Russian Media Regulator Bans Cartoon About War In Ukraine
Russian media regulator Roskomnadzor has demanded the creators of a popular cartoon show remove the last episode posted on the Internet because it deals with Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine.
Roskomnadzor said on March 29 that the episode of the series Masyanya "contains false information of social importance about the ongoing military operation to defend the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics."
According to Roskomnadzor, the cartoon episode "discredits the Russian Federation's armed forces."
The creator of the show, Oleg Kuvayev, said on March 29 that he had limited access to the episode in question after his website suffered a massive DOS-attack that came after Roskomnadzor made its request two days earlier.
Roskomnadzor said Kuvayev created a mirror mult.ru website, adding it warned him that all of his Internet resources would be blocked unless he deleted the episode from both the main and mirror sites.
The episode in question, titled Vakidzasi, was issued on March 22. It focuses on Russia’s unprovoked full-scale attack against Ukraine that started on February 24.
In the episode, the characters compare Russian President Vladimir Putin with Adolf Hitler. Some videos showing buildings in ruins in Ukrainian towns and cities bombed by Russian military forces are featured in the cartoon, as well.
At the end of the episode, the main character of the cartoon, Masyanya, comes to Putin and leaves a Japanese sword with him so he can commit suicide. In less than 24 hours, more than 500,000 people watched the episode.
Roskomnadzor has strictly limited access to information about the war in Ukraine unleashed by Russia and directed media to describe events in Ukraine as a “special military operation” and not a war or an invasion.
On March 5, Putin signed a new law into effect that calls for sentences of up to 15 years in prison for people who "deliberately distribute false news" about the Russian Army.
Several Russian media outlets have chosen to suspend operations rather than face heavy restrictions on what they can report. The Kremlin has also blocked multiple foreign news outlets.
With reporting by TASS and RIA Novosti
Probe Launched Against Radio Presenter In Kazakhstan Over Online Promise To Call Putin For Help
ALMATY, Kazakhstan -- Police in Kazakhstan’s largest city, Almaty, have launched a probe against former radio presenter Lyubov Panova over her online promise to turn to Russian President Vladimir Putin "to take care" of "Nazis" in Kazakhstan.
Almaty city police said late on March 28 that investigations were launched into the "incitement of ethnic hatred" by Panova, though it is unclear if she has been charged.
Last week during an online debate, Panova, who is a Kazakh citizen of Russian origin residing in Almaty, told those Kazakhs who oppose Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine that she will call "Uncle Vova," who would "take care" of "natsiki" in the Central Asian nation.
Uncle Vova is a nickname for Russian President Vladimir Putin and natsiki is a colloquial word describing Nazis or ultranationalists. Russian officials explained Moscow’s full-scale attack against its neighbor, which started on February 24, by claiming they wanted to "denazify" and demilitarize Ukraine.
Panova's online statement sparked a public outcry. Her employer, Europa Plus Kazakhstan, announced on March 28 that she had been fired.
The deputy prosecutor-general of Kazakhstan, Bolat Dembaev, issued a statement on March 28 calling on Kazakh citizens to stay away from following "public statements by some Internet users, including Kazakh citizens, who are making separatist calls damaging our country's territorial integrity."
Proposed Bill In State Duma Would Make Russian Language Mandatory For 'Compatriots'
Russia’s State Duma has registered a bill for debate that would recognize ethnic Russians and representatives of other ethnic groups of the Russian Federation as "compatriots" only if they speak Russian.
The bill was registered in the lower house of the Russian parliament on March 28.
The status of "compatriot" gives people who have ancestral roots in the former Soviet republics or current or former subjects of Russia the right to obtain Russian citizenship and to seek political and other kinds of support.
The bill also envisions adding the definition of "state-forming people" for ethnic Russians and "representatives of Belarusian and Ukrainian peoples that are related to the state-forming people."
The definition "state-forming people" was proposed in the past during discussions of constitutional amendments but rejected by lawmakers after natives of ethnic republics across Russia protested against it.
Four European Countries Expel Dozens Of Russian Diplomats For Alleged Spying
Four European countries -- the Netherlands, Belgium, Ireland, and the Czech Republic -- announced major expulsions of Russian diplomats on March 29 for alleged espionage as Moscow’s war against Ukraine continues to rage.
The Netherlands announced the expulsion of 17 Russian diplomats who the Dutch Foreign Ministry says were acting as intelligence officers, while Belgium expelled 21 Russian diplomats, Ireland asked four to leave, and the Czech Republic one.
The Dutch ministry said in a statement that the ambassador of Russia was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and informed of the expulsion.
"The reason is that there is information...showing that the persons concerned, accredited as diplomats, are secretly active as intelligence officers," the statement said.
The diplomats must leave the Netherlands within two weeks, Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra said, according Dutch state news outlet NOS News.
