip to the Xinjiang region in May before she left.
Chinese Ambassador Zhang Jun warned earlier in the day that Beijing was "firmly opposed" to the release of the document and had made its opposition "very clear" to Bachelet.
He acknowledged that Chinese officials "haven’t seen this report yet, but we are completely opposed to such a report [and] we do not think it will produce any good to anyone."
Bachelet recently said she was under "tremendous pressure" from both sides regarding the report, which UN officials and Western diplomats say has been mostly ready for months.
Its publication with the weight of the United Nations behind it marks a big blow to Beijing.
Uyghurs are a Turkic ethnic group mainly originating from and culturally affiliated with the Central and East Asian regions.
UN special rapporteur on modern slavery Tomoya Obokata this month concluded that China's coercing of Muslim Uyghurs and other minorities into forced labor in agriculture and manufacturing in Xinjiang could amount to "enslavement as a crime against humanity."
Chinese envoy Zhang called "the so-called Xinjiang issue...a completely fabricated lie out of political motivations" whose "purpose is definitely to undermine China’s stability and to obstruct China’s development."
Human rights groups and journalists have long documented shocking abuses in Xinjiang.
Beijing calls the detention facilities "training centers."
Family members and rights advocates previously expressed bitter disappointment at the failure of Bachelet, a former political detainee in Pinochet's Chile, a doctor for tortured children, and a one-term president, to more squarely confront China on the Xinjiang abuses.
It is unclear who will succeed Bachelet as top UN rights advocate but she will initially be replaced by a deputy, a spokesperson for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said this week.
"We are looking for somebody who is willing to speak out in a principled way, regardless of the perpetrator," Human Rights Watch head Kenneth Roth said of the appointment.
Based on reporting by AFP, AP and Reuters
U.S. Gets Court OK To Seize Russian Lukoil's $45 Million Jet
The Justice Department announced on August 31 that the United States had obtained a warrant from a district court to seize a $45 million Boeing aircraft owned by Russian oil and gas giant Lukoil based on a violation of sanctions dating back to the Russia's partial invasion of Ukraine in 2014.
It cited "probable cause...based on violations of federal law," adding that the plane "flew into and out of Russia in violation of the Department of Commerce's sanctions against Russia."
The Boeing 737-7EM bearing the tail number "VP-CLR" is thought to be in Russia, the Justice Department added.
Lukoil, officially PJSC Lukoil and headquartered in Moscow, is Russia's largest nonstate company by revenues.
It has been under U.S. sanctions since 2014 as a result of measures adopted after Russia invaded and annexed Crimea from Ukraine and launched its backing for armed separatists elsewhere in eastern Ukraine.
The Justice Department cited the Lukoil jet's flight to Texas in March 2019 with a "Russian oligarch" aboard whom it identified as Lukoil CEO Vagit Alekperov, who is thought to control Lukoil and is regarded as one of Russia's richest people.
The United States, the European Union, and other entities have dramatically increased their financial, travel, diplomatic, and other sanctions against Russia since President Vladimir Putin ordered tens of thousands of Russian troops into Ukraine on February 24.
As a result, hundreds of millions of dollars' worth of luxury yachts and other assets of Russians who prospered under Putin's two-decade reign have been seized.
EU's Michel Urges Faster Work Toward Peace From Azerbaijani, Armenian Leaders
European Council President Charles Michel said after a trilateral meeting in Brussels with the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia on August 31 that the Caucasus rivals had agreed to accelerate "substantive work" toward a peace treaty.
The head of the EU executive said the fourth such trilateral talks since an intense 44-day war in late 2020 were "open and productive" and included discussions on reestablishing transport links, borders, and the freeing of wartime detainees.
The first EU-mediated meeting since May 22 was attended by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian.
It follows an outbreak of fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh on August 1-3 in which at least one Azerbaijani and two ethnic Armenian soldiers were killed. The two sides blame each other for the violence.
"Today we agree to step up substantive work to advance on the peace treaty governing inter-state relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan and tasked the foreign ministers to meet within one month to work on draft texts," Michel's statement said.
"We also had a detailed discussion on humanitarian issues, including demining, detainees and the fate of missing persons."
Michel said he stressed to the Azerbaijani side the importance of further freeing Armenian detainees, which has been a major demand since Yerevan's reluctant acceptance of a Moscow-brokered cease-fire that returned significant territory long held by ethnic Armenians to Azerbaijan.
