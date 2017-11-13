Russian Oil Company Chief Summoned To Testify In Extortion Trial

The head of the Russian state oil company Rosneft has been summoned to testify as a witness on November 13 in the extortion trial of former Economy Minister Aleksei Ulyukayev, but it is not clear whether he will appear in court.

A spokesman for Rosneft says that Igor Sechin has not received a summons to appear.

"He did not receive a summons," spokesman Mikhail Leontyev said.

Russian news agencies reported that when asked whether Sechin would be in court, Leontyev gave no direct answer.

Ulyukayev, one of the highest-ranking officials to be arrested in Russia since the Soviet era, is accused of extorting a $2 million bribe from Sechin in exchange for his ministry's approval for Rosneft to acquire a majority stake in regional oil company Bashneft.

Prosecutors say that Ulyukayev was caught red-handed -- accepting a case full of cash from Sechin at Rosneft's Moscow headquarters in a sting operation -- and President Putin fired him shortly after he was detained in November 2016.

He is under house arrest.

Ulyukayev, whose trial started in August, says he is not guilty. He has accused Sechin and the Federal Security Service (FSB) of setting him up, saying he thought the case contained bottles of wine.

Sechin served for years as deputy Kremlin chief of staff and is seen as a close ally of Putin.

Both the prosecution and defense have called for Sechin to testify.

Court officials said last week that the hearing at which he would testify would be held on November 13.

