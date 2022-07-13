Relatives Of Kazakhs Killed During January Unrest Prevented From Meeting President

NUR-SULTAN -- Police in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, have prevented 15 people calling for justice for loved ones killed during the violent dispersal of anti-government protests in January from entering the presidential office complex.

The protesters, who came to the capital from the cities of Almaty, Oskemen, Taraz, and Shymkent and spent three days and nights in front of the presidential office, tried unsuccessfully to force their way into the building on July 13.

They rejected an official's proposal that they enter the building one by one, saying they wanted to enter the building and meet with President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev personally to demand that all posthumous terrorism charges against their relatives be dropped and that thorough investigations into their deaths be launched.

However, police did not allow them to enter. A woman among the protesters fainted, and an ambulance was called.

"Our children were not terrorists," one of the protesters told RFE/RL. "Our children were peacefully demonstrating. My son was shot in the head and killed. Nobody has told me why. Nobody wants to look into the security cameras that recorded all the events near the building where he was shot."

The January unrest occurred after a peaceful demonstration in the tightly controlled, oil-rich Central Asian nation's western region of Manghystau on January 2 over a fuel-price hike led to widespread anti-government protests that were violently dispersed by law enforcement and the military.

Thousands of people were detained by officials during and after the protests, which Toqaev said were caused by "20,000 terrorists" from abroad, a claim for which authorities have provided no evidence.

Human rights groups say the number of demonstrators killed was much higher than any of the various figures provided by officials. The groups have provided evidence that peaceful demonstrators and people who had nothing to do with the protests were among those killed by law enforcement and military personnel.

The government has not published the names of those killed during or after the unrest -- which led to the removal of former President Nursultan Nazarbaev and his relatives from the political scene -- and has rejected calls by Kazakh and global human rights groups for an international probe into the deaths.

In late June, Deputy Prosecutor-General Aset Shyndaliev admitted that six people had been tortured to death after being arrested for taking part in the January protests. He said a number of security officers had been arrested in connection with the alleged torture.

The Prosecutor-General's Office said earlier that 25 people were officially considered victims of torture by hot irons used by investigators on them during interrogations related to the unrest.

Shyndaliev also said 232 people were killed during the protests. Officials have said 19 law enforcement officers were killed in the clashes.