He also urged each side to better prepare its public for peace despite decades of frozen conflict since the demise of the Soviet Union.
The Brussels meeting comes one day after Armenian and Azerbaijani commissions on border delimitation gathered in Moscow on August 30.
"With all these discussions, I would like to underline that it is important to take the population along on both sides and prepare them for a long-term sustainable peace," Michel said. "Public messaging is critical in this regard -- in a sensitive situation like this every word spoken in public is obviously listened to by the other side and weighed."
Michel said a meeting between border authorities would take place in November.
Nagorno-Karabakh, which along with seven adjacent districts had been under ethnic Armenian control for nearly three decades prior to the war in 2020, is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan.
Armenia lost control over parts of the breakaway region and the seven adjacent districts as part of the Russian-brokered cease-fire after a six-week war over Nagorno-Karabakh broke out in 2020, leaving more than 6,500 dead. An estimated 2,000 Russian troops have been deployed to monitor the situation.
Earlier this month, Baku forcibly took control of several strategic heights near the disputed region.
- By Current Time
Belarus Designates Group Of Ex-Cops Who Oppose Regime As Terrorists
The Supreme Court of Belarus has labeled a group called BYPOL, which unites former law enforcement officers who support opposition politicians, as a terrorist organization.
The Prosecutor-General's Office said on August 31 that it initiated the hearing, which also outlawed BYPOL's structural branches, the Situational Analytical Center and Victory Mobilization Plan, as terrorist groups.
They accuse BYPOL of involvement in the "formation of radical ideas in society and pushing citizens to conduct extremist activities aiming to change the constitutional order" of Belarus.
BYPOL was founded in 2020 in the wake of unprecedented mass protests questioning official presidential election results giving a victory and sixth term to authoritarian leader Alyaksandr Lukashenka earlier in the year.
Lukashenka had been in power since 1994.
BYPOL's members have said the group was created to investigate police brutality during the violent dispersal of the anti-Lukashenka rallies and to convince active police officers to "take the Belarusian people's side" to stop the massive crackdown to suppress the monthslong protests.
The opposition and the West say the poll was rigged and followed the persecution and exclusion of potential challengers.
Many opposition politicians and activists have since been forced to leave the country or have been jailed.
Russian Trial Begins Of Mother Of Exiled Chechen Rights Activists
The trial has opened in a fraud and assault case against the mother of two outspoken critics of authorities in Russia's North Caucasus region of Chechnya in a prosecution that critics insist is politically motivated.
The OVD-Info rights watchdog said on August 31 that the lawyers of defendant Zarema Musayeva requested at the first court session in the Chechen capital, Grozny, that their client be released to house arrest, citing her diabetes.
The court rejected the motion and quickly adjourned until September 7.
Musayeva is the mother of Abubakar and Ibragim Yangulbayev, both of whom have fled abroad citing harassment from Chechen authorities over their online criticism of Kremlin-backed Chechen head Ramzan Kadyrov.
Chechen police and security officers seized Musayeva in January in her apartment in the Russian city of Nizhny Novgorod, some 1,800 kilometers from Chechnya, and forcibly returned her to Grozny.
Kadyrov, other Chechen officials, and a member of the Russian Duma have publicly vowed to kill all members of the Yangulbayevs' family, calling them "terrorists."
Journalists, rights activists, and other Russians have urged the government to punish those who issued the threats.
Abubakar Yangulbayev has accused Kadyrov's law enforcement and security officers of "lawlessness on a daily basis in Chechnya" and said the case against his mother is Kadyrov's retaliation for his activities.
Both brothers have said they faced years of pressure from Chechen authorities over their online criticism of Kadyrov and the rights situation in Chechnya.
Many of their relatives have been similarly harassed in Chechnya and even deprived of their homes since Kadyrov and his people vowed to kill them and their family.
The activists' father, retired federal judge Saidi Yangulbayev, and a sister fled Russia in January following the threats.
Russian and international human rights groups have for years accused Kadyrov of overseeing grave human rights abuses, including abductions, torture, extrajudicial killings, and the persecution of the LGBT community.
Kremlin critics say Putin has turned a blind eye to the abuses because he relies on the former rebel commander to control separatist sentiment and violence in Chechnya.
