Thousands Rally In Montenegro Against 'Corrupt’ Leaders'

Thousands of people have taken to the streets of Montenegro's capital to demand the resignation of President Milo Djukanovic, as well as other government and judiciary officials they accuse of turning a blind eye to corruption.

The March 2 protest in Podgorica was the fourth such rally in as many weeks.

A crowd estimated at more than 10,000 people marched through the center of the city, chanting slogans such as, "Milo thief!"

The rallies started after a former key ally of Djukanovic accused the president and his ruling Democratic Party of Socialists (DPS) of improper financial dealings and corruption.

Djukanovic has denied the allegations, and authorities in turn accused former banker Dusko Knezevic of money laundering and fraud.

Knezevic has fled the country.

Djukanovic and his DPS party have ruled Montenegro virtually unchallenged for decades.

He led the country to independence from much larger Serbia in 2006 and defied Russia to join NATO in 2017.