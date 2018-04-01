Putin, Rohani, Erdogan To Meet In Turkey On April 4

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Iranian President Hassan Rohani, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will meet on April 4 in Ankara in a summit of the three countries sponsoring a series of Syrian peace talks.

A day ahead of the summit, Putin and Erdogan are scheduled to meet in bilateral talks in the Turkish capital as part of the Turkish-Russian High-Level Cooperation Council.

The Kremlin on March 7 announced that the meetings would take place in April but did not specify the exact date or the site of the talks.

Russia, Turkey, and Iran are all deeply involved in the war in Syria and sponsor a series of peace talks in the Kazakh capital, Astana.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu held a telephone conversation on March 30 to discuss the Putin-Erdogan meeting, the ministry said in a statement.

"The ministers discussed a number of pressing bilateral issues in light of the upcoming Russian-Turkish summit," the statement said.