Two Imams Attacked In Iranian City Of Qom Amid Rise In Assaults On Clerics
Two imams have been attacked by unknown assailants in the central Iranian city of Qom, the latest in a series of assaults against clerics across the country.
According to the Hawzah news agency, which is affiliated with the Islamic Seminary of Qom, two young men attacked the imams "with an iron pipe for no reason." The cars of the clerics were also damaged.
One of the two was hospitalized and needs surgery, Hawzeh news reported.
The Qom police department has yet to publish a report on the incident.
There has been an increase in reports of attacks on clerics in various parts of Iran in recent months, which coincides with rising tensions among the population over worsening living conditions.
In July, a young Iranian cleric named Mojtaba Hosseini was stabbed several times in the back while giving a sermon in the city of Karaj, according to a local official. That same month, an imam was injured in an assassination attempt by an assailant passing by on a motorcycle in Isfahan city.
Several other attacks have also been recorded.
Mohammad Taghi Fazel Meybodi, a senior member of the Islamic Seminary of Qom, said earlier that many clerics and seminary students don't appear in public gatherings because of the "teasing or cursing" they hear from people.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iranian Ministry Says It's Reviewing More Than 200 Textbooks On Ayatollah's Orders
More than 200 textbooks in Iran are being reviewed to ensure they address concerns made about them by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Education Minister Youssef Nouri said on August 31 that the books in question were printed for the new academic year, but after Ayatollah Khamenei went through them and made comments, changes to them will be made. The books will be introduced into grades 1 through 12 in the next school year, he added.
Nouri did not specify what the changes were. Khamenei has previously said that the teaching of many humanities subjects in universities causes disbelief in divine and Islamic teachings.
Textbooks have been changed several times in Iran since the 1979 revolution and the creation of an Islamic republic to include religious discourse and promote revolutionary, Islamic values among youth.
Officials have suggested that the reported changes are part of an effort to bring the textbooks in line with the clerical establishment’s education policies, including the Fundamental Reform Document Of Education, adopted in 2011.
These policies say the country needs an “education system capable of materializing [the ideal Islamic life], universal justice, and Islamic-Iranian civilization.”
In May, Khamenei demanded the removal of "useless" materials from textbooks during a meeting with a group of teachers.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
FBI Experts To Investigate Massive Cyberattack In Montenegro
A rapid deployment team of FBI cyberexperts is heading to Montenegro to investigate a massive and coordinated attack on the Balkan nation's government and its services.
“This is another confirmation of the excellent cooperation between the United States of America and Montenegro and proof that we can count on their support in any situation,” Montenegro's Ministry of Internal Affairs said on August 31.
On August 26, a high-ranking source with Montenegro's National Security Agency (ANB) told RFE/RL's Balkan Service that "critical state infrastructure" was targeted in the early-morning cyberattack and that Russian security services were suspected of involvement.
The ANB source, who requested anonymity due to the sensitivity of the issue, described the cyberattack as "unprecedented" in scale, and said it was prepared over a long period of time.
Later, a Cuban hacker group claimed responsibility while experts said it could also be the work of both individuals and organized criminal groups.
Montenegro was also hit by a cyberattack on August 23. The government's IT structures, Interior Ministry, and Prosecutor-General's Office were all involved in the investigation into that attack.
Russian state security bodies have been accused of involvement in numerous hacks and cyberattacks targeting Western governments and businesses in recent years. Experts have warned about the increased dangers of such attacks following Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine in February, which led Western countries to impose punitive sanctions against Moscow.
Russia has denied any involvement in the cyberattacks.
With reporting by AP
Hungary Says EU To Suspend Visa Deal With Russia, Hold Off On Total Ban
Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto says the European Union will suspend an accord with Russia on easier visa issuance for tourists, but avoid the outright ban some of the bloc's members have been pushing for at a meeting in Prague.
"There won't be a general blanket visa ban imposed for Russian citizens...Several member states have raised their voice against this, including myself," Szijjarto wrote in a post on Facebook on August 31.
He added that the visa issuance agreement will be suspended with a qualified majority of the bloc's 27 members, though he did not say whether Hungary would be one of them.
There was no immediate confirmation from the EU as the meeting continues in the Czech capital.
