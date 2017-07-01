Kremlin Says Putin Discusses Qatar Dispute With King Of Bahrain

The Kremlin says Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the dispute between Qatar and several other Arab states with Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa al-Khalifa in a phone call on July 1.

In a statement, the Kremlin said Putin stressed the need for direct dialogue between all governments involved in the dispute.

The statement said the dispute is exerting a negative influence on the Middle East.

The Kremlin said the conversation took place "at the Bahraini request."

Last month, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Egypt cut ties with Qatar over the emirate's alleged support for Islamist extremists and Iran.

Qatar denies the accusations.

Based on reporting by Reuters and Interfax

