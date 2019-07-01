Report: Iran Breaks Limit On Enriched Uranium Stockpile

The stockpile of Iran's low-enriched uranium has passed the limit set by the 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers, Iranian media report.



Citing an unnamed "informed source," the semiofficial Fars news agency said on July 1 that the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) confirmed that the 300-kilogram limit had been breached.



The Vienna-based UN atomic watchdog, which monitors Iran's implementation of its commitments under the agreement, has not commented on the report.



The terms of the accord limit the enrichment and stockpiles of Iran's uranium, and reduce the country’s nuclear capabilities in return for relief from international sanctions.



But the United States unilaterally abandoned the pact in May 2018 and later reimposed sanctions on Iran that had been lifted under the deal.

U.S. President Donald Trump has said the terms of the deal were not strict enough to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons and that Tehran had violated the “spirit” of the accord by supporting extremist violence in the region -- a charge Iran has denied.



Iranian officials have complained that the remaining parties to the deal – Britain, France, Germany, China, and Russia -- had failed to mitigate the effects on the country’s economy of the U.S. sanctions, and warned that Tehran is on track to pass the low enriched-uranium limit set under its pact.



Enriched uranium is used to make reactor fuel and potentially nuclear weapons.



The 2015 agreement aimed at heading off any pathway to developing a nuclear bomb. Tehran has said its nuclear program was strictly for civilian energy purposes.

Based on reporting by Reuters and dpa