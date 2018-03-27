Putin Travels To Kemerovo, Blames 'Criminal Negligence' For Deadly Fire

Russian President Vladimir Putin traveled to the Siberian city of Kemerovo overnight and early on March 27 blamed "criminal negligence and carelessness" for the deadly fire that killed more than 60 people at a shopping mall over the weekend.

As he laid a bouquet of roses on a spontaneous memorial set up by grieving relatives and friends of the victims, Putin said their loss was not comparable to who have lost loved ones in a war or mining disaster.

"We lose so many people, and because of what? Because of criminal negligence and carelessness," Putin was quoted by state-run TASS news agency as saying.

Putin called for a moment of silence and then offered his condolences to families and friends of the victims of the 64 people, including 13 children killed in the fire.

Throughout the ordeal, condolences have poured in from nearly every corner of the globe, undeterred by a recent spike in tensions with the West over Russia's alleged poisoning of an ex-spy in Britain.

Pope Francis on March 26 sent a telegram saying he was praying for the victims and their families, while similar sentiments were sent from Brazil and China as well as Britain, France, Germany, and the United States, which had just announced sweeping diplomatic expulsions in response to the poisoning.

Putin was due to be briefed later on March 27 by regional authorities and the emergency teams that led rescue efforts.

While authorities have not raised the death toll from the fire since March 26, they said the number of people injured in the blaze rose overnight to 60, of whom 15 were hospitalized, TASS reported.

Earlier on March 26, Russian investigators said they found "glaring violations" of safety rules at the mall, such as blocked fire exits, that increased the human toll from the fire in Kemerovo, about 3,000 kilometers east of Moscow.

"Investigators have already received evidence pointing to glaring violations that led to such grave consequences," a statement from Russian Investigative Committee spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko said.

In addition to long-standing safety violations, "it turns out that fire exits were blocked," Petrenko said. She also said that authorities are considering arresting a security guard "who turned off the alarm system upon receiving a signal about the fire."

The Investigative Committee said the cause of the blaze was not immediately known and authorities have launched a criminal investigation.

Four people have been detained for questioning, including the heads of the company that managed the shopping center and the company that rented the space where the fire is believed to have started, the committee said.

Before the Investigative Committee issued its statement, Russian media quoted witnesses as saying that they heard no alarm and that many people found themselves trapped because exit doors were locked.

The fatal fire drew an outpouring of grief and sympathy from Russians and people abroad on social media. A photograph from Kemerovo showed dozens of people lining up in the snow to give blood.

Negligence, cost-cutting, corruption, and the thwarting of safety rules are blamed for causing or aggravating the human toll from blazes in Russia, where the death rate from fires is far higher than in most Western countries.

According to figures from the International Association of Fire and Rescue Services, there were 10,068 fire deaths in Russia in 2014 and 3,275 in the United States, whose population is roughly twice that of Russia.

Anna Kuznetsova, Russia's children's rights commissioner, said the fire was the result of incompetence and said the owners and managers of such shopping centers must prevent a repeat.

"[Officials in] other regions and the bosses of other malls must right now, without waiting for [routine] checks, ask themselves: Have we done everything we can to ensure something like this doesn't happen here?" Kuznetsova said in a statement.

There were few windows or doors in the shopping center, a former cake factory. Many such malls have been built in cities across Russia since the Soviet collapse of 1991.

Kemerovo region Governor Aman Tuleyev declared that families of people killed in the blaze would receive a payment of 1 million rubles ($17,500) in compensation for each fatality. A three-day period of mourning was declared in the region.

The Investigative Committee said the blaze appeared to have started in a hallway at a multiplex cinema in the shopping mall and that the "roof collapsed in two theaters in the cinema."

Other officials, however, said that it was not clear where the fire started or what caused it.

On March 26, the Investigative Committee issued an unusual appeal to witnesses and survivors for information that might help "establish a more complete picture" of what happened.

The committee said about 120 people had been evacuated from the 1,500-square-meter shopping center, which is called Zimnyaya Vishnya (Winter Cherry) and also includes an entertainment complex, a petting zoo, and several restaurants. It opened in 2013.

Kemerovo is an industrial city and the capital of a coal-producing region of the same name.

With reporting by Current Time TV, AP, Reuters, the BBC, TASS, and RIA Novosti

