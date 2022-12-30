News
Putin Says Russia Expects China's Xi To Make State Visit In Spring
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on December 30 that he was expecting Chinese President Xi Jinping to make a state visit to Russia in spring 2023, in what would be a public show of solidarity from Beijing amid Russia's war in Ukraine. Though Western countries imposed unprecedented sanctions on Russia, China has refrained from condemning Moscow. However, Beijing has so far been careful not to provide the sort of direct material support that could provoke Western sanctions against China. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
More News
Iran Summons Italian Envoy In Rebuke Over Protests
Iran has summoned the Italian ambassador to protest what it called "interventionist" policies, the Foreign Ministry said late on December 29, a day after Rome called in Tehran's envoy over its harsh response to nationwide protests. Tehran summoned Italy's Giuseppe Perrone to protest "the continuation of the interventionist statements and actions of some Italian officials in the internal affairs" of Iran, the Foreign Ministry said. It came just a day after Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani summoned ambassador-designate Mohammad Reza Sabouri to protest the "unacceptable" response by Iranian authorities.
Romania Detains Ex-Kickboxer Andrew Tate In Human-Trafficking Case
Romanian prosecutors said on December 30 that they have detained divisive Internet personality and former professional kickboxer Andrew Tate on suspicion of human trafficking, rape, and forming an organized crime group. Tate, banned from many social media platforms for misogynistic comments and hate speech, and his brother Tristan will be detained for 24 hours alongside two Romanian suspects, prosecutors from the organized-crime unit said in a statement after raiding their properties in Bucharest. The Tate brothers have been under criminal investigation since April. They declined to comment but their lawyer confirmed they had been detained. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
Russia's Investigative Committee Requests Arrest Warrant For Mediazona's Verzilov
Russia's Investigative Committee has asked a Moscow court to issue an arrest warrant for Pyotr Verzilov, the publisher of the independent media website Mediazona, for allegedly hiding his dual citizenship. A court hearing is scheduled for January 9, said Pavel Chikov of the legal defense organization Agora. In November 2021, after Verzilov organized rallies to protest the arrest of opposition politician Aleksei Navalny, Russia placed Verzilov on its wanted list, accusing him of failing to report his Canadian citizenship. Verzilov is currently outside of Russia. To read the original story from RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Russia Continues 'Kamikaze' Drone Attacks; Ukraine Says All 16 Were Downed
Air-raid sirens blared in Kyiv early on December 30 as another wave of drones launched by Russia at Ukraine’s capital and other cities were intercepted, a day after Moscow carried out one of its heaviest air attacks since it invaded its neighbor more than 10 months ago.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
Ukrainian officials said military air defenses destroyed “all” of the 16 Iranian-made Shahed drones Russian forces fired at Kyiv and other cities.
"Overnight December 29-30, the enemy attacked with Iranian-made kamikaze drones," the Ukrainian Air Force said in a statement on December 30.
Kyiv was targeted with seven drones, according to Mayor Vitali Klitschko, who said two of the drones were shot down "on approach to the capital," while the five others were intercepted over the city.
He said there were no casualties, but the windows of two buildings in the city’s southwest were damaged by falling debris. An administrative building in Kyiv’s Holosiiv district was partially destroyed, military authorities added.
The raids came a day after Russian forces pounded cities throughout Ukraine, killing at least three people.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the barrage of Russian missiles left most regions without power in freezing temperatures.
"It is especially difficult in the Kyiv region and the capital, the Lviv region, Odesa and the region, Kherson and the region, the Vinnytsya region and Transcarpathia," Zelenskiy said in his evening video address on December 29.
Russian strikes have targeted civilian infrastructure in recent months, leaving millions of people without electricity, heating, and water as Ukraine’s harsh winter weather bites down on the country.
Zelenskiy said the situation at the front line has not seen significant changes, with fighting in the eastern Donetsk region still remains very intense.
"The enemy did not give up the crazy idea of capturing [the] Donetsk region. Now they are setting themselves a task for the New Year," he said.
In an interview with the German news agency dpa, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg called on the alliance's members to supply more weapons to Ukraine, saying it was "in all our security interests to make sure Ukraine prevails."
