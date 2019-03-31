Accessibility links

logo-print logo-print
All RFE/RL sites
Search
Previous Next
Breaking News
Montenegro

Montenegrin Protesters Urge Government Resignation

Montenegrin Protesters Urge Government Resignation
Embed

No media source currently available

0:00 0:00:59 0:00

Antigovernment marches continued in Montenegro's capital, Podgorica, for a seventh straight weekend on March 30. Protest organizers and opposition lawmakers signed a joint declaration demanding the creation of an interim cabinet. Thousands of participants in the weekly rallies are calling for the resignation of top Montenegrin officials including President Milo Djukanovic, but also the management of the country's public radio and television broadcaster, RTCG.

Related

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG