Reuters: Trump Campaign Had At Least 18 Undisclosed Contacts With Russians

The Reuters news agency is reporting that advisers to U.S. President Donald Trump’s election campaign were in contact with Russian officials and others with Kremlin ties in at least 18 calls and electronic messages during the last seven months of the 2016 presidential race.

Citing current and former U.S. officials it did not name, Reuters reported on May 18 that the exchanges were part of the material being reviewed by investigators probing Russia's alleged meddling in the election as well as possible collusion between Moscow and Trump's campaign.

Six of the previously undisclosed contacts were phone calls between Russian Ambassador Sergei Kislyak and advisers to Trump, including former national security adviser Michael Flynn, Reuters reported.

The FBI and Congress are conducting separate investigations into the allegations.

On May 17, former FBI Director Robert Mueller was named as special counsel to oversee the agency’s probe, amid rising demands for an independent probe.

In January, the Trump White House initially denied any contacts with Russian officials during the 2016 campaign. The White House and advisers to the campaign have since confirmed four meetings between Kislyak and Trump advisers during that time.

Based on reporting by Reuters