"These people have diplomat on their business card when they are actually doing something completely different," Hoekstra said without elaborating on what kind of alleged espionage they were engaged in.
"We have made this decision for the sake of Dutch security," says Hoekstra. "In the greatly changed context, with the war in Ukraine and the increasing Russian assertiveness."
A total of 75 Russian diplomats are accredited in the Netherlands, so there will still be 58 remaining in the country after the 17 leave. Hoekstra expects that Russia will also expel Dutch diplomats in response.
Ireland’s Foreign Affairs Ministry said it had summoned the Russian ambassador to advise him that four senior officials have been asked to leave.
"This is because their activities have not been in accordance with international standards of diplomatic behavior," the ministry said in a statement posted on Twitter.
The statement said that the Irish government “continues to believe that diplomatic channels between Ireland and the Russian Federation should remain open.”
The Belgian government said the 21 Russian diplomats it is expelling participated in activities related to espionage or unlawful influence peddling.
The diplomats were given two weeks to leave the country, foreign affairs spokeswoman Elke Pattyn told the AP news agency.
The Czech Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Twitter that it informed the Russian Embassy that one of its diplomatic staff had been declared persona non grata and was requested to leave within 72 hours.
“Together with our Allies, we are reducing the Russian intelligence presence in the EU,” the ministry said.
With reporting by AFP, NOS News, AP, and Reuters
Frontline Town In Eastern Ukraine Endures Shelling As Residents Lack Heat And Running Water
Belarusian Priest Fined For 'Ukraine, Forgive Us' Sticker On His Car
A Belarusian Greek Catholic priest has been fined for having a bumper sticker on his car saying: "Ukraine, Forgive Us."
A court in the eastern Belarusian city of Mahilyou ordered Vasil Yahorau on March 28 to pay 1,600 rubles ($490) as a penalty for having the sticker on his car. It is not clear what the official charge was in the case.
Yahorau is the archpriest of the Greek Catholic parish in the town of Byalynichy near Mahilyou. He studied in a Greek Catholic seminary in the Ukrainian city of Ivano-Frankivsk.
He was arrested on March 25 and was held in a detention center until his trial.
Authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka has allowed Russia to use Belarusian territory to launch Moscow's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. Some of Russia’s ongoing missile attacks have also been made from Belarusian territory.
In an interview with the Japanese television channel TBS earlier in March, Lukashenka said he opposes the punishment of people in Belarus for openly expressing their thoughts against the war in Ukraine.
However, he has also presided over a violent crackdown on dissent in the country since a disputed August 2020 presidential election that handed him a sixth term in office.
Opposition politicians say the election was rigged and that their candidate won the vote.
Many opposition figures have been jailed since, or have left their country fearing for their security.
Russia Says To 'Dramatically' Decrease Military Activities Around Kyiv, Chernihiv
Russia says it has decided to "dramatically" decrease its military activities around the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, and the northern city of Chernihiv, raising hopes that progress is being made toward a cease-fire more than a month after Moscow launched its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
Live Briefing: Russia Invades Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the major developments on Russia's invasion, how Kyiv is fighting back, the plight of civilians, and Western reaction. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
Deputy Defense Minister Aleksandr Fomin told reporters in Moscow after talks between Russia and Ukraine were held in Istanbul on March 29 that Moscow expects Kyiv to take decisions in response to Russia’s announcement to ease operations.
"Because the talks on the preparations of an agreement on Ukraine's neutrality and nonnuclear status are entering into a practical phase, and taking into account the principles discussed during today's negotiations [in Istanbul], the Defense Ministry decided, with a goal of increasing mutual trust and to create conditions necessary to enter the next phases of talks to coordinate and sign an agreement, to dramatically decrease military activities in the direction of Kyiv and Chernihiv," Fomin said.
He added that more detailed information on the results of the talks held in Istanbul will be made public after the Russian delegation returns to Moscow.
Russia launched its attack on Ukraine on February 24 but its troops have yet to take a major city despite having an overwhelming advantage in firepower. Western intelligence sources have said several times that Russian troops have been plagued by logistical and other issues, causing them to struggle to make any advances in recent days.
Based on reporting by TASS and Interfax
Municipal Lawmaker In Siberian City Detained Over His Posts About War In Ukraine
OMSK, Russia -- A municipal lawmaker in the Siberian city of Omsk has been detained over his recent online posts and articles about Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine.
Dmitry Petrenko's associates and human rights activists told RFE/RL on March 29 that the city councilor may be charged with the distribution of "false" information about the use of Russia's armed forces.
Officials of the Investigative Committee of the Omsk region told RFE/RL that Petrenko is in their custody, adding that he had yet to be charged.
According to a new law adopted earlier this month, a person convicted of such a crime faces up to 15 years in prison.
