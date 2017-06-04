Putin Plays Down Meeting With Flynn, Says He 'Didn’t Even Really Talk To Him'

Russian President Vladimir Putin says he had very little contact with Michael Flynn, the former U.S. national security adviser, even though they sat next to each other at a 2015 Moscow dinner.

In an interview to be televised later June 4 on NBC, Putin played down his interaction with Flynn, according to a partial transcript released by the network.

“When I came to the event for our company, Russia Today, and sat down at the table, next to me there was a gentleman sitting on one side,” Putin told interviewer Megyn Kelly.

“I made my speech. Then we talked about some other stuff. And I got up and left. And then afterwards I was told, ‘You know there was an American gentleman. He was involved in some things. He used to be in the security services.’

"That’s it. I didn’t even really talk to him...That’s the extent of my acquaintance with Mr. Flynn,” Putin said.

Flynn has fired by President Donald Trump in February after less than a month on the job after claims he misled Vice President Mike Pence about his contacts with Sergei Kislyak, Russia’s ambassador to the U.S., during the transition period.

Contacts between Flynn and other Trump aides with Russian officials before Trump's inauguration have come under scrutiny after U.S. intelligence agencies concluded that Russian hackers meddled in the American election.

With reporting by Blomberg and AFP