'Release Sentsov' Banner Displayed In Moscow Amid Reports Hunger Striker's Health Worsening

MOSCOW -- A large banner demanding immediate release of hunger-striking Ukrainian film-maker Oleh Sentsov and other political prisoners in Russia has been displayed in downtown Moscow.

Unknown activists placed the banner on the Krymsky (Crimean) Bridge over the Moskva River on August 8, the 87th day of Sentsov's hunger strike.

Sentsov is being held in a penal colony in the city of Labytnangi in Russia's northern region of Yamalo-Nenets.

Sentsov's lawyer, Dmitry Dinze, said after visiting him on August 7 that his client had lost some 30 kilograms and has a very low hemoglobin level, resulting in anemia and a slow heartbeat of about 40 beats per minute.

Sentsov, a vocal opponent of Russia's 2014 annexation of Crimea, was sentenced in 2015 for conspiracy to commit terrorist acts, charges he and human rights groups say were politically motivated.

He has been on a hunger strike since mid-May and has been demanding that Russia release 64 Ukrainian citizens he considers political prisoners.

Several groups have called on Russian President Vladimir Putin to pardon Sentsov, but Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters the Ukrainian film director would have to ask for a pardon himself before it could be considered.

Sentsov has so far said he would not ask for a pardon.

