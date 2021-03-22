Putin Says He Will Get Vaccinated Against Coronavirus On March 23

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that he will get vaccinated against coronavirus on March 23.

"Vaccination, of course, is a voluntary decision for every person. It is every person's personal decision," Putin said at a televised government meeting on March 22 about Russian vaccines against COVID-19.

"By the way I plan to do this tomorrow," he added.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said later that Putin will get "one of the three Russian-made vaccines, each of which is good and reliable."

Peskov added that Putin's vaccination will not be a public event.

Putin said it was vital to ramp up production of vaccines for domestic use. So far, some 4.3 million people in Russia have received both doses of a two-shot vaccine.

Russia has developed three COVID-19 vaccines -- Sputnik V by the Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow; EpiVacCorona, produced by the Vector Institute in Novosibirsk; and CoviVac, from the Chumakov Center in St. Petersburg.

With reporting by TASS and Interfax