Red Cross Delivers Clothes, Food To Migrants Exposed To Elements In Bosnia

The International Committee of the Red Cross has delivered clothes and food to hundreds of refugees and migrants exposed to falling temperatures and heavy snow after their tent camp in Bosnia-Herzegovina was destroyed by a fire.

The stranded migrants at the camp in northwest Bosnia have been without shelter after a fire destroyed much of the camp on December 23, the same day the site was due to be temporarily closed.

Since the fire at the camp, known as Lipa, Bosnian officials have failed to agree where to house the migrants and refugees.

Many of migrants have attempted to shield themselves from the elements with only blankets and sleeping bags.

The Red Cross on December 28 delivered gloves, hats, and socks to the around 800 migrants and refugees at the Lipa camp. They were also given one hot meal.

The camp, which had previously come under criticism for inadequate facilities, is located near Bosnia's border with EU-member Croatia.

About 10,000 migrants from Asia, the Middle East, and North Africa are stuck in Bosnia, hoping to reach the European Union.

The EU has warned Bosnia that migrants face freezing conditions and has urged the country's officials to take action to accommodate them.

