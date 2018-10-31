Rohani Tells Iranians To Brace For 'Hard' Months

President Hassan Rohani has warned Iranians that they may face more difficulties after the United States imposes new sanctions on the country, state television reports.

"The situation was hard for people in the recent months, and it may be hard in the next several months, too," Rohani said on October 31 during a televised cabinet meeting, according to broadcaster IRIB.

The United States in May withdrew from the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers and in August started reimposing sanctions on the Iranian economy that were lifted under the deal in exchange for curbs on Tehran's nuclear program.

A second round of penalties targeting Iran's oil and gas industry is due to come into effect in early November, with U.S. officials saying they aim to reduce Iran's oil exports to zero.

Rohani called the move "a new injustice" and promised that the government will “utilize its entire capabilities to alleviate the problems" caused by the reimposed sanctions, IRIB reported.

"You will not be able to reach any of your goals with regard to Iran's oil," the Iranian president was quoted as saying. "You will not be able to bring it to zero or reduce it."

Iran is already in the grip of an economic crisis and has seen sporadic protests in recent months.

The reimposed sanctions are part of a broader U.S. economic campaign to pressure Iran over what President Donald Trump's administration describes as its "malign conduct" such as nuclear and missile development and support for militant groups in the Middle East.

Based on reporting by AP and Reuters