The new law, and other measures passed and enacted since the invasion began on February 24, have criminalized distributing allegedly "false information" about the military, diplomatic missions, and state bodies. The new legislation also limited coverage of what the Kremlin calls a "special military operation" to officially sourced information.
Several broadcasters, both local and international, have suspended operations in Russia due to the restrictions and potential penalties.
Russian Historian Dmitriyev To Be Transferred To Penal Colony
A well-known Russian historian, who is also the head of the Memorial human rights group in the northwestern region of Karelia, will soon be transferred from a detention center in the city of Petrozavodsk to a penal colony to serve a lengthy prison term on charges he and his supporters have staunchly denied.
Yury Dmitriyev's lawyer, Viktor Anufriyev, said on March 29 that his client will be transferred to a correctional colony in the town of Nadvoitsy in Karelia in the coming days after the region's Supreme Court upheld his sentence in a ruling made two weeks ago.
The high-profile case against Dmitriyev dates back to 2016, when the historian, who has spent decades researching extrajudicial executions carried out in Karelia under Soviet dictator Josef Stalin, was arrested over images of his foster daughter that investigators found on his computer.
The authorities said the images were pornographic but Dmitriyev said they were made at the request of social workers concerned about the child's physical development.
He was acquitted in April 2018, but the Karelia Supreme Court upheld an appeal by prosecutors and ordered a new trial. He was rearrested in June 2018 and then charged with a more serious crime of sexual assault of a minor.
In July 2020, Dmitriyev was sentenced to 3 1/2 years on a conviction for "violent acts of a sexual nature committed against a person under 14 years of age." He has rejected the case, insisting that he is being targeted because of his research into the crimes of Stalin's regime.
Prosecutors, who had asked for 15 years in prison in the high-profile case, said the original sentence was "too lenient" and appealed it. Dmitriyev's defense team, meanwhile, also appealed, insisting he was innocent.
In September 2020, weeks before he was due to be released because of time served, the Supreme Court accepted the prosecutors' appeal and added another 9 1/2 years onto Dmitriyev's sentence.
Dozens of Russian and international scholars, historians, writers, poets, and others have issued statements in support of the scholar, while the European Union has called for Dmitriyev to be released.
Dmitriyev's research has been viewed with hostility by the government of President Vladimir Putin.
Under Putin, Stalin has undergone a gradual rehabilitation, and the Russian government has emphasized his leadership of the Soviet Union while downplaying his crimes against Soviet citizens.
During Stalin's rule, millions of people were executed, sent to labor camps, or starved to death in famines caused by forced collectivization. During World War II, entire ethnic groups were deported to remote areas as collective punishment for alleged collaboration with the Nazis.
With reporting by Interfax
Russia To Expel 10 Baltic Diplomats In Tit-For-Tat Move
Russia has expelled 10 diplomats from Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania in response to a similar move by the Baltic countries against Moscow earlier this month.
The Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on March 29 that it was making the tit-for-tat move in retaliation for the "provocative and groundless expulsion of Russian Embassy staffers from these Baltic countries."
It said that four staff members of the Lithuanian Embassy in Moscow were being expelled, along with three from the Latvian Embassy and three from the Estonian Embassy and the Pskov office of Estonia's consulate-general in St. Petersburg.
The expelled staff were given 72 hours to leave Russia, the statement added.
The Baltic countries, all former Soviet republics who are now members of the European Union and NATO, announced the expulsion of a total of 10 Russia diplomats on March 18 because of Moscow's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, which threatened to undermine security across the region.
IAEA Chief In Ukraine To Secure Nuclear Facilities
The head of the UN's International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has traveled to Ukraine for talks with senior government officials on the delivery of "urgent technical assistance" to ensure the safety and security of the country’s nuclear facilities amid Russia's ongoing invasion.
"The military conflict is putting Ukraine's nuclear power plants and other facilities with radioactive material in unprecedented danger," IAEA chief Rafael Grossi said in a statement on March 29.
"We must take urgent action to make sure that they can continue to operate safely and securely and reduce the risk of a nuclear accident that could have a severe health and environmental impact both in Ukraine and beyond."
Several of Ukraine's four nuclear power plants and some other nuclear-related facilities have been affected by the invasion, with some now under Russian control, raising fears of an accident.
Ukraine is also home to the decommissioned Chernobyl nuclear power plant -- site of one of the world's worst nuclear accidents in 1986 -- where radioactive-waste-management facilities are located.
Ukrainian staff have continued to manage the site even after Russian forces took control of the plant on February 24, the day that Moscow launched its invasion of Ukraine.
"There have already been several close calls," Grossi said.
"We can’t afford to lose any more time. This conflict is already causing unimaginable human suffering and destruction. The IAEA's expertise and capabilities are needed to prevent it from also leading to a nuclear accident," he added.
