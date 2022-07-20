Putin Says Gazprom Will Fulfill Its Gas Export Obligations

Russian President Vladimir Putin says state-owned energy giant Gazprom is ready to fulfil its obligations on gas exports.

"Gazprom has fulfilled, is fulfilling, and will fulfill its obligations in full," Putin told reporters on July 19 in Tehran after holding talks with the leaders of Iran and Turkey.

Gazprom last month cut the capacity along the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to 40 percent of normal levels, pointing to the delayed return of a pipeline turbine that was being serviced by German conglomerate Siemens in Canada.

Moscow said earlier this month it would increase gas supplies to Europe upon return of the turbine.

The Canadian government on July 10 said it would return it to Germany. It was to then be transferred to Gazprom -- the operator of the pipeline -- so that Canada would not violate Western sanctions on Russia.

Russia subsequently suspended shipments of natural gas to Germany through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline for 10 days as it conducts annual maintenance.

The cutoff, which began on July 11, raised concern in Germany that the Kremlin could find a reason to extend the stoppage as a way of punishing Berlin for its support of Ukraine following Russia's invasion.

On another energy-related matter, Putin also called for the revival of the Iran nuclear agreement.

"We consider it important to continue efforts to preserve the nuclear deal and to create conditions for its renewed sustainable realization on the basis of UN Security Council Resolution 2231," Putin said, referring to the resolution in 2015 that lifted sanctions on Iran.

The United States in 2018 unilaterally withdrew from the nuclear deal, which provided Tehran with sanctions relief in return for curbs on its nuclear program.

Following then-President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw the United States and reimpose crippling sanctions, Iran began violating the pact's enriching restrictions.

Negotiations have been held by Iran and Russia, China, Britain, France, and Germany, with the United States taking part indirectly. The talks, which aim to revive the pact, are currently stalled.

Putin said his meeting with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi focused on economic cooperation, especially in the energy sector.

"We identified the realization of joint large-scale projects and the more active use of our national currencies in payments between our countries," Putin said.

Russia is an important partner in Iran’s civilian nuclear program. It completed the Bushehr nuclear power plant in southern Iran and has expressed interest in expanding it.

Based on reporting by Reuters, AFP, and dpa