Romanian Government Holds Massive Rally Against Anticorruption Probes

More than 100,000 people have demonstrated in support of the government in the Romanian capital, Bucharest, to protest alleged abuses by anticorruption prosecutors.

The government of the ruling Social Democratic Party bused in thousands of supporters from around the country on June 9 for the rally, which critics say was intended to intimidate judges and prosecutors.

The government argues that prosecutors have too much power and has accused them of using illegal phone taps and other violations.

Bucharest Mayor Gabriela Firea addressed the rally and said it was organized "to defend dignity and freedom." She said that antigovernment protesters against alleged high-level corruption had been "paid" to demonstrate "against our interests."

Romania is one of the most corrupt states in the European Union, and the bloc keeps the country's judicial system under special monitoring.

Based on reporting by AP and Reuters