"It may sound like a paradox, but military support for Ukraine is the fastest way to peace. We know that most wars end at the negotiating table -- probably this war, too -- but we know that what Ukraine can achieve in these negotiations depends inextricably on the military situation," he added.
Stoltenberg said Russian President Vladimir Putin has given no indication that he has changed his overall objective of the war -- "to control Ukraine" -- making it necessary to "prepare for the long haul and also for new Russian offensives."
"We should not underestimate Russia," he said.
Early on December 30, the General Staff of Ukraine's armed forces said that Russian forces had launched 85 missile strikes, 35 air strikes, and 63 strikes from multiple-rocket launch systems over the past 24 hours.
The numbers could not be independently verified.
Afghanistan, Pakistan Among Most Dangerous Places For Journalists, RSF Reports
Nearly 1,700 journalists have been killed worldwide over the past two decades between 2003 and 2022, an average of more than 80 a year, according to an analysis published by Reporters Without Borders (RSF). Iraq and Syria were the most dangerous countries to work in as a journalist, accounting for "a combined total of 578 journalists killed in the past 20 years, or more than a third of the worldwide total," RSF said. They are followed by Mexico (125), the Philippines (107), Pakistan (93), Afghanistan (81), and Somalia (78). Three RFE/RL journalists were killed in Afghanistan in 2018 and one -- Mohammad Ilyas Dayee -- in 2020.
Indian Maker Of Cough Syrup Linked To Uzbekistan Deaths Halts Production
The Indian maker of a cough syrup that was linked to the death of 19 children in Uzbekistan said on December 30 that it had halted production of all medicines after an inspection by the drug regulator. Indian media reported that the inspectors had found deviations from the rules on manufacturing at one of Marion Biotech's units. India's drug regulator and regional authorities had inspected Marion Biotech's facility in Noida, close to Delhi, India's Health Ministry said. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
Iran Holds Military Drill Near Strategic Strait Of Hormuz
Iran’s military kicked off its annual drill in the coastal area of the Gulf of Oman and near the strategic Strait of Hormuz, state TV reported on December 30, as the authorities continue their crackdown on anti-government protests that have been underway for over three months. The strait is located at the mouth of the Persian Gulf and is crucial to global energy supplies, with about one-fifth of all oil traded at sea passing through it. To read the original story from AP, click here.
Montenegro's Parliament OKs Prime Minister-Designate After Disputed Change In Presidential Powers
The Montenegrin parliament has narrowly chose veteran politician Moidrag Lekic as prime minister-designate in a vote backed by the parliamentary majority led by the pro-Russian Democratic Front.
Lekic was handed a mandate to form a government on December 29 on the basis of controversial amendments to the law on the president under which the parliamentary majority took over part of the constitutional powers of President Milo Djukanovic.
Djukanovic said in a written address that he would not nominate Lekic for the mandate to form a government based on "unconstitutional changes" to the law on presidential powers.
According to the constitution, the president nominates the prime minister-designate agreed by a parliamentary majority.
The speaker of the parliament, Danijela Djurovic, announced the designation of Lekic, 75, as the representative for the composition of the government with the signatures of 41 deputies.
"Djukanovic did not propose a representative, so the conditions from the amendments to the President's Act have been met,” Djurovic said.
No members of the opposition attended the session at which Lekic was designated. The margin of support was the smallest possible in the 81-seat parliament.
Before the session, U.S. Ambassador to Montenegro Judy Reising Reinke met with Djurovic to advise that the position of the United States is that the new government should not be formed based on controversial amendments to the law on presidential powers.
The amendments were adopted by the members of the parliamentary majority at the beginning of December, ignoring the recommendations of the Venice Commission, the United States, and the European Union against them.
Western partners have already warned that a government formed on the basis of such a law would have questionable legitimacy. They recommended that the political parties in Montenegro reach an agreement on unblocking the Constitutional Court and prepare for early elections.
Montenegro has been in political deadlock since August when the parliament passed a vote of no-confidence in the minority government of Prime Minister Dritan Abazovic in the wake of a controversial agreement between the government and the Serbian Orthodox Church.
Amendments to the law on the president were adopted at the initiative of the Democratic Front with the aim of giving Lekic the mandate to form the new government.
