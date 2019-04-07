Montenegrin Antigovernment Protests Enter Eighth Week

Thousands of protesters against Montenegro's government marched in the streets of the capital, Podgorica, for an eighth straight Saturday on April 6. The demonstrators are demanding the resignation of the nation's top government and judiciary officials -- and also the management of the country's public radio and television broadcaster, RTCG. The rallies started after a former key ally of President Milo Djukanovic accused him and his ruling Democratic Party of Socialists of improper financial dealings and corruption.