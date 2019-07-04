Putin Visiting Rome To Bolster Ties With Italy, Meet With Pope Ahead Of Ukrainians' Visit

Russian President Vladimir Putin is visiting Rome to hold talks with Italian leaders and is also scheduled to meet with Pope Francis, in a possible prelude to a papal trip to Russia.



Russian state-run TASS news agency reported that the July 4 visit will include talks with Italian President Sergio Mattarella and Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte as the Russian leader seeks to bolster economic ties with NATO and EU member Italy.



Putin is expected to arrive at the Vatican in the early afternoon. His meeting with the pope will come a day ahead of a scheduled two-day visit to the Vatican by Ukraine's Catholic leaders to discuss the crisis in their country.



In 2015, the pope urged Putin to make a "sincere and great effort" to help bring peace to Ukraine, where Russia-backed separatists are fighting Ukrainian government forces in the eastern part of the country.



Some observers have said the visit by Putin could set the groundwork for a potential visit by the pontiff to Russia.



After the Vatican meeting, Putin will travel to meet the Italian president and prime minister and attend a conference on Italian-Russian dialogue at the Foreign Ministry.



TASS quoted Kremlin Aide Yuri Ushakov as telling reporters that “a whole range” of trade-related documents will be signed on the sidelines of Putin’s meeting with the Italian leaders, without being specific.



In an interview with TASS, Conte said that "I will be granted with an opportunity to pay President Putin back with the same hospitality. I was welcomed very warmly in Moscow last October. It will be possible to discuss bilateral relations and the ways to enhance them."



Conte has pressed for Russia to rejoin the Group of Seven, which suspended Moscow as its eighth member after its 2014 seizure and annexation of Ukraine’s Crimea region, an action not recognized by the world community.



Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini has called for an easing of sanctions imposed against Moscow for the Crimea annexation and for its support of the separatist fighters in eastern Ukraine.

With reporting by The Washington Post, Reuters, and TASS