The matter of limiting visas to Russians has gained steam among some EU countries in recent days but an agreement must be reached by all 27 members of the bloc in order for it to become the latest sanction against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.
EU countries that share borders with Russia -- the Baltic states, Poland, and Finland -- have led the drive for more restrictive bans on visas for Russian tourists.
With air service barred by the EU on flights from Russia, most travelers are using their land borders to travel on to other EU countries.
UN Says Iran Ups Uranium Enrichment, Tehran Demands More U.S. Guarantees To Revive Nuclear Deal
The UN nuclear watchdog says Iran has expanded its enrichment of uranium to a recently installed cluster of centrifuges, signaling another potential challenge to reviving a hobbled international nuclear deal after Tehran insisted it needed more U.S. guarantees to ink any agreement.
Reuters said it had seen a confidential report by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on August 31 in which the agency said Iran was now using the second of three cascades, or clusters, of advanced IR-6 centrifuges at the underground Natanz plant to enrich uranium.
A separate report on August 29 said the first cascade had come onstream.
Each of the first two cascades of up to 174 machines enriches up to 5-percent fissile purity, and no nuclear material has been fed into the third cascade, the IAEA assessment said.
Earlier on August 31, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said his country needs stronger guarantees from Washington for the revival of the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan Of Action (JCPOA), and reiterated that the IAEA should drop its "politically motivated probes" of Tehran's nuclear work.
During a visit to Moscow where he met Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, Amir-Abdollahian said Tehran was “carefully” reviewing Washington’s response to an EU text for the revival of the nuclear agreement, which has been on the verge of collapse since former U.S. President Donald Trump withdrew the United States unilaterally in 2018 and reimposed crippling sanctions.
After 16 months of indirect talks between Tehran and Washington, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on August 8 that the EU had put forward a final offer to overcome an impasse for the revival of the agreement.
The IAEA has been probing the origins of nuclear material found at three undeclared Iranian sites.
Since the United States withdrew from the pact four years ago and started reimposing sanctions on Iran, Tehran has progressively rolled back its own commitments to the deal. The deal was designed to prevent Iran from building a nuclear bomb. Tehran insists its nuclear program is for civilian purposes only.
Amir-Abdollahian's visit to Moscow follows a report by The Washington Post that Tehran has delivered a first shipment of Iranian-made combat drones to Russia.
Tehran last month denied U.S. claims about sending drones to Russia, which has invaded Ukraine.
Based on reporting by Reuters and IRNA
Amnesty Accuses Iran, Turkey Of Firing At Afghans Trying To Reach Safety
Amnesty International has accused Iranian and Turkish forces of “repeatedly” pushing back Afghans who attempt to cross their borders and opening fire on men, women, and children trying to reach safety.
In a new report released on August 31, the London-based rights group said Afghans who manage to enter Iran or Turkey are detained and subjected to torture and other ill-treatment before being forcibly returned to Afghanistan, despite the poor human rights situation there.
Amnesty said it has documented the killing of 11 Afghans by Iranian security forces and three Afghans by Turkish security forces.
The rights group said none of those killed represented an “imminent threat of death or serious injury” to security forces or others that would meet the threshold for the use of firearms under international law and standards.
“We documented how Iranian security forces have unlawfully killed and injured dozens of Afghans since last August, including by firing repeatedly into packed cars. Turkish border guards have also unlawfully used live ammunition against Afghans, firing into the air to repel people, and also shooting at them in some cases,” Marie Forestier, researcher on refugee and migrants rights at Amnesty International, said in a statement.
The rights group called on Turkish and Iranian authorities to immediately end all pushbacks and deportations of Afghans, end torture and other ill-treatment, and ensure safe passage and access to asylum procedures for all Afghans seeking protection.
“Security forces must immediately end the unlawful use of firearms against Afghans at the borders, and perpetrators of human rights violations, including unlawful killing and torture, must be held accountable,” Amnesty International said.
Amnesty International said it is also calling on all countries not to forcibly return Afghans not only to Afghanistan, but also to Turkey or Iran, where Afghans would be at risk of deportation to Afghanistan.
The rights group also called on countries hosting Afghans to support safe passage and evacuations from Afghanistan for all those at risk of reprisals from the Taliban.
The hard-line group, which returned to power in August 2021, has been accused of serious human rights abuses, particularly against women whose rights have been crushed.
