Putin Says Russia Prepared To Drop Arms Control Treaty If U.S. Not Interested In Renewal

President Vladimir Putin says Russia is prepared to drop the New START arms control treaty if the United States is not interested in renewing it.



"We do not have to extend it. Our systems can guarantee Russia's security for quite a long period of time," Putin said on June 6 at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.



"If no one feels like extending the New START agreement, well, we won't do it then," said Putin, who was meeting with the heads of international news agencies.



New START, the only U.S.-Russia arms-control pact limiting deployed strategic nuclear weapons, was signed in Prague in 2010 and is due to expire in 2021 unless the two sides agree to extend it for five years.



It built on the original START I by effectively halving the number of strategic nuclear warheads and launchers that the two countries could possess.



"Everything ends in 2021,” Putin said. “There will be no instruments left to curb the arms race.”



In February, the United States suspended its participation in another arms control agreement between Moscow and Washington, the 1987 Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty, which eliminated an entire class of missiles. The United States and its allies accuse Russia of deploying a missile system that violates the pact.



Russia, which denies the accusation, later followed suit. Moscow accuses the United States of breaking the accord itself, an allegation rejected by Washington.



Putin said that his most recent phone conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump gave him some cause for "optimism" concerning issues related to arms control, but he insisted that practical steps are needed.



The Russian president also said that all nuclear-armed countries should be involved in discussions on the matter.

With reporting by Interfax, Reuters, AFP, and TASS