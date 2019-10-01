Accessibility links

Putin, Rohani Attend Summit Of Russia-Led Economic Grouping In Yerevan

Russian President Vladimir Putin (left) and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian pose before of a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in Yerevan on October 1.

YEREVAN -- Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived in Yerevan to take part in a summit of leaders of the Eurasian Economic Union (EES) amid protests against political suppression in Russia.

The summit, which began on October 1 in the Armenian capital, is aimed at building closer economic ties between member states Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Russia, as well as with nonmember states.

A group of Armenian human rights activists held a protest in front of the Presidential Palace in Yerevan to express support for political prisoners in Russia.

Among the leaders of non-EES states invited to attend the event are Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Iranian President Hassan Rohani.

Singapore is expected to sign a free trade zone agreement with the EES at the October 1 session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council.

Rohani is expected to meet with Putin on the sidelines of the summit.

