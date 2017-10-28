Reports: Pop Singer Bakayev Feared Killed In Chechen Crackdown On Gays

A leading Russian human rights group has "serious fears" that a gay pop star who disappeared after going home to Chechnya may have been killed in Grozny's crackdown on homosexuals, AFP reported on October 27.

AFP's report comes a week after the gay activist website Newnownext.com quoted an anonymous Chechen gay activist as saying that Zelimkhan Bakayev, 26, was arrested by authorities and tortured to death hours after arriving in Grozny to attend his sister's wedding in August.

"When a person disappears and the police force refuse to investigate his disappearance, we have serious fears for the life of that person," Oleg Orlov of Memorial, Russia's oldest civil rights group, told AFP.

Orlov said Bakayev's mother called on Chechen authorities to launch an investigation into her son's disappearance, but no inquiry has been opened.

“Over the past two months, the international community hoped that rumors of Zelim’s death were only that,” Shawn Gaylor of Human Rights First told Newnownext.com.

“But as we continued to raise concerns with the [U.S.] State Department, that hope dimmed. We are now forced to conclude that he was tragically swept up in this anti-gay purge and lost his life because of it.”

Chechnya’s Kremlin-backed leader, Ramzan Kadyrov, has called reports of the torturing and killing of gays in a police crackdown “lies.”

Russian LGBT Network founder Igor Kochetkov first raised fears about Bakayev's fate on October 16 when he said he had confirmed that Bakayev was detained by Chechen authorities on "suspicion of homosexuality.”

Bakayev's former producer, Guilani Stadnik, told AFP he doubted the singer had been kidnapped, however.

"I think that he escaped from his house and he is hiding somewhere," he said.

Based on reporting by AFP and Newnownext.com

