Rubio Heads To Gulf As US Seeks To Cement Iran Framework, Allay Security Fears

WASHINGTON -- US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will travel to the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Bahrain this week on his first official visit to the Gulf since the outbreak of the Iran war and just days after Washington and Tehran signed a framework agreement aimed at bring peace to the region.

The diplomatic mission to reassure regional allies of the Trump administration's strategic trajectory with Tehran will also look to reinforce security protocols around the volatile Strait of Hormuz.

The June 23–25 tour occurs at a critical juncture for US foreign policy: It follows intensive weekend negotiations in Switzerland that Vice President JD Vance described on June 22 as having established a "good foundation for a successful final deal" to conclude the Middle East conflict.

State Department spokesman Tommy Pigott confirmed Rubio will discuss "regional priorities including the memorandum of understanding with Iran, efforts to secure full and free safe transit through the Strait of Hormuz, and the importance of peace and stability in the region."

The high-stakes trip underscores the Trump administration's broader effort to translate tentative diplomatic breakthroughs into durable security guarantees for Gulf partners, many of whom remain deeply skeptical of Tehran's long-term compliance despite recent de-escalation.

