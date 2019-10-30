Putin To Visit EU Nation Hungary As Russian Presence Grows

Energy is expected to be high on the agenda when Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on October 30 in Budapest.



Both reject western liberal values and since Russia annexed Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula in 2014, Orban has met at least once a year with Putin – twice in 2017 – while being a strong advocate for the EU to ease sanctions on Russia.



"During the talks, the parties are to discuss the full range of issues of Russian-Hungarian interaction, first and foremost, in the commercial and economic and cultural and humanitarian sectors, as well as to exchange views on a number of relevant international and regional matters," the Kremlin’s press service said before the trip.



As the Putin-Orban special relationship has endured, Hungary has relied mostly on Russia for natural-gas and a 10 billion-euro credit line to upgrade the country’s only nuclear power station with Rosatom’s help.



A source familiar with the agenda of Putin’s visit told Reuters that TurkStream will also be discussed.



The pipeline project will run under the Black Sea to Turkey and envisions a branch to serve Hungary, but Putin needs all the countries involved to avoid setbacks.



Hungary, whose gas contract with Russia expires in 2021, currently receives Russian gas in pipelines that cross Ukraine. That separate Kyiv-Moscow gas transit contract expires on December 31.



The first phase of TurkStream, to supply Turkey first, is expected to go online by the end of the year with a capacity of 15.75 billion cubic meters (bcm). The second phase will extend to Bulgaria, Serbia, and Hungary with the same capacity.



On the sidelines, Russian oil producer Lukoil and Hungarian MOL are expected to sign a settlement deal over contaminated oil, which disrupted oil exports from Russia to the West this year, Reuters reported.



After talks, Putin and Orban will hold a joint news conference at 4:30 p.m. local time.



Although, EU-member Hungary sometimes defends Russia within the 28-member bloc, it has never vetoed sanctions against Moscow.



After the poisoning of Sergei Skripal, a former Russian spy, in Britain in 2018, Hungary expelled a Russian diplomat.



Russia denies being behind the nerve agent attack.

With reporting by Euronews, TASS, Interfax, AP, and Reuters