In past months, hundreds of thousands of Afghans have fled the country as the Taliban militants took power.
The United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) says there are 2.6 million registered Afghan refugees in the world, of whom 2.2 million are registered in Iran and Pakistan alone.
Anti-War Activist In Russia's Tatarstan Remanded In Custody
KAZAN, Russia -- Activist Andrei Boyarshinov, who was charged with terrorism over his calls for Russia to stop its ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, has been remanded in pretrial detention by the Supreme Court of Russia's Republic of Tatarstan.
Boyarshinov's lawyer, Rim Sabirov, told RFE/RL that the Supreme Court on August 31 rejected his client's appeal of an earlier decision by the Vakhitov district court in Tatarstan's capital, Kazan, to extend the activist's pretrial detention until at least November 17.
Boyarshinov was arrested in March and charged with public calls for terrorism and justifying terrorism.
The charges stem from posts he made on Telegram before and during unsanctioned rallies in Kazan where demonstrators demanded a halt to Russia's war in Ukraine.
The court initially placed Boyarshinov umder house arrest, but after prosecutors appealed the ruling, the pretrial restriction was changed and the activist was sent to a detention center.
Boyarshinov has told RFE/RL that he considers the case against him politically motivated, saying, "I am, and will be, against this war."
Many activists, journalists, and others have left Russia for other countries since Moscow launched a wide-scale attack on Ukraine on February 24.
Days after the sending troops into Ukraine in late February, President Vladimir Putin signed a law that calls for lengthy prison terms for distributing "deliberately false information" about Russian military operations as the Kremlin seeks to control the narrative about its war in Ukraine.
The law envisages sentences of up to 10 years in prison for individuals convicted of an offense, while the penalty for the distribution of "deliberately false information" about the Russian Army that leads to "serious consequences" has a punishment of up to 15 years in prison.
It also makes it illegal "to make calls against the use of Russian troops to protect the interests of Russia" or "for discrediting such use," with a possible penalty of up to three years in prison. The same provision applies to calls for sanctions against Russia.
Manana Aslamazian, 'Matriarch Of Russian Journalism,' Hit By Car, Killed In Yerevan
The former director-general of the Internews Foundation in Russia, Manana Aslamazian, has died at the age of 70 in the Armenian capital, Yerevan.
Journalist Viktor Muchnik wrote on Facebook that Aslamazian died after being hit by a car on August 31.
"Manana was a big friend and our mother. The matriarch of Russian journalism. I even do not know anyone who did more for all of us than she did," Muchnik wrote.
Aslamazian was the laureate of the 2002 Media Manager of Russia Award. She was also a recipient of the Russian Television Academy’s special Award for Personal Contribution to Russian Television's Development.
In 2002, she became a member of the staff of Russia's National Association Of Radio and Television Broadcasters.
Five years later, she was excluded from the association after authorities launched a criminal case against her, accusing her of "foreign-currency smuggling" for having 9,500 euros in her possession when she entered Russia from France, which at the time had a value above the $10,000 limit.
Aslamazian said at the time that she was not aware of the exchange rate between the euro and the U.S. currency.
Aslamazian left Russia then, and the Internews Foundation stopped functioning shortly after that.
Borrell Says EU Members Agree On Suspension Of Visa Deal For Russians
PRAGUE -- The European Union's top diplomat, Josep Borrell, says the bloc's 27 members have agreed to suspend an agreement with Russia, which had made it easier for Russians to obtain tourist visas, as a sanction for Moscow's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
Borrell announced the decision, which falls short of the total ban on visa issuance some countries sought, on August 31 after the second day of a meeting of EU foreign ministers in the Czech capital.
A 2007 visa agreement to ease EU entry requirements for Russians was partially suspended in late February, targeting people close to Russian President Vladimir Putin, such as Russia's official delegations and holders of diplomatic passports. But it left so-called “ordinary Russians” untouched, allowing them to continue to enjoy EU visa-facilitation benefits, such as reduced waiting times and costs and the need to present fewer documents when applying.
Countries that share borders with Russia -- the Baltic states, Poland, and Finland -- have led the drive for more restrictive bans on visas for Russian tourists. With air service barred by the EU on flights from Russia, most travelers are using their land borders to travel on to other EU countries.