The statement did not say how long Grossi would be in Ukraine.
Kremlin Warns No Rubles, No Gas, Says No Plans To Use Nuclear Weapons In Ukraine
The Kremlin says countries that do not adhere to new rules forcing them to pay for Russian gas in rubles will be cut off from their supplies.
Speaking in an interview with the U.S. public broadcaster PBS late on March 28, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that while he was not sure what will happen if those countries affected refuse to pay in rubles, "we'll see what can be done."
"Definitely, we're not going to make charity out of that and send gas free of charge to Western Europe," he said.
The issue stems from a directive ordered by President Vladimir Putin last week that the Russian central bank, the government, and state-controlled energy giant Gazprom present proposals by March 31 for ruble gas payments from "unfriendly countries," including all European Union states.
Putin's move came in response to crippling Western sanctions against Moscow over its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
The Group of Seven major economies have agreed to reject the Kremlin's demand, saying it would be a "one-sided and clear breach of the existing contracts."
Peskov, who himself has been hit by sanctions by the West, also said that while Putin had spoken of the possible use of nuclear weapons to respond to any threat to the existence of Russia, "no one is thinking about using, about -- even about idea of using a nuclear weapon" with regard to the Ukrainian conflict.
He also said that Russia's military is not targeting civilians in the war in Ukraine, despite abundant evidence from journalists, researchers, and social media showing the widespread devastation of apartment buildings, shopping malls, hospitals and other civilian targets.
Based on reporting by PBS
Daughter Says Jailed Iranian Environmental Activist Ends Hunger Strike
An Iranian-U.S.-British environmentalist who was convicted in Iran on what rights groups say were bogus national security charges has ended a weeklong hunger strike to protest his reincarceration.
Morad Tahbaz was released on March 16, the same day as two high-profile British citizens, Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Anoosheh Ashoori, who had been detained for more than five years, were freed and flown home to Britain.
But on March 20, Tahbaz's lawyer said that Iranian security officers had forced his client to return to the notorious Evin prison, prompting the 66-year-old activist to go on hunger strike in protest.
His daughter, Roxanne Tahbaz, told BBC radio on March 29 that he had ended the hunger strike but his state of health was a constant worry.
"He's had loads of health complications due to cancer that he suffered before and he needed quite regular monitoring and treatment," she added.
"Obviously, we're quite keen to have him home to make sure that he does have that, so that his long-term health isn't further impaired."
Britain says the situation has been complicated by the fact that Tahbaz is also a U.S. citizen, though his daughter remains critical of how the British government has handled the situation.
"Ultimately he's stuck in this political chess game, but as a pawn, and we feel that no one's really protecting him now because this country's left him behind," she added.
Human Rights Watch said on March 29 that Iranian authorities should "immediately and unconditionally release" Tahbaz and other environmentalists wrongfully jailed with him.
"It is abhorrent that Iranian officials continue to use dual and foreign nationals detained in Iran as bargaining chips," HRW's Tara Sepehri Far said.
"It is also particularly disappointing that British authorities did not do enough to ensure Iran would uphold the conditions they agreed to for Tahbaz's furlough."
Tahbaz, a board member of the Persian Wildlife Heritage Foundation, was arrested in January 2018 during a crackdown on environmental activists. He and seven others were accused of compiling classified information while pretending to carry out environmental work.
He was sentenced to 10 years in prison with the others on vague allegations of spying for the United States and undermining Iranian security.
It was not immediately clear if Tahbaz's return to prison was a temporary move or if he would be required to serve the final years of his 10-year sentence.
British and U.S. officials said they had been told he was returning to prison only to have an ankle tag attached, but his lawyer and family said they had no information on that.
The United States, Britain, and other countries have sought to secure the release of dozens of dual nationals detained by Iran.
Family members and human rights activists have accused Tehran of arresting the dual nationals on trumped-up charges to squeeze concessions out of Western governments.
The March 16 release of Tahbaz, Zaghari-Ratcliffe, and Ashoori was reached as world leaders try to revive the landmark 2015 Iran nuclear pact.
Negotiations on renewing the deal have stalled over Russia's demand that its trade with Iran be guaranteed amid massive sanctions on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.
Amnesty Issues Scathing Report On Global Leadership In 2021 As Inequality Rises
Amnesty International has slammed political leaders and corporate titans for putting profit and power ahead of people to "betray" their promises for a widespread global recovery from coronavirus pandemic.
In a scathing annual report, released on March 29, the human rights watchdog accused political and business leaders of "peddling false promises" over pulling the world out of the pandemic, compounding the situation with their "utter failure" to deal with a rising number of conflicts and instead sowing "the seeds for further escalation."
"Leader after leader dangled promises to 'build back better' to address deep-seated inequalities that exacerbated the impact of the pandemic," said Agnes Callamard, secretary-general of Amnesty International.
