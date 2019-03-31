Montenegrin Protesters Urge Government Resignation
Antigovernment marches continued in Montenegro's capital, Podgorica, for a seventh straight weekend on March 30. Protest organizers and opposition lawmakers signed a joint declaration demanding the creation of an interim cabinet. Thousands of participants in the weekly rallies are calling for the resignation of top Montenegrin officials including President Milo Djukanovic, but also the management of the country's public radio and television broadcaster, RTCG.