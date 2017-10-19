Putin Accuses U.S. Of Military Buildup In Baltics, But Says 'It Doesn't Worry Us'

President Vladimir Putin has accused the United States of building up military forces in the Baltics, but said that it wasn't something of concern to Moscow.

During an appearance at a meeting of Russian and international foreign policy experts known as the Valdai Discussion Club in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, Putin said Russian officials were completely aware of the deployment of U.S. and NATO forces to the Baltic region.

In recent years, Washington and its NATO allies have deployed small heavily armored military units to the region, amid concerns voiced by the alliance's Baltic members about Moscow's intentions after its annexation of Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula in March 2014 and military interference in eastern Ukraine.

U.S. forces have also stationed heavy weaponry such as tanks or artillery in some parts of the region.

Putin told the gathering that Russia was watching the Western forces.

"Every one of their steps is known and clear to us." he said.

"It doesn't worry us," he said. "Let them train there. Everything is under control."