Pyotr Mamonov, Russian Rock Musician And Actor, Dies From Coronavirus At 70

Pyotr Mamonov, a rock musician and actor who was prominent on the Russian cultural scene, has died at the age of 70.

Mamonov died on July 15 at a Moscow hospital nearly two weeks after being admitted to intensive care after testing positive for the coronavirus.

In August 2019, Mamonov was admitted to intensive care with a heart attack. He then underwent two heart operations.

In 1982, Mamonov founded the rock group Zvuki Mu (Sounds of Mu) in 1982, becoming one of the few Soviet rock musicians to receive attention from abroad.

Mamonov later started acting, performing in several films and theater productions in the 1990s.

In the 1990s, Mamonov discovered his faith in Orthodox Christianity, left Moscow, and moved to a village.

But he returned to acting as a devout Russian Orthodox monk in Pavel Lungin's 2006 movie Island and as Russian tsar Ivan the Terrible in Lungin's 2009 film Tsar.

Based on reporting by Current Time and AP