"Instead, they have performed a tragic fable of betrayal and greed in cahoots with corporate titans. Whilst this has played out around the world, the effects have been most damaging to the most marginalized communities, including those on the front lines of endemic poverty."
Amnesty said the rapid rollout of COVID-19 vaccines failed to be the "silver bullet" it first appeared to be as EU member states, the United Kingdom, the United States, and other wealthy countries "stockpiled more doses than needed whilst turning a blind eye as Big Pharma put profits ahead of people."
"At this watershed movement, the stage was set for recovery, and genuine meaningful change for a more equal world," Callamard said.
"However, they squandered the opportunity, reverting to type with policies and practice that drove further inequality. Members of the Rich Boys Club offered promises publicly that they reneged on privately," she added.
The rights group said the failure to build a global response to the pandemic helped provide conditions that brought about greater conflict and greater injustice as seen in the paralysis at the UN Security Council, which failed to act on atrocities in Myanmar, human rights violations in Afghanistan, and war crimes in Syria.
"In far too few instances did the needed international response come; in far too few cases were justice and accountability provided," Callamard said.
"Instead, conflict expanded. Extending over time, its impacts worsened. The numbers and diversity of intervening parties rose. New theaters of conflict opened. New weapons were tested. More deaths and injury were exacted. Life was cheapened. Global stability was brought to the brink."
Amnesty also pointed to a rise in stifling of independent and critical voices in 2021 as governments deployed "a widening gamut of tools and tactics."
It pointed to Russia's implementation of facial recognition to undertake mass arrests of peaceful protesters as an example of how governments weaponized technology to blunt dissent, while countries such as China and Iran, among others, blocked access to the Internet to keep people from sharing information about repression and organizing in response.
"Instead of providing room for discussion and debate so sorely needed on how best to meet the challenges of 2021, many states redoubled efforts to muzzle critical voices," Callamard added.
"Despite promises and pledges to the contrary, at almost every turn, leaders and corporations opted for a nontransformative path, choosing to entrench rather than overturn the systemic inequalities behind the pandemic. Yet, people the world over have made it abundantly clear that a more just world, grounded in human rights, is what they want."
Ukraine-Russia Talks Show Signs Of Progress, Moscow Pledges To Ease Up
Russia and Ukraine appeared to make progress in their first face-to-face talks in more than two weeks, with Moscow saying it was scaling down its military operations around Kyiv and northern Ukraine, while Ukraine said it would accept being neutral.
Delegations from the two sides held talks in Istanbul on March 29 as Russia, more than a month into its unprovoked invasion, continued to encounter stiff resistance from Ukrainian forces, which made gains in some areas by retaking ground on the outskirts of the capital region.
"In order to increase mutual trust and create the necessary conditions for further negotiations and achieving the ultimate goal of agreeing and signing (an) agreement, a decision was made to radically, by a large margin, reduce military activity in the Kyiv and Chernihiv directions," Russian Deputy Defense Minister Aleksandr Fomin told reporters in Moscow.
Live Briefing: Russia Invades Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the major developments on Russia's invasion, how Kyiv is fighting back, the plight of civilians, and Western reaction. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
For its part, Ukraine proposed not to join military alliances or host foreign troops as long as it had outside security guarantees and as long as Russia did not stand in the way of the country joining the European Union.
"Security guarantees treaty with an enhanced analogue of Article 5 of NATO. Guarantor states (USA, UK, Turkey, France, Germany etc.) legally actively involved in protecting Ukraine from any aggression," Mykhaylo Podolyak wrote in a post on Twitter, adding that the question of Crimea, which Russia illegally annexed in 2014, would be settled through political and diplomatic means, not militarily.
The fate of the eastern regions where Russia-backed separatists have battled Ukrainian forces since 2014 would be set aside to be discussed by the Ukrainian and Russian leaders, with any peace deal requiring a referendum in Ukraine, Podolyak said.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken responded to the developments by saying he doubted Russia's seriousness.
"There is what Russia says and there is what Russia does. We're focused on the latter," he said, speaking at a press conference in Morocco. "What Russia is doing is the continued brutalization of Ukraine and its people, and that continues as we speak."
The costs of the biggest attack on a European nation since World War Two continue to mount, with more than 3.9 million people fleeing Ukraine and millions more internally displaced.
Thousands have been killed and injured, including civilians who have failed to find places to hide as Russia appears to target nonmilitary installations, such as apartment buildings, hospitals, and shopping malls.
Meanwhile, Russia's economy has been pummeled by Western sanctions and Ukraine, long considered Europe’s breadbasket, has seen its tractors used as much for towing Russian tanks and other armored vehicles as they have for sowing fields.