Lekic has been on the political scene since the 1990s when he was the foreign minister and the ambassador of Yugoslavia to Italy during the rule of Serbian President Slobodan Milosevic.
As a member of parliament, Lekic opposed Montenegro joining NATO in 2017 and voted against a resolution condemning Russia's aggression against Ukraine earlier this year.
With reporting by Reuters
Kazakhstan Deports Russian FSB Officer Who Fled To Avoid Being Sent To Fight In Ukraine
An officer with Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) who fled to Kazakhstan to avoid Moscow's military mobilization for the war in Ukraine has been ordered back to Russia, the officer’s wife said.
Major Mikhail Zhilin, 36, was taken from Astana, said his wife, Yekaterina Zhilina. He called later to tell her he was in the city of Semey in northeastern Kazakhstan and that authorities were preparing to take him to the border with Russia.
Zhilin managed to send his wife and children to Kazakhstan after Russian President Vladimir Putin in September announced a partial mobilization to beef up Russia’s armed forces fighting in Ukraine.
Zhilin had to cross the border illegally because as an FSB officer he was not allowed to leave the country. He asked for political asylum in Kazakhstan, but his request was rejected and he was arrested.
An appeal against the decision was considered and rejected on December 28 by the Abay regional court, which immediately issued a deportation order.
Yevgeny Zhovtis, director of the Kazakhstan International Bureau for Human Rights and Rule of Law (KMBPCh), confirmed that Zhilin was being deported. Zhovtis said the decision violates the convention on the status of refugees of which Kazakhstan is a party.
The convention prohibits the expulsion of refugees or their forced return until their status is determined.
“There are nuances here. In essence, they are now violating the Convention on the Status of Refugees,” said Zhovtis.
Zhovtis also said that Zhilin’s second trial had not taken place before the deportation order. In addition, there are special procedures available, such as applying to the UN Human Rights Committee.
Zhovtis believes that Kazakhstan was under pressure to extradite Zhilin to Russia and described it as a “sad situation,” implying that Zhilin is being "handed over simply to die."
It will hurt Kazakhstan’s image “very hard,” Zhovtis said, but Kazakh authorities apparently “believe that the conflict with Russia is much more serious.”
Zhilin was a shift supervisor in the special communications and information department of the FSB in the Siberian Federal District and was responsible for Putin's communications with the regions.
After the mobilization was announced on September 21, Zhilin and his family decided to leave the country. He was detained on September 26 by border guards in the Abay region. Russia put Zhilin on the international wanted list under the articles "Desertion" and "Illegal crossing of the state border of the Russian Federation."
Kazakh Interior Minister Marat Akhmetzhanov said in September that Astana would extradite Russians wanted for evading mobilization if they were put on the international wanted list at home.
Iranian Lawyer Arrested During Protest In October Sentenced To Three Years In Prison
Iranian lawyer Saeed Sheikh has been sentenced to three years in prison as the government continues to crack down on lawyers while suppressing nationwide protests that began three months ago.
The Islamic Revolutionary Court of Tehran found Sheikh guilty of "gathering and colluding against the country's security" and "propaganda against the Islamic Republic of Iran."
Two years of the three-year sentence are for the first charge and one year is for the second, the activist HRANA news agency reported on December 29.
Sheikh was arrested on October 12 at a rally in front of the Iran Central Bar Association in the Iranian capital. The rally was held to protest against the violation of protesters' rights and turned violent with the intervention of the security forces. At least three lawyers, including Sheikh, were arrested.
Two other stiff sentences have been issued to at least two other Iranian lawyers. Among them is Sina Yousefi, the vice chairman of the Lawyers' Human Rights Commission in East Azarbaijan Province, who was sentenced to six months in prison and banned from leaving the country for two years. His mobile phone and other electronic devices were also confiscated.
At least 44 Iranian lawyers have been arrested after representing people detained during three months of nationwide protests sparked by the September 16 death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly.
Many reports show that the courts force detainees arrested during the recent protests to accept a public defender and then threaten the appointed lawyers. In many other cases, the lawyers of anti-government protesters said Iran's judiciary denied them access to case material to defend their clients.
