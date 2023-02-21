Putin Seeks To Bolster Support For War In Major Speech Following Biden's Bold Visit To Kyiv

President Vladimir Putin will look to shore up support for his war among Russians in a major address on February 21, a day after U.S. President Joe Biden’s historic visit to Kyiv served to undercut the Russian leader's recent statements that the West is losing interest in backing Ukraine.

Putin is scheduled to give his nationally televised address to the nation’s Federal Assembly just days ahead of the February 24 anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine -- an incursion that Putin’s camp expected to last weeks at most but which shows no signs of concluding 12 months later amid massive human and financial costs.

Many experts said Putin was hoping for a major battlefield success prior to the talk to provide him with a victory to hail in the speech. However, a Russian offensive appears to have stalled in eastern Ukraine near the city of Bakhmut with severe losses by his forces in what the embattled Russian leader now portrays as a proxy war against the West.

Biden, who arrived in Poland from Kyiv late on February 20, is also planning a major policy speech -- in front of the Royal Castle in Warsaw -- later on February 21 and will meet with Polish leaders and other allies to discuss the Ukraine conflict, Europe's biggest land war since World War II.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki on February 19 said he and Biden will discuss possibly increasing the U.S. troop presence in the country -- currently about 11,000 on a rotating basis -- and making it more permanent. Biden will also meet with Polish President Andrzej Duda and attend a meeting of the Bucharest Nine, a group of countries that form NATO's eastern flank.

Biden spent more than five hours in Kyiv in a surprise visit -- an unprecedented journey by a U.S. president into an active war zone where Washington did not have a large military presence -- to underscore Washington's support for Ukraine, a move that appeared to raise spirits among the Ukrainian population.

Biden met his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, at the Mariyinskiy Palace in the center of the Ukrainian capital and promised $500 million in new arms deliveries at a time when Western allies are looking to project a united front against Russia, which is expected to launch a new offensive in the war in the coming weeks.

“One year later, Kyiv stands,” Biden said as he spoke from a podium decorated with the U.S. and Ukrainian flags. “And Ukraine stands. Democracy stands. The Americans stand with you, and the world stands with you.”

The Pentagon later released details of the new aid package.

Biden said that Putin “is counting on us not sticking together.... He thought he could outlast us. I don’t think he’s thinking that right now. God knows what he’s thinking, but I don’t think he’s thinking that. But he’s just been plain wrong. Plain wrong,” Biden added.

Zelenskiy called the visit an "extremely important sign of support for all Ukrainians" as they near the one-year anniversary of the invasion on February 24.

Russian officials downplayed the Biden visit -- with Vladimir Rogov, a Moscow-installed official in the occupied Zaporizhzhya region, saying that Zelenskiy “looked like a servant next to Biden.”

The German government called the visit a "good signal," while Poland said it welcomed it as an indication of Washington’s commitment to Kyiv in its war against Russia.

Later this week, Biden said Washington would announce additional sanctions against elites and companies "that are trying to evade or backfill Russia’s war machine."

The visit came as Russian forces continue to pound military positions and civilian settlements in eastern and southern Ukraine, despite what Zelenskiy called "extraordinarily significant" Russian losses in key disputed areas of the Donetsk region.

With reporting by Aleksander Palikot in Kyiv, RFE/RL’s Ukrainian Service, and Current Time