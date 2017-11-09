Putin, Nazarbaev To Meet In Chelyabinsk

Russian President Vladimir Putin is to meet with Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbaev in the Urals city of Chelyabinsk on November 9.

Putin aide Yury Ushakov told reporters in Moscow that the two leaders would a gathering called the 14th Forum of Russia-Kazakhstan Interregional Cooperation.

Several documents related to development of economic, cultural, educational, and political ties will be signed during the Nazarbaev's visit, Ushakov said.

Before travelling to Chelyabinsk, Nazarbaev visited Kazakhstan’s Qostanai region, which borders Russia's Chelyabinsk region, on November 8.

At a meeting with foreign investors in Qostanai, Nazarbaev said: "We have to support Russia when it finds itself under harsh international sanctions."

Western governments imposed sanctions on Russia after it seized the Crimean Peninsula and fomented unrest in eastern Ukraine, where more than 10,000 people have been killed in a war between Kyiv's forces and Russia-backed separatists since April 2014.

Russia and Kazakhstan share the world's second largest border, which stretches almost 7,000 kilometers, and are leading members of the five-nation Eurasian Economic Union.

Kazakhstan has close ties with Moscow but also cultivates relations with others including China and the West.

Based on reporting by TASS, Interfax, Tengrinews, and informburo.kz