The appearance of what Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, the host of the talks, called “meaningful progress,” comes as tens of thousands of civilians in the southern port city of Mariupol continue to be trapped under repeated shelling and air strikes by Russian forces.
Mariupol has been one of the main focal points of fighting since the start of the invasion more than a month ago. The situation in the city, which numbered some 400,000 people before the war, has been described as "apocalyptic."
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said Russia has agreed to open three humanitarian corridors, including one from Mariupol, to allow civilians to escape battle zones but it was unclear how many of the tens of thousands trapped in the city would be able to make it out.
In an address to the Danish parliament on March 29, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called Russia's assault on the besieged city "a crime against humanity that is happening in front of the eyes of the whole planet in real time."
Russia’s pledge to scale back some of its operations comes with its overwhelming advantage in firepower failing to seize any major Ukrainian city.
British military intelligence said earlier on March 29 that Russian forces continue to pose a significant threat to Kyiv through their strike capability even though Ukrainians keep launching localized counterattacks to the northwest of the Ukrainian capital.
In the northern city of Chernihiv, another area Russia said it would ease up on, Mayor Vladyslav Atroshenko said at least 350 civilians had been killed by Russian attacks, and probably many more as officials continue to comb through the rubble each day searching for survivors.
“Russia’s goal is the destruction of the civilian population. This is the genocide of the Ukrainian people. It’s absolutely being done on purpose,” he told RFE/RL.
The General Staff of the Ukrainian military said in its latest update on March 29 that Russian forces keep launching missile strikes on residential neighborhoods across the country, focusing on targeting fuel storage compartments in an effort to "complicate logistics" and "create conditions for a humanitarian crisis."
Fuel depots have been reportedly hit over the past days in several cities such as Kyiv, Lviv, Rivne, Zhytomyr and Lutsk.
Ukrainian officials also said that Russian forces had carried out a missile strike on the town of Lyubotyn in the northeast Kharkiv region the previous day, flattening several houses and wounding several people.
The Kremlin, meanwhile, said on March 29 that Moscow and Washington would need to eventually have a dialogue on security, but that their relations would inevitably be affected by "personal insults" U.S. President Joe Biden has directed at his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin.
With additional reporting by Current Time
Biden: Putin Comment Was Expression Of 'Moral Outrage' Not Call To Remove Him From Power
U.S. President Joe Biden has told reporters he makes "no apologies" for saying that Russian President Vladimir Putin "cannot remain in power."
The words came at the end of a speech in Warsaw on March 26 to cap off a visit to Europe last week, raising concern when they were interpreted as meaning that Biden was calling for regime change.
The White House and Secretary of State Antony Blinken rushed to clarify the comment over the weekend, and Biden on March 28 sought to further clarify it, saying it was an expression of “moral outrage,” not new policy.
He added that he was reacting to behavior "that makes the whole world say, 'my God, what is this man doing?'"
Earlier on March 28 Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Biden's statement was "certainly alarming."
But Biden stressed: "Nobody believes I was talking about taking down Putin. The last thing I want to do is engage in a land war with Russia.
He said the unscripted line had been prompted by an emotional visit with families displaced by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and was directed at the Russian people.
Biden said that he was "not walking anything back" by clarifying the remark. Asked whether it would draw a negative response from Putin, Biden said: "I don't care what he thinks.... He's going to do what he's going to do."
But he again suggested Putin should not be leading Russia, saying that if he "continues on the course that he's on, he’s going to become a pariah worldwide and who knows what he becomes at home in terms of support."
With reporting by AP and Reuters
Abramovich, Ukrainian Peace Negotiators Suffered 'Poisoning Symptoms'
Sanctioned Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich and Ukrainian peace negotiators suffered symptoms of suspected poisoning earlier this month after a meeting in Kyiv, The Wall Street Journal has reported.
The newspaper said on March 28 that its sources were people familiar with the matter but did not name them. It said Abramovich, who accepted a Ukrainian request to help negotiate an end to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and at least two senior members of the Ukrainian team were affected.
Their symptoms included red eyes, constant and painful tearing, and peeling skin on their faces and hands, the report added.
Abramovich, owner of the English Premier League soccer team Chelsea, confirmed through a spokesperson that he "suffered symptoms of suspected poisoning," according to open-source investigative group Bellingcat and the BBC.
Abramovich and the Ukrainian negotiators, including Crimean Tatar lawmaker Rustem Umerov, have improved and their lives are not in danger, the newspaper said.
Ukrainian negotiator Mykhaylo Podolyak downplayed the report, while a U.S. official speaking on condition of anonymity said intelligence suggested an "environmental" reason for the symptoms.
"There is a lot of speculation, various conspiracy theories, and elements of one information game or another," Podolyak said.
Umerov urged people not to trust "unverified information."