A brutal government crackdown on public demonstrators has seen several thousand arrested, including journalists, lawyers, activists, digital rights defenders, and others voicing opposition to the government.
Lawmakers have demanded an even sharper reaction, calling for heavy penalties, including death sentences, for protesters.
Investigations by RFE/RL’s Radio Farda show that in the last three months, at least 44 Iranian protesters have been accused of "waging war against God" and "corruption on Earth," which are punishable by death and often leveled in cases allegedly involving espionage or attempts to overthrow the government.
Two public executions have taken place, according to authorities, and rights groups say many other defendants have been handed death sentences.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Bulgaria Summons Russian Ambassador After Journalist Put On Wanted List
Bulgaria has summoned Russia’s envoy in Sofia for putting Bulgarian investigative journalist Christo Grozev on a wanted list after he angered Moscow with investigations into the poisoning of Kremlin critic Aleksei Navalny. Grozev, chief investigator on Russia for the Bellingcat news outlet, is "wanted under an article of the Criminal Code," according to the Russian Interior Ministry website. Bulgaria's interim prime minister, Galab Donev, said Bulgaria would demand Russia explain why Grozev had been put on the list. "This act is unacceptable. It represents an attack on freedom of speech and an attempt to intimidate a Bulgarian citizen," Donev said. To read the original story from AP, click here.
Iran Replaces Central Bank Chief As Currency Sinks Further
Iran replaced the head of its central bank on December 29 as the country's currency, the rial, continued a sharp decline amid economic troubles aggravated by a lack of progress on nuclear negotiations with the West and months of civil unrest that continues to rock the country.
The government appointed Mohammad Reza Farzin as the new head of the central bank during a cabinet meeting, Iranian state TV reported.
It said the resignation of the current head of the central bank, Ali Salehabadi, was accepted before the appointment of Farzin, who has served as CEO of Bank Melli Iran since last year.
Iran's president stressed the importance of controlling the value of foreign currencies during the cabinet meeting, IRNA said.
The Iranian currency reached a new all-time low against the U.S. dollar on December 28, with one U.S. dollar worth 440,000 rials, compared to 360,000 rials one month ago, according to the foreign-exchange site Bonbast.com.
Iranians have been scrambling to convert their savings into foreign currencies, especially U.S. dollars and euros, amid a worsening economic situation prompted by international nuclear sanctions and political instability triggered by the current wave of protests sparked by 22-year-old Mahsa Amini's death after her arrest by the morality police in September for "improperly" wearing a mandatory head scarf.
Before the beginning of the current wave of protests, the rial was valued at approximately 298,200 to the U.S. dollar.
The weakening of the currency has also been accelerated by dwindling hopes for the revival of a landmark 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and global powers that had scrapped most international economic sanctions in exchange for limits to Tehran's nuclear program.
Former U.S. President Donald Trump withdrew from the agreement, known as the JCPOA, in 2018, reimposing harsh sanctions on Iran and prompting Tehran to resume nuclear activities.
Negotiations to revive the deal were resumed in April but have since lagged amid Western accusations that Iran was continuing its nuclear enrichment activities.
On December 28, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian met in Muscat with the Omani Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, amid speculation that Muscat has taken a role in restoring the deal.
However, German Foreign Ministry spokesman Christofer Burger stated on December 28 that Berlin, one of the signatories of the agreement, sees no reason to return to the negotiations.
Tehran insists its nuclear program has only civilian purposes, but the West fears it could be moving closer to being able to build a nuclear weapon.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda;
with additional reporting by Reuters and AFP
Three Pakistani Soldiers Killed In Overnight Attack Near Afghan Border
Three Pakistani soldiers were killed in an attack late on December 28 in Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province, intelligence officials told RFE/RL. Armed men attacked a security checkpoint in the Kurram tribal district on the border with Afghanistan, said an intelligence official who did not want to be named, adding that 10 other members of the security forces were wounded. One militant was also killed, the official said. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Radio Mashaal, click here.
Belarus Summons Ukrainian Ambassador Over Missile It Says Landed On Its Territory
Belarus on December 29 summoned Ukraine's ambassador to lodge a protest over a Ukrainian air-defense missile that it says landed near the city of Brest in western Belarus.
