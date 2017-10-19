Putin Slams U.S. For Not Fulfilling WMD Agreements, Criticizes New U.S. Sanctions

President Vladimir Putin is criticizing the United States for what he asserts is Washington's refusal to adhere to major agreements related to nuclear and chemical weapons.

Putin's criticism came on October 19 during a speech at a meeting of Russian and international foreign policy experts known as the Valdai Discussion Club in the Black Sea resort town of Sochi.

The Russian leader insisted that Moscow had met its obligations under agreements to cut stockpiles of plutonium, which can be used in nuclear weapons. He said Russia had also destroyed its chemical weapons stocks.

Washington, he asserted, had repeatedly failed to meet those deals.

The speech largely echoed themes Putin has spoken about for years, particularly criticism of the West and the United States.

He also lashed out against new sanctions that were backed by U.S. Congress and signed by President Donald Trump. The sanctions, he asserted, were designed to push Russia out of European energy markets and open European markets to U.S. natural gas imports.