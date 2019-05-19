Reports: ExxonMobil Evacuates U.S. Staff From Iraq Amid Tensions With Iran

U.S. oil giant ExxonMobil has evacuated its American staff from an oil field in Iraq, according to reports.

The reported evacuation of around 50 ExxonMobil employees comes amid escalating tensions between the United States and Iran, with concerns about a potential military conflict.

Washington has ordered a beefing up of U.S. military assets in the Middle East and Persian Gulf, citing possible threats from Iran, and the State Department also ordered the evacuation of all nonessential personnel from the U.S. Embassy in neighboring Iraq.

ExxonMobil's reported evacuation started early on May 18 in Iraq's southern province of Basra, with employees flown to the United Arab Emirates.

Ihsan Abdul Jabbar, the head of Iraq's state-owned South Oil Company, which owns the oil field, said the evacuation was a "precautionary and temporary measure."

Jabbar said operations at the field, run by ExxonMobil, were continuing as normal with the help of Iraqi technicians.

Iran has dismissed the allegations from Washington that there were "imminent threats" from Tehran and accused the United States of an "unacceptable" escalation of tensions.

In May 2018, U.S. President Donald Trump pulled the United States out of the 2015 landmark nuclear deal which curtailed Iran's nuclear ambitions in exchange for relief from crippling sanctions. Since then, Washington has steadily stepped up its rhetoric and reimposed sanctions.

Both sides have said they do not want a war.

Based on reporting by Reuters, AP, and dpa