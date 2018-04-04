Putin Questions West's 'Anti-Russia' Moves Given Uncertain Source Of Poisonings

Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed bewilderment over how quickly the West moved to condemn Russia after a top British official said the "precise source" of a nerve agent used to poison a former Russian spy has not been determined.

Putin's comment -- and a demand from the Kremlin for an apology from Britain -- came after the chief executive of Britain's defense laboratory at Porton Down, Gary Aitkenhead, said on April 3 that scientists "have not verified the precise source" of the weapons-grade Novichok nerve agent used to poison Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia.

But Aitkenhead said in an interview with Sky News that an attack with such a highly toxic chemical weapon was "probably only within the capabilities of a state actor."

Putin said that Aitkenhead's statement provided evidence that British accusations of Russian involvement in the poisoning -- which led to the West's expulsion of more than 150 Russian diplomatic staff over the incident -- were unfounded.

"The speed at which the anti-Russian campaign was launched causes bewilderment," Putin said after meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara.

Putin said the British official's statement also showed the need for an international investigation into the March 4 poisonings, which left both Sergei Skripal, 66, and his daughter Yulia, 33, hospitalized.

Russia has requested a meeting of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons' executive council to discuss the case on April 4.

"We want a thorough investigation. We would like to take part in it, and we count on receiving relevant materials as the issue involves citizens of the Russian Federation," Putin said.

"We have raised 20 questions for discussion," he said. "I hope that during this discussion, everything will be clarified."

Putin repeated Russia's claim that the nerve agent could have been produced by some 20 nations using materials that are available on the open market.

Putin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that after Aitkenhead's statement, Britain will have to apologize for what he called "mad accusations" that "have no foundation whatsoever."

"The insanity has gone too far," Peskov said.

Aitkenhead said in the Sky News interview that London's conclusion that it was "highly likely" that Russia was behind the poisonings was made after his lab concluded that Novichok, a nerve agent Russia developed during the Cold War, was used.

"It's our job to provide the scientific evidence that identifies what the particular nerve agent is," he said. "But it's not our job to say where that was actually manufactured."

He said his Porton Down laboratory "provided the scientific information to the government, who have then used a number of other sources to piece together the conclusions that they have come to."

While the toxic agent "probably" was produced by a "state actor," Aitkenhead said there was "no way" it was made at Porton Down, which is eight kilometers from Salisbury, where the Skripals were poisoned. Russia has charged that the facility could have made the Novichok.

A U.K. government spokesman said on April 3 that London's conclusion that Russia was behind the poisonings was based in part on Russia's history of investigating ways to use nerve agents in assassinations, its record of state-sponsored assassinations, its stockpile of small quantities of Novichok, and its previous targeting of former Russian intelligence officers.

"It is our assessment that Russia was responsible for this brazen and reckless act and, as the international community agrees, there is no other plausible explanation," the spokesman said.

Yury Filatov, Russia's ambassador to Ireland, said Moscow is demanding that Britain provide "every possible element of evidence" it has on the poisonings at the OPCW meeting on April 4.

If the United Kingdom does not show more evidence, he said, "there are ample grounds to assume that we are dealing with a grand scale provocation organized in London aimed to discredit Russia."

Britain's Foreign Ministry accused Russia of calling the meeting as a "diversionary tactic" to undermine its investigation into the poisonings. British authorities have invited OPCW experts to take chemical samples from Salisbury for analysis.

Meanwhile, Sergei Skripal remained hospitalized in critical condition on April 3, while his daughter Yulia was recovering.

Skripal was a colonel in Russia’s military intelligence agency until he was arrested and charged with spying for Britain. He was released in a 2010 spy swap and moved to Britain.

With reporting by Sky News, Reuters, AP, AFP, TASS, and Interfax

