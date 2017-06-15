U.S. Continues Military Relations With Qatar, Despite Alleged 'Terrorism' Links

The U.S. military conducted naval exercises with Qatar on June 14 and readied an agreement to sell the small Persian Gulf nation fighter jets, despite White House charges that it sponsors "terrorism."

Two U.S. Navy vessels arrived in Doha to take part in a joint military exercise with the Qatari Emiri Navy, Qatar news agency QNA reported.

Qatar, which has been accused by some of its Arab neighbors and U.S. President Donald Trump of hosting terrorists, is home to the biggest U.S. military installation in the Middle East, with 11,000 troops and more than 100 aircraft operating from Udeid Air Base.

Moreover, the Pentagon last week praised Qatar for its "enduring commitment to regional security."

Meanwhile, U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and representatives from Qatar were set to seal an agreement to buy $12 billion worth of F-15 fighter jets from the United States.

The sales of Boeing aircraft were originally authorized last year.

Based on reporting by AFP and Reuters