Bellingcat said earlier on Twitter that "three members of the delegation attending the peace talks between Ukraine and Russia on the night of 3 to 4 March 2022 experienced symptoms consistent with poisoning with chemical weapons. One of victims was Russian entrepreneur Roman Abramovich."
The Kremlin has said Abramovich played an early role in peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, but the process was now in the hands of the two sides' negotiating teams.
Western countries have imposed unprecedented sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, including placing oligarchs and other individuals close to Putin on sanctions lists.
Abramovich was among the individuals listed under new sanctions adopted by the European Union last week. He has said he will sell Chelsea and use the proceeds to set up a charitable foundation "for the benefit of all victims of the war in Ukraine."
With reporting by The Wall Street Journal, Reuters, BBC, dpa, and Bellingcat
Suspended Sentence Of Russian Director Serebrennikov Canceled
A court in Moscow has canceled a suspended three-year prison sentence for prominent Russian theater and film director Kirill Serebrennikov that he was handed in an embezzlement case that many have called politically motivated.
The Khamovniki district court on March 28 also ordered Serebrennikov's criminal record erased because half of the suspended prison term had passed without any violation of parole-like restrictions and he had "fully paid off all fines and fully compensated all damages."
Serebrennikov was handed the suspended, three-year prison term and ordered to pay an equivalent of $10,500 in June 2020.
Serebrennikov's co-defendants, theater producers Yury Itin and Aleksei Malobrodsky, were also found guilty of embezzlement and received three-year and two-year suspended sentences, respectively. Both also received steep fines.
The fourth defendant, former Culture Ministry employee Sofia Apfelbaum, was found guilty of negligence.
The court also ordered Serebrennikov, Itin, and Malobrodsky to repay nearly 129 million rubles (some $1.7 million by the rate at the time) that the court concluded they had embezzled.
Serebrennikov has been hailed as a daring and innovative force on Russia's modern art scene, potentially putting him at odds with cultural conservatives, and has protested government policies in the past.
He has taken part in anti-government protests and voiced concern about the growing influence of the Russian Orthodox Church in the country.
The case against Serebrennikov and his associates launched in August 2017 drew international attention and prompted accusations that Russian authorities were targeting cultural figures who were at odds with President Vladimir Putin and his government.
Prominent Russian and international actors, writers, and directors have expressed their support for Serebrennikov and his colleagues.
Serebrennikov, Itin, Malobrodsky, and Apfelbaum were accused of embezzling state funds that were granted from 2011 to 2014 to Seventh Studio, a nonprofit organization established by Serebrennikov for a project called Platforma.
All four deny any wrongdoing.
Ukraine To Investigate Reports Of War Crimes Against Russian Troops
Ukraine says it will investigate unverified reports that its soldiers tortured Russian troops captured in the fighting as a result of Moscow's invasion.
"We take such cases extremely seriously.... There will be an investigation.... We do not torture POWs," Oleksiy Arestovych, an adviser to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, said in a post on Telegram on March 28.
Arestovych published the post after a video circulated on social media appearing to show Ukrainian soldiers physically torturing Russian troops after their capture in Ukraine.
In the video, at least three Russian soldiers appear to have been shot in the legs after being detained, while some have white bags on their heads.
He added that "every member of the defense forces will be told that such behavior is considered absolutely unacceptable, that it is a war crime."
The incident, which Arestovych did not directly confirm as having taken place, allegedly happened in a village on the eastern outskirts of Kharkiv on March 25.
The contents of the video have not been independently verified, and some have warned it could be an attempt by Russia to discredit Ukrainian soldiers.
Ukrainian Prosecutor-General Iryna Venediktova said the video could not be taken at face value.
"We need proof," she said in an interview with Sky News. "If militaries from [the] Ukrainian side are guilty, we will investigate them and take them to court."
Since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine on February 24, both sides have accused the other of committing war crimes.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russian investigators would look into the video, which he said contained "monstrous images" and needed to be legally assessed.
Valeriy Zaluzhniy, commander of the Ukrainian armed forces, said in a statement on Facebook that members of the Ukrainian armed services and other legitimate military formations "strictly adhere to the norms of international humanitarian law."
Zaluzhniy also noted that "the enemy" produces videos with the inhuman treatment of alleged Russian prisoners by Ukrainian soldiers "in order to discredit the Ukrainian Defense Forces."
He did not provide any evidence to support his accusation.
Volunteers Take To Trenches To Protect Ukraine's Capital
Biden's 2023 Budget Proposal Sees Another $6.9 Billion For Ukraine, NATO
U.S. President Joe Biden has proposed spending another $6.9 billion to help Ukraine defend itself against Russia's unprovoked invasion and bolster European security through NATO.
The White House said in a statement outlining the 2023 budget that the funds would be used to "enhance the capabilities and readiness of U.S. forces, NATO allies, and regional partners in the face of Russian aggression."
