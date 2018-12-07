Reports: Trump Picks State Department Spokeswoman Nauert As UN Ambassador

U.S. President Donald Trump has chosen State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert as the next U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, U.S. news organizations are reporting.

Media outlets reported on December 6 that Nauert, a former ABC and Fox News anchor and correspondent, will succeed Nikki Haley, who announced in October that she would leave the UN post at the end of the year.

Fox News reported that Trump will send out a tweet early on December 7 announcing the move. Bloomberg News and Reuters also reported the Nauert decision.

White House and State Department representatives did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

On November 1, Trump said he was seriously considering naming Nauert to succeed Haley.

"She's excellent. She's been with us for a very long time. She's been a supporter for a long time,” he told reporters at the time.

The 48-year-old Nauert, who joined the State Department as spokeswoman in April 2017, was named acting undersecretary for public diplomacy and public affairs earlier this year.

She would be an unusual choice for the UN diplomatic post as she has no prior political or policy-making experience.