Borrell said the agreement is aimed at stopping Russians from "visa shopping" by applying for their travel documents with countries in the bloc where the rules are not as strict. Once granted a visa to an EU country, the holder of the document can then travel freely within the EU's Schengen Area.
The suspension of the pact makes the EU visa process more complicated, more expensive, and more bureaucratic, as well as increasing waiting times for approval, according to European Commission guidelines.
"Given the challenging implications for the bordering countries, we acknowledge that measures can be taken at a national level to restrict entry into the EU in conformity with the EU Schengen border code," Borrell said in a nod to the EU's acceptance that a regional solution for the three Baltic countries, Poland, and Finland may be reached as well.
Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said after the meeting that the EU countries bordering Russia will immediately seek such a regional solution on "how we're going to approach the national-security issue of people crossing from Russia with Russian passports and Schengen visas to our countries or through our countries further to Europe."
Still, some said the situation falls short of what is needed.
"This goes in the right direction but once again we saw that so far there has been a lot of talk and little action," Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto told reporters, adding that the situation should be reevaluated within a few months.
"When Russia is invading Ukraine and we receive refugees from Ukraine and try to help Ukraine in every way, this is not a time for holidaymaking and luxury tourism (for Russians)," Haavisto added.
Germany and France had led the other side of the debate, saying the limiting of visas to Russians would be counterproductive as the EU tries to fight for the "hearts and minds" of those Russians who don't support Moscow's aggression against Ukraine.
Kyiv has called for the bloc to ban issuing visas to all Russians except political dissidents.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told RFE/RL in an interview on August 30 that "calling this war a 'Putin problem' and not the problem of the Russian society that mostly supports its president is self-deception."
All 27 EU members had to agree to any measure adopted that would limit the issuance of visas throughout the bloc.
Russian Paratrooper Who Condemned War In Ukraine Arrives To Seek Asylum In France
A Russian paratrooper who fled his homeland after criticizing the invasion of Ukraine has entered France following official authorization that allowed him to leave the asylum seekers' waiting area at Charles de Gaulle Airport on August 30.
A lawyer for Pavel Filatyev said her client had been freed and has eight days to file an asylum claim.
"We are delighted at this decision and are going to file the political asylum request in the days ahead," the lawyer, Kamalia Mehtiyeva, said.
Filatyev took part in Russia's attack on Ukraine in February and March. He later wrote a book titled ZOV (A Call) in Russian, a play on the signs "Z" and "V" that mark Russian military vehicles in Ukraine and have become symbols promoted by Russian state media and officials of support for the war.
Before leaving Russia, Filatyev gave an interview to The Guardian saying that after his book was published, he changed his address several times to avoid possible arrest.
A France-based human rights activist said his group had helped Filatyev "urgently" leave Russia.
Filatyev also said that he was not aware of whether a criminal case had been launched against him. But he told AFP from the airport that, "When I heard the higher-ups were calling for me to be sentenced to 15 years in prison for fake news, I realized that I wouldn't get anywhere here and my lawyers couldn't do anything for me in Russia."
President Vladimir Putin in March signed a law that calls for lengthy prison terms for distributing "deliberately false information" about Russian military operations as the Kremlin seeks to control the narrative about its war in Ukraine, launched in late February.
It also makes it illegal "to make calls against the use of Russian troops to protect the interests of Russia" or "for discrediting such use," with a penalty possible of up to three years in prison. The same provision applies to calls for sanctions against Russia.
Another Russian soldier, Daniil Frolkin of the 64th Motorized Rifle Brigade from the Far Eastern Khabarovsk Krai region, recently acknowledged that Russian troops took part in robberies, looting, and murders of civilians in Ukraine under orders from their supervisors. He also confessed that he had killed a Ukrainian civilian in the village of Andriyivka.
Based on reporting by AFP, Meduza, and RFE/RL's Russian Service
Russia Halts Gas Flows Via Nord Stream 1 Amid Concerns Over Energy Supplies
Russia halted gas supplies via a major pipeline to Europe on August 31 amid concerns that Moscow is curbing supplies to pressure Western countries.
Flows fell to zero on the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Germany via the Baltic Sea, according to flow data from entry points linking Nord Stream 1 to the German gas network, for maintenance due to last until the early hours of September 2.
Russian energy giant Gazprom has said that the three-day work at a compressor are “necessary.”