"A strong protest was made in connection with the launch of an S-300 anti-aircraft guided missile from the territory of Ukraine," the Foreign Ministry in Minsk said, demanding that Ukraine “conduct a thorough investigation” and “hold those responsible to account.”
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
There were no casualties in the incident, which came as Ukraine was under a huge missile attack that was largely repelled by Kyiv's air defenses.
Ukraine does not rule out that the missile that fell in Belarus could have been fired by Russian forces to provoke Belarus, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry said.
"The Ukrainian side is aware of the Kremlin's desperate and persistent efforts to involve Belarus in its aggressive war against Ukraine," the ministry said. "In this regard, the Ukrainian side does not rule out deliberate provocation by the terrorist state of Russia."
Ukraine is ready to conduct an objective investigation in Ukraine and invite experts who are not supporting Russia to participate, the Defense Ministry added.
The Belarusian Defense Ministry said earlier that its air defenses had shot down a Ukrainian S-300 missile in the Brest border region on December 29.
“In the course of verification activities, it has been preliminarily established that the wreckage belongs to the S-300 anti-aircraft guided missile launched from the territory of Ukraine," the Belarusian Defense Ministry said.
People heard the explosion and later found the metallic remains of what appeared to be a rocket in a field. The debris fell on the outskirts of the village of Harbakha, and the nearest house was 66 meters away, Belarus's official news agency, BelTA, reported.
A witness told RFE/RL’s Belarus Service that there was a sharp sound, like an explosion.
“Our windows were shaking and the house was vibrating from what must have been a sound wave," the witness told RFE/RL.
BelTA said Belarusian strongman Alyaksandr Lukashenka was promptly informed about the incident, which raised concerns that the conflict could expand. Belarus served as a staging ground for Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
A Telegram channel affiliated with the presidential press service said earlier that the S-300 was an air-defense missile that could have veered off course accidentally.
With reporting by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service and AFP
G7 Tells Taliban To 'Urgently Reverse' Ban On Women Aid Workers
Foreign ministers of the Group of Seven (G7) developed countries and several other Western democracies on December 29 called on Afghanistan's Taliban rulers to "urgently reverse" a ban on women working in the war-wracked country's aid sector.
The interdiction is the latest blow to women's rights in Afghanistan since the Taliban returned to power in August2021 following the withdrawal of U.S.-led international forces.
The hard-line Islamist group also barred women from attending universities earlier this month, triggering a wave of global outrage and protests in some Afghan cities. The Taliban had already barred teenage girls from attending secondary school.
The G7 ministers along with those of Australia, Denmark, Norway, Switzerland, and Netherlands said in a joint statement they were "gravely concerned that the Taliban's reckless and dangerous order...puts at risk millions of Afghans who depend on humanitarian assistance for their survival.
"We call on the Taliban to urgently reverse this decision," they said in the statement issued by Britain's Foreign Office.
"Women are absolutely central to humanitarian and basic needs operations. Unless they participate in aid delivery in Afghanistan, NGOs will be unable to reach the country's most vulnerable people to provide food, medicine, winterization, and other materials and services they need to live," the statement said.
The G7 consists of the United States, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and Britain. Additionally, the European Union is a "non-enumerated member" of the group.
The United Nations said on December 28 that some "time-critical" aid programs in Afghanistan have stopped due to the ban on female aid workers and warned that many other activities will also likely need to be paused.
The United Nations and several key aid groups said in a joint statement that women's "participation in aid delivery is not negotiable and must continue," calling on the Taliban-led administration to reverse its decision.
Six aid groups have already suspended operations in Afghanistan in response to the ban. The groups include Christian Aid, ActionAid, Save the Children, the Norwegian Refugee Council, and CARE.
The International Rescue Committee, which provides emergency help in health, education, and other areas and employs 3,000 women throughout Afghanistan, also said it was suspending services.
Women have also been fired from many government jobs, prevented from traveling without a male relative, and ordered to cover up outside of the home.
