Putin To Visit Kyrgyzstan This Year

The Kremlin has confirmed that Russian President Vladimir Putin is due to visit Kyrgyzstan, but no clear date has been set.

"The state visit to Bishkek is indeed on the [president's] agenda," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on January 23, adding that the visit was being coordinated via diplomatic channels.

Peskov's comments came in response to a statement made by one of Kyrgyz President Sooronbai Jeenbekov's foreign-policy advisers.

Daniyar Sydykov said that Jeenbekov had invited Putin to visit Kyrgyzstan, adding that the Russian leader could visit Bishkek in late March.

Putin and Jeenbekov are expected to discuss trade and economic cooperation, regional security, and infrastructure construction in Kyrgyzstan.

The situation of Kyrgyz labor migrants in Russia is to be discussed as well, according to Russian news agencies.

Based on reporting by Interfax and TASS