But Germany's Federal Network Agency chief Klaus Mueller has called it a "technically incomprehensible" decision, warning that it was likely just a pretext by Moscow to wield energy supplies as a threat.
Experience shows that Moscow "makes a political decision after every so-called maintenance," he said, adding that "we'll only know at the beginning of September if Russia does that again."
The outage has fueled fears that Russia is curbing supply to put pressure on Western nations and break their unity in sanctioning Russia for its war against Ukraine, a charge Moscow denies.
On August 30, French Energy Minister Agnes Pannier-Runacher accused Russia of "using gas as a weapon of war."
She made the comments after Gazprom said it would be suspending gas deliveries to French gas and power group Engie because of missed payments.
"As we anticipated, Russia is using gas as a weapon of war and is using Engie's way of applying the contracts as a pretext to further reduce French supplies," Agnes Pannier-Runacher said in a statement.
"France has been preparing for this scenario since the spring...," the French minister said, adding that the country had already reduced its exposure to Russian gas imports to 9 percent from roughly the double that amount before the invasion of Ukraine.
Russia's disruption and reduction in supply has sent gas prices soaring and forced European governments to scramble for alternative supplies ahead of the winter.
Based on reporting by Reuters and AFP
Condolences Pour In As Last Soviet Leader Mikhail Gorbachev Dead At 91
Dignitaries around the world are recalling the historical legacy of Mikhail Gorbachev, the last Soviet leader whose reforms helped end the Cold War and free Eastern Europe from communism.
Gorbachev died on August 30 in Moscow at the age of 91 following a prolonged illness.
The news unleashed an immediate outpouring of praise from foreign leaders, especially in the West, for the man who triggered a pivotal turning point in world history.
The reception in Russia and some of the other former Soviet states was much cooler, with Moscow so far not committing to a state funeral for the former leader.
Gorbachev was "a one-of-a-kind statesman who changed the course of history. He did more than any other individual to bring about the peaceful end of the Cold War," UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said.
"The world has lost a towering global leader, committed multilateralist, and tireless advocate for peace," said Guterres who also served as Portugal’s prime minister from 19952002.
U.S. President Joe Biden called Gorbachev a "rare leader – one with the imagination to see that a different future was possible and the courage to risk his entire career to achieve it.”
Biden said the former Soviet leader – who won the 1990 Nobel Peace Prize – made the world safer and freer for millions of people.
Gorbachev, who was born in the south of Russia in 1931, took over the Communist Party and Soviet leadership in 1985 at a time of growing tension between the Soviet Union and the West.
A generation younger than many of his contemporaries, he ushered in political and economic changes known as glasnost (openness) and perestroika (restructuring) that helped trigger the fall of the Berlin Wall, the reunification of Germany, and ultimately the Soviet demise.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on August 31 hailed Gorbachev's role in reuniting Germany but lamented that his attempt to establish an enduring democracy in Russia had "failed," a thinly veiled criticism of Putin, who has rolled back many of the freedoms unleashed by glasnost.
"The democracy movements in Central and Eastern Europe benefited from the fact he was in power then in Russia," Scholz said. However, Gorbachev "died at a time in which democracy has failed in Russia."
The former Soviet leader’s death comes as Putin pushes ahead with his unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, jailing citizens who speak out against the war or even refer to it other than as a "special military operation."
Britain's outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson also took a swipe at the current Kremlin leader as he praised Gorbachev.
"In a time of Putin's aggression in Ukraine, his tireless commitment to opening up Soviet society remains an example to us all."
French President Emmanuel Macron said Gorbachev was a "man of peace" whose decision opened a "path of freedom" for Russians and “changed” European history.
China, like the Soviet Union a one-party state, praised Gorbachev but not for his political reforms.
Beijing highlighted his part in improving ties between Beijing and Moscow in the 1980s and 1990s after decades of tensions over ideological differences and competing geopolitical interests.
"Mikhail Gorbachev made positive contributions to the normalization of Sino-Soviet relations," Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a press conference, adding: "We mourn his death and express our condolences to his family."
Critics of Gorbachev noted the sometimes-violent response by Soviet authorities to the impending breakup of the Soviet Union, the economic collapse that engulfed many states, and the decline of Moscow's geopolitical influence.
In January 1991, Soviet troops killed 14 people at Lithuania's main TV tower in an attack that Gorbachev denied ordering. In Latvia, five demonstrators were killed by Soviet special forces.