With reporting by AFP and Reuters
Kremlin: Putin And China's Xi To Speak On December 30
Russian President Vladimir Putin will speak with Chinese President Xi Jinping via video link on December 30, the Kremlin has said. The pair will discuss a series of bilateral and regional issues, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on December 29. "First of all, they will talk about bilateral Russian-Chinese relations," Peskov told reporters. Moscow has sought to deepen its economic, political, and security ties with Beijing since sending its armed forces into Ukraine in February. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Kremlin 'Concerned' About Karabakh Road Blockade, Says Will Continue Talks
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on December 29 that it was "concerned" about tensions between Armenia and Azerbaijan over a two-week-old blockade of the only road linking the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh to Armenia, and that talks with the two sides would continue. The so-called Lachin Corridor, which allows supplies from Armenia to reach the 120,000 ethnic Armenians in the mountainous enclave, has been policed by Russian peacekeepers since 2020. Azerbaijani civilians identifying themselves as environmental activists have blockaded the road since December 12. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Indian Maker Of Syrup Linked To Uzbekistan Deaths Halts Production; Facility Inspected
India's drug regulator said on December 29 that it had inspected Marion Biotech's production facility and promised more action based on the probe report after the company's cough syrup was linked to the deaths of 18 children in Uzbekistan. A legal representative said Marion Biotech regretted the deaths and the company had halted production of the Doc-1 Max syrup. The drug regulator reviewed the company's Noida facility in Uttar Pradesh and is in regular touch with its Uzbek counterpart, the Indian Health Ministry said in a statement. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Kosovo Reopens Main Border Crossing After Roadblock On Serbian Side Removed
Kosovar authorities have reopened the main border crossing with Serbia after a barricade that was blocking access on the Serbian side was removed following a pledge by Belgrade that all roadblocks set up by ethnic Serbs in Kosovo would be dismantled.
Kosovar police confirmed to RFE/RL that the Merdare border crossing had been reopened immediately after the barricade, located two kilometers from border, was removed.
Merdare is Kosovo's most important border crossing for road freight, and its closure also created additional difficulties for Kosovars working abroad who are returning home for the holidays.
Barricades in the village of Rudare, which is located in the municipality of Zvecan, were removed later on December 29, RFE/RL journalists reported from the field. Barricades have also been removed in North Mitrovica and from the streets in Leposaviq and Zubin Potok.
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic early on December 29 said all roadblocks set up by ethnic Serbs in northern Kosovo would be removed within the next 24 to 48 hours, following calls by the United States and the European Union to de-escalate tensions in the volatile region.
Ethnic Serbs gathered at the Merdare crossing told RFE/RL they were only "partially satisfied" with the agreement reached after talks with Vucic late on December 28.
It was not immediately clear if all barricades blocking several border crossings between Kosovo and Serbia had been removed following Vucic's pledge.
In the northern city of Mitrovica, trucks that had formed a roadblock were set on fire early on December 29, apparently by ethnic Serbs who did not agree with Vucic's call, RFE/RL correspondents reported from the area.
Northern Kosovo, where ethnic Serbs are a majority, has been on edge since November, when hundreds of ethnic Serbian policemen, judges, and prosecutors walked off the job in protest at a decision by Pristina to ban Belgrade-issued license plates inside Kosovo.
On December 28, Washington and the EU voiced concern about the tense situation in the north of Kosovo.
"We call on everyone to exercise maximum restraint, to take immediate action to unconditionally de-escalate the situation, and to refrain from provocations, threats, or intimidation," the joint EU-U.S. statement said.
The statement said the EU and the United States were working with Vucic and Kosovar Prime Minister Albin Kurti "to find a political solution in order to defuse the tensions and agree on the way forward in the interest of stability, safety and well-being of all local communities."
Kosovar authorities sought to defuse tensions, announcing the release on December 28 of ethnic Serbian ex-police officer Dejan Pantic, whose arrest on December 10 prompted hundreds of outraged ethnic Serbs to set up the roadblocks in northern Kosovo, paralyzing traffic through two border crossings.
Pantic, who had been arrested on suspicion of being involved in an attack on Central Election Commission officials, was to be placed under house arrest, his lawyer told RFE/RL.
The EU-U.S. joint statement welcomed assurances from Kosovo that no lists of Kosovo Serb citizens to be arrested or prosecuted for holding peaceful protests or setting up barricades exist.
