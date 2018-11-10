Report: Veterans To Ask Hague Court To Probe Russian Use Of Mercenaries

Reuters is reporting that Russian military veterans will ask the International Criminal Court to investigate Russia's secret deployment of civilian contractors to fight in Syria, Ukraine, and Africa.

Reuters quoted Russian paramilitary leader Yevgeny Shabayev as saying on November 9 that more than a dozen Russian veteran organizations plan to write to Fatou Bensouda, prosecutor at the Hague-based court, which investigates war crimes, about Russia's alleged illegal recruitment of civilians to fight in the Kremlin's wars abroad.

Russia has repeatedly denied reports that thousands of Russian private contractors have fought alongside government forces in Syria, eastern Ukraine, and elsewhere. But contractor sources maintain that over 100 Russian civilians have been killed in Syria alone.

Reuters said the ICC has no jurisdiction over the Syrian war and has never handled cases like the one Shabayev said Russia's mercenaries will present to the court.

Reuters said Russia has hundreds of thousands of such mercenaries following its interventions not only in Syria and Ukraine but in earlier conflicts in Afghanistan and Chechnya.

"The Russians fight abroad as 'volunteers' and without an official recognition from the Russian government," Shabayev told Reuters. He once served as a representative of one of the self-proclaimed pro-Russia separatist republics in eastern Ukraine.

The veterans say in their letter they are unhappy with the fact that private contractors operate illegally and enjoy no social benefits or protection afterwards, Reuters said.

The Kremlin and the Russian Defense Ministry did not immediately reply to Reuters' requests for comments. Bensouda's office declined to comment.

Shabayev told Reuters that several hundreds delegates plan to discuss the letter at a forum on November 18 in Moscow and mail it to the Hague court the next day.

The involvement of Russian mercenaries in Kremlin-backed conflicts is well known but usually denied by the Kremlin.

Russian citizens have been seen in large numbers taking part in the fighting in eastern Ukraine on the side of Russia-backed separatists. Moscow has insisted they went there on their own will as volunteers.

Last year, a Russian private security company claimed it carried out a demining mission in Libya, Reuters said.

This year, the Kremlin has officially deployed 170 civilian instructors in the Central African Republic and plans to send 60 more to reinforce them - a mission which Moscow says has been approved by the UN Security Council.

The veteran organizations claim that Russian contractors have also worked in Sudan, South Sudan, Yemen and Gabon.

Shabayev told Reuters that some former Russian private military contractors who have fought abroad would be ready to testify if the Hague court offered them protection.

"It will depend on whether the West is really interested in examining the situation," Shabayev said.

It was not immediately clear whether or how the ICC would respond to the group's petition.

The ICC has jurisdiction only when a country’s own government is unwilling or unable to prosecute an extremely grave crime, and only over crimes committed on the territory of its member states. Russia is not a member.

With reporting by Reuters