"I'm calling for continued investment to forcefully respond to [Russian President Vladimir] Putin's aggression against Ukraine with U.S. support for Ukraine's economic, humanitarian, and security needs," Biden said in the statement on March 28.
Overall Biden's budget proposal sees $5.8 trillion in federal spending in fiscal 2023, which begins in October, slightly less than what was projected to be spent this year before a supplemental spending bill was signed into law this month.
The deficit for 2023 would be $1.15 trillion, "cutting in half the deficit from the last year of the previous administration and delivering the largest one-year reduction in the deficit in U.S. history.”
Russia Expels Three From Slovak Embassy In Tit-For-Tat Move
Russia has expelled three Slovak Embassy staff members in retaliation for a similar move by Bratislava earlier this month.
The Foreign Ministry in Moscow said in a statement on March 28 that Slovakia's ambassador was summoned to receive the news.
"The three are ordered to leave the territory of the Russian Federation within 72 hours," the statement added.
The move came in response to an announcement by the Slovak Foreign Ministry on March 14 that it had told three staff members of the Russian Embassy in Bratislava that they were considered personae non grata based on information provided by the country's intelligence service.
Bratislava also said at the time that it had charged two citizens with spying for Russia after they allegedly passed on highly sensitive intelligence to Moscow concerning NATO and Ukraine.
Slovakia, which has a tiny border on its eastern edge with Ukraine, has taken in hundreds of thousands of refugees fleeing Moscow's unprovoked invasion.
Moscow Student Gets Two Years For Throwing Molotov Cocktail During Anti-War Rally
A court in Moscow has sentenced an activist to two years in prison for throwing a Molotov cocktail at a rally protesting war in Ukraine even though it failed to ignite.
The Tver district court in the Russian capital sentenced 22-year-old Anastasia Levashova, a university student in Moscow, on March 28 after it found her guilty of attacking police.
Investigators say Levashova threw a Molotov cocktail toward police officers during an anti-war rally on February 24.
The Investigative Committee presented a video showing Levashova saying she regretted her actions. The video included the moment when she threw the Molotov cocktail during the rally. It was not clear where she was aiming the bottle, which failed to ignite when it hit the ground.
Thousands of people protested across Russia on February 24, the day Russia launched its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
According to the OVD-Info group, at least 1,866 people were detained in 60 Russian towns and cities that day.
Azerbaijan's First President, Ayaz Mutallibov, Dies At 83
BAKU -- Ayaz Mutallibov, Azerbaijan's first president following the collapse of the Soviet Union, has died in Baku at the age of 83.
Media reports on March 28 citing Mutallibov's relatives and friends said that he died the day before in Baku. The cause of death was not revealed.
Mutalibov was elected in the wake of Mikhail Gorbachev's reforms in January 1990, as the Soviet Azerbaijan republic's Communist Party head. In May that year he became president of the Soviet Socialist Republic of Azerbaijan.
On September 8, 1991, three months before the Soviet Union was officially dissolved, Mutallibov was elected as Azerbaijan's first president. The Soviet Union collapsed in December that year.
In 1992, political opposition forced Mutallibov out of the presidency and he left for Moscow.
He stayed in the Russian capital for two decades after being accused at home of involvement in a crackdown on pro-independence protests in January 1990 -- dubbed Black January -- in which dozens of people were killed.
Mutallibov returned to Azerbaijan in July 2012 after lawmakers approved legislation that granted heads of state immunity for acts committed while in office.
Russia's Novaya Gazeta Announces Suspension
Leading independent Russian newspaper Novaya gazeta, which is edited by Nobel Peace Prize winner Dmitry Muratov, says it is suspending operations after receiving official warnings.
The newspaper reported being warned twice by Roskomnadzor, which would have allowed the state communications regulator to pursue closing it down through court action.
"After this we are stopping the release of the newspaper on the website, on (social) networks and on paper -- until the end of the 'special operation on the territory of Ukraine,'" the newspaper said in a statement on March 28.
Russia strictly limits how media can describe events in Ukraine, which it labels a "special military operation." Several other Russian media outlets have already opted for suspending operations rather than face heavy restrictions on what they can report, and the Kremlin has also blocked multiple foreign news outlets.
Last week, Muratov announced he was putting his Nobel Prize medal up for auction to raise funds to help some of the more than 3 million Ukrainians who have fled the country since Russia invaded on February 24.
Muratov shared the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize with Maria Ressa, who co-founded Rappler, a news website critical of the Philippine government.
In related news on March 28, the Russian Justice Ministry added German broadcaster Deustche Welle (DW) to its registry of foreign agents.
DW shut down operations in Russia in early February after Moscow announced it was revoking its accreditation following a move by Berlin that banned broadcasts by Russia's RT DE channel due to the lack of a proper license
