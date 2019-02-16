Rally In Montenegro Demands Government Resign

Thousands of people have demonstrated in Montenegro to demand the resignation of President Milo Djukanovic's government over allegations of corruption.

The crowd marched through the capital of Podgorica on February 16 chanting "Milo thief" and carrying banners reading "No more crime" or "Rebellion."

Dubbed "Resist," the protest was organized after a former key ally of Djukanovic accused the president and his ruling Democratic Party of Socialists of improper financial dealings and corruption.

Djukanovic has denied the allegations, and the authorities in turn accused former banker Dusko Knezevic of money laundering and fraud. Knezevic has fled the country.

Djukanovic and his party have ruled Montenegro virtually unchallenged for decades. He led the country to independence from much larger Serbia in 2006 and defied Russia to join NATO in 2017.

Based on reporting by AP