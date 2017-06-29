Romania's New Social Democrat-Led Government Wins Vote Of Confidence

Romania's new government, led by Social Democrat Prime Minister Mihai Tudose, has overwhelmingly won a vote of confidence in parliament.

The ruling leftists and their junior coalition partner ALDE have 10 seats above the required parliament majority. Their cabinet also got backing from the ethnic Hungarian UDMR party in the June 29 confidence vote.

Tudose, who was the economy minister in the previous government, was given the mandate by Romanian President Klaus Iohannis on June 26 as the country's prime minister-designate.

The move came after the Social Democratic Party ousted one of their own party members, Sorin Grindeanu, from the prime minister's post in a June 21 no-confidence vote.

Grindeanu had been in office since January, but the governing Social Democrats filed the no-confidence motion after saying that he had failed to implement the party's political agenda.

Grindeanu claims that the powerful leader of Romania’s Social Democrats, Liviu Dragnea, pushed for the no-confidence motion in order to replace him with a party loyalist.

Normally, as party leader, Dragnea would be prime minister, but a 2016 vote-rigging conviction disqualifies him from holding the post.

Based on reporting by Reuters and AFP