"At the same time, rule of law must be respected, and any form of violence is unacceptable and will not be tolerated," the statement said.
Kosovo, which has an overwhelmingly ethnic Albanian majority, broke away from Serbia after a war in 1998-99.
It declared independence in 2008, but Belgrade has never recognized it and encourages Kosovo's 120,000 ethnic Serbs to defy the central Kosovar government's authority.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
Waves Of Missiles Launched Against Ukraine, Killing At Least Three As Fighting In East 'Deadlocked'
A fresh wave of Russian strikes pounded cities throughout Ukraine early on December 29, killing at least three people and leaving the western city of Lviv almost without electricity, but the Ukrainian military said it had managed to neutralize most of the missiles, avoiding much larger damage.
Air-raid alarms could be heard across the country, and presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych wrote on Facebook that more than several waves of missiles were incoming.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
Three people were killed and six were wounded as a result of the attack, Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskiy said on Ukrainian television. He did not specify where people were injured and killed.
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said there were three victims, including a 14-year-old girl, in the Ukrainian capital and all were hospitalized.
Klitschko warned of potential electricity cuts and called on residents to stock up on water.
Besides Kyiv, the wave of strikes also targeted Ukraine's second-largest city, Kharkiv, and the Black Sea port city of Odesa.
Most of Lviv, where Russian attacks are still rare, was left without power, Mayor Andriy Sadoviy said.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said most regions were without power in freezing temperatures following the barrage of Russian missiles.
"It is especially difficult in the Kyiv region and the capital, the Lviv region, Odesa and the region, Kherson and the region, the Vinnytsya region, and Transcarpathia," Zelenskiy said in his evening video address.
He said the situation on the front line did not change significantly during the day, and that fighting in the Donetsk region remains the most acute, noting in particular the situation in Bakhmut and Soledar.
"The enemy did not give up the crazy idea of capturing [the] Donetsk region. Now they are setting themselves a task for the New Year," he said, repeating his thanks to "all our boys, who have been proving to the occupiers for several months that we will set and achieve goals on our land."
According to preliminary data, 69 missiles were launched against Ukraine on December 29. "Fifty-four enemy cruise missiles were shot down," Ukrainian Commander in Chief General Valeriy Zaluzhniy said.
Overnight, Russian kamikaze drones targeted infrastructure in the Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhya, and Dnipropetrovsk regions, but most of them were downed by the Ukrainian military, the General Staff said on December 29.
"The Russian occupiers once again struck the energy infrastructure of Kharkiv, using 13 Iranian Shahed-136 unmanned aerial vehicles in the attack. Ukrainian defense shot down 11 of these drones," the General Staff said in its morning report.
In the Sumy region, Russian troops carried out dozens of strikes, Dmytro Zhyvytskiy, the regional governor of the northeastern region, said on Telegram.
He said Russian forces fought in several communities, firing mortars, dropping explosives from a drone, and shelling from a helicopter.
"In all cases, there were no casualties," Zhyvytskiy said.
Sumy borders three regions of Russia -- Bryansk, Kursk, and Belgorod. The border regions of Ukraine are regularly shelled by Russia.
Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Moscow has denied a targeted attack on civilians despite evidence to the contrary.
WATCH: Despite constant shelling by Russian forces, a festive New Year's tree was put up in the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, a hotly contested area in Ukraine's Donetsk region. Most of Bakhmut's prewar popular of 70,000 have fled. Volunteers hope the New Year's tree will be a sign of hope for those who remain in the embattled city.
Russian air defenses, meanwhile, shot down a drone near Engels air base deep inside Russia, according to a regional governor. The air base is hundreds of kilometers from the front line in Ukraine. Russia says Ukraine has previously tried to attack the base, which is home to long-range strategic bombers.
Elsewhere in Ukraine, five drones were shot down in the Dnipropetrovsk region, the General Staff said.
Shelling on the outskirts of Zaporizhzhya overnight damaged electricity lines, a gas pipeline, and houses.
The claims could not be independently verified.
Recent heavy fighting in the Donbas region has not seen significant advances on either side as Russian forces attempt to push ahead with their stalemated offensive in the Bakhmut and Avdiyivka areas of Donetsk.
Ukrainian intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov told the BBC that the fighting in the east is deadlocked as neither Ukraine nor Russia can make significant advances.
"The situation is just stuck," Budanov said in an interview. "It doesn't move."
WATCH: Ukrainian gunners have learned to be versatile in their adoption of artillery pieces sent from various nations offering support. Targeting Russian invaders effectively in at least one case means mastering older Estonian-donated howitzers.
Russians continue to pound Bakhmut, but elsewhere they appear to be on the defensive.
The onset of the cold season has also slowed down the pace of Ukraine's ground operations across the 1,000-kilometer front line.
"We can't defeat them in all directions comprehensively. Neither can they," Budanov told the BBC. "We're very much looking forward to new weapons supplies, and to the arrival of more advanced weapons."
Budanov added that Russia has suffered very significant losses, but Ukrainian forces still lacked resources to move forward in multiple areas.
With reporting by Reuters, BBC, dpa, and TASS
UN Says Some Aid Programs Stopped In Afghanistan After Ban On Women
The United Nations said on December 28 that some "time-critical" aid programs in Afghanistan had stopped due to a ban by the Taliban-led administration on female aid workers and it warned that many other activities will also likely need to be paused. The United Nations and several key aid groups said in a joint statement that women's "participation in aid delivery is not negotiable and must continue," calling on the Taliban-led administration to reverse its decision. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
UN Names New Coordinator For Black Sea Grain Initiative
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on December 28 named a retired Kuwaiti vice admiral as coordinator for the Black Sea Grain Initiative to manage grain shipments from war-torn Ukraine. Abdullah Abdul Samad Dashti will help coordinate the 5-month-old operation by Turkey, Ukraine, Russia, and the United Nations to ensure shipments of grains, oilseeds, fertilizers, and other farm products can get safely to markets. Exports from Ukraine -- a critical supplier of grains, oilseeds, and vegetable oils to global markets -- were cut off by a Russian naval embargo after Moscow's forces invaded the country in February.
Four Countries Seek Formal Arbitration With Iran Over Downed Ukrainian Jet
Canada, Britain, Sweden, and Ukraine on December 28 called on Tehran to settle a dispute over accountability and reparations for the downing of an airliner by Iranian forces nearly three years ago through arbitration under the 1971 Montreal Convention. All four countries as well as Iran are signatories of the convention, which requires states to prevent and punish offences against civil aviation. Most of the 176 people killed when Iran shot down the Ukrainian jet were citizens of the four countries, which said they want to ensure that their efforts to hold Iran accountable can progress toward settlement. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Head Of Lawyers' Union Says Mobilized Russian Troops Will Be Able To Store Their Sperm
Russian men mobilized to fight in Ukraine will be able to freeze and store their sperm for free, according to the president of the Union of Lawyers of Russia. Igor Trunov said that in addition to a free sperm bank for mobilized people he also asked for changes to Russia's medical insurance to grant a free quota of infertility treatments to families of mobilized people who participate in what Russia calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine. Trunov said that the Health Ministry responded by saying it had determined the possibility of financing the requests. The ministry has not commented publicly. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Editors' Picks
Top Trending
'We Fight With Our Brains. They Fight With Numbers': Ukrainian Paratroopers On The Battle For The Donbas City of Kreminna2
U.S. Military Expert John Spencer: 'Ukraine's Position On The Battlefield Is Very Strong'3
U.S.-Trained Afghan Soldiers Angry Over Their Plight Are Ready To Join Russia's War Against Ukraine4
Amid Intense Fighting, Ukrainian Forces Advance On Kreminna In Luhansk Region5
Ukrainian Developer Of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. Video Game Killed Near Bakhmut6
Two Russians Staying In Same Hotel In India Die Within Days Of Each Other7
How The War In Ukraine Has Exposed Georgia's Fault Lines8
How 'Angel' The Chechen Overcame Ukrainian Suspicions And Joined The Fight Against Russia9
In Iran, More And More Photos Show Women Ditching The Hijab10
Kazakhstan Deports Russian FSB Officer Who Fled To Avoid Being Sent To Fight In Ukraine
Subscribe