“Lithuanians will not glorify Gorbachev," tweeted Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis, the son of Vytautas Landsbergis, who led Lithuania’s independence movement in the early 1990s.
"We will never forget the simple fact that his army murdered civilians to prolong his regime’s occupation of our country. His soldiers fired on our unarmed protesters and crushed them under his tanks. That is how we will remember him,” he added.
WATCH: Former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, who has died aged 91, presided over the collapse of the Soviet bloc and the end of the Cold War.
Gorbachev was politically debilitated by a hard-line coup in August 1991 that failed in large part due to a popular resistance led by Boris Yeltsin.
In late December, he resigned as president of the Soviet Union, bringing an end to Moscow's empire.
Russia's transition to a market economy following the Soviet collapse was accompanied by surging inflation, widespread job losses, and poverty.
In an attempt to find a scapegoat, many Russians pointed their finger at the reforms ushered in by Gorbachev and his successor Yeltsin.
Putin's Reaction
Putin, who called the collapse of the Soviet Union "the greatest geopolitical catastrophe of the century," delivered a dispassionate statement following Gorbachev’s death.
"Mikhail Gorbachev was a politician and statesman who had a tremendous influence on the course of world history," reads the condolence message to relatives released by the Kremlin on August 30.
Gorbachev led the country to a time of "dramatic change" and recognized the great need for reform at the time, Putin’s message said.
"I would like to particularly emphasize the great humanitarian, charitable and educational activity that Mikhail Sergeyevich Gorbachev carried out all these past years," it added.
A more critical assessment of Gorbachev's legacy was made by Oleg Morozov, a member of Russia's lower house of parliament, or Duma, representing Putin’s ruling United Russia party.
He called Gorbachev one of the "co-authors" of a new world order that in Moscow’s eyes was "unjust."
Gorbachev will be buried on September 3 in Moscow next to his wife. It is not clear if he will receive a state funeral.
If not, he would be the first former Kremlin leader not to receive a state funeral since ousted General Secretary Nikita Krushchev, who died in 1971.
Grigory Yavlinsky, a liberal politician who as a Soviet economist authored a plan to transition the communist state to a free market one, said Russians critical of Gorbachev need to do some soul searching.
Gorbachev "gave freedom to hundreds of millions of people in Russia and near abroad as well as half of Europe.”
“How we in Russia used the freedom that was gifted to us -- [how we used] this great opportunity -- that is our responsibility," he said.
With reporting by Izvestia, TASS, Interfax, Reuters, Forbes, and The New York Times
Gazprom To 'Totally' Suspend Gas Deliveries To France's Engie
Russian state-run natural gas giant Gazprom said it was completely suspending gas deliveries to French gas and power group Engie, heightening concerns over energy supplies to Europe as the Nord Stream 1 pipeline shuts for maintenance.
Gazprom said late on August 30 that the cutoff of the Engie supplies was because of missed payments.
"Gazprom Export has notified Engie of a total suspension of gas supplies from September 1, 2022, until the full receipt of the financial sums due for the deliveries," Gazprom said in a statement published on Telegram.
Earlier, Engie said it was informed by Gazprom on August 30 that a reduction would occur immediately. It did not any details on the nature of the dispute with Gazprom.
It said that Russian gas supplies had already been reduced substantially since Moscow launched its unprovoked war on Ukraine in late February.
"Very clearly Russia is using gas as a weapon of war and we must prepare for the worst case scenario of a complete interruption of supplies," France's Energy Transition Minister Agnes Pannier-Runacher told France's Inter radio.
Engie said it had taken action to protect itself.
"Engie had already secured the volumes necessary to meet its commitments towards its customers and its own requirements, and put in place several measures to significantly reduce any direct financial and physical impacts that could result from an interruption to gas supplies by Gazprom," Engie said in its statement.
Europe is already on notice that Gazprom will shut off the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline to Germany from August 31 to September 2 for maintenance.
The outage has fueled fears that Russia is curbing supply to put pressure on Western nations and break their unity in sanctioning Russia for its war against Ukraine, a charge Moscow denies.
Russia's disruption and reduction in supply has sent gas prices soaring and forced European governments to scramble for alternative supplies ahead of the winter.
Based on reporting by Reuters and AFP
