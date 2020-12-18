The Week's Best: 10 RFE/RL Stories You Need To Read (Or Watch)

Hey, you're busy! We know rferl.org isn't the only website you read. And that it's just possible you may have missed some of our most compelling journalism this week. To make sure you're up-to-date, here are some of the highlights produced by RFE/RL's team of correspondents, multimedia editors, and visual journalists over the past seven days.

Two Decades Later, Still No Justice For Iran's 'Chain Murders' Of Intellectuals In 1998, several Iranian intellectuals and dissidents were brutally murdered by Intelligence Ministry agents in what became to be known as the "chain murders" of intellectuals. Twenty-two years later, there has been no official claim of responsibility for several of the victims and many cases remain unsolved. By Golnaz Esfandiari and Fereshteh Ghazi

'Intentional Poisoning': New FBI Records, New Clues To Kremlin Critic's Sudden Illnesses Doctors investigating Vladimir Kara-Murza’s first mysterious illness in 2015 ordered tests for polonium and dioxin. Three years later, the FBI said it was investigating that incident and his second sudden illness as “intentional poisoning.” Do U.S. authorities know what nearly killed him? By Mike Eckel and Carl Schreck

Peace, But No Prosperity: Bosnia Marks 25 Years Since Dayton Accords A quarter-century after Bosnia-Herzegovina's brutal war was brought to an end by the U.S.-brokered Dayton accords, the country is at peace. But it is still suffering from endemic corruption, poverty, and disillusionment. By Ray Furlong

The 'Beautiful' Life Of A Kyrgyz Customs Official Raimbek Matraimov is a powerful Kyrgyz political operator known for his massive wealth. This investigation into his wife’s social-media accounts reveals the opulent lifestyle his family enjoyed even as he declared only a modest salary in the country’s customs service. By RFE/RL’s Kyrgyz Service, OCCRP, Kloop, and Bellingcat

Putin's Press Conference: What He Said And What He Didn't Quite Say Russian President Vladimir Putin’s year-end press conference on December 17 lasted about 4 1/2 hours. During the marathon, he answered dozens of questions -- from, “Are we in a new cold war” to “What is the secret of family happiness?” RFE/RL has sifted through the entire event and distilled out some of the most telling and bewildering moments. By Mike Eckel and Robert Coalson

'Come Together': How Moscow Beatles Fans Mourned The 1980 Death Of John Lennon On a frigid December 21, 1980, a few hundred Beatles fans gathered in the Soviet capital to mourn the death of John Lennon. A student who captured the event in photographs recalls that it was a time of sadness, fear, and anger. By Valentin Baryshnikov and Robert Coalson

Russia Summons Stalingrad Survivors In World War II 'Genocide' Probe Investigators in Russia have been sending letters to pensioners who witnessed the Battle of Stalingrad as part of a probe into suspected Nazi crimes during World War II. Some relatives are shocked by the summonses, which appear to be part of an effort to make the case that Hitler’s Germany committed “genocide” against Soviet citizens. By Matthew Luxmoore

'I Know Who Wanted To Kill Me': Millions Watch Navalny Video Naming Alleged Hit Squad Millions of people have watched a video issued by Russian opposition leader Aleksei Navalny in which he names several men he alleges attempted to kill him with a military-grade poison in August. The men were also named in a joint report by Bellingcat, CNN, Der Spiegel, and Russian investigative outfit The Insider, which presents detailed evidence that they were a Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) team that trailed Navalny for years before finally poisoning him. By Ray Furlong

Analysis: Nagorno-Karabakh War Transforms The Legacy Of Azerbaijani President Aliyev Azerbaijan’s ruler has turned “from hegemonical totalitarianism – with its apathy and passive acceptance by the people, to authoritarian populism, where he actually enjoys mass support.” By Ron Synovitz