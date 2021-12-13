Putin Says He Moonlighted As A Taxi Driver After Soviet Collapse

Russian President Vladimir Putin has described the fall of the Soviet Union as the end of "historical Russia," and revealed for the first time that he moonlighted as a taxi driver during the economic crisis that followed its collapse.



The comments come from a documentary film called Russia, Recent History, aired on December 12.



"It was a disintegration of historical Russia under the name of the Soviet Union," Putin said of the 1991 breakup.



"We turned into a completely different country. And what had been built up over 1,000 years was largely lost," said Putin, adding that 25 million ethnic Russians in newly independent countries were severed from Russia.



Putin, a former agent of the Soviet KGB security service, has previously lamented the collapse of the Soviet Union, calling it the "the greatest geopolitical disaster of the 20th century.”



However, Putin’s latest comments may fuel speculation about his foreign policy intentions toward Ukraine, a former Soviet republic with a large ethnic Russian minority.



The end of the Soviet Union led to a period of economic and social instability that put many into poverty.



Putin reflected on his own experience, saying for the first time that he occasionally worked as a taxi driver to supplement his income.



"Sometimes I had to earn extra money," Putin said. "I mean, earn extra money by car, as a private driver. It's unpleasant to talk about to be honest but, unfortunately, that was the case."



At the time, many people with access to a vehicle would work as an unofficial taxi driver.



In the early 1990s, Putin worked in the office of St. Petersburg Mayor Anatoly Sobchak.





Based on reporting by AFP and Reuters