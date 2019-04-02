Reports: Four Injured In Blast At Russian Military Academy

Russian news agencies are reporting that four people have been injured in an explosion at a military academy in St. Petersburg.

The Interfax news agency cited an unnamed ambulance service employee as saying the victims of the reported blast on April 2 may be cadets at the Mozhaisky academy.

The same source told Interfax that the explosion occurred on the second floor of the building and might have been caused by the detonation of an explosive device used for training.

There was no immediate official comment on the reports.

The Mozhaisky academy trains personnel for Russia's aerospace forces and other parts of the military.

Based on reporting by RIA Novosti, Interfax, TASS, and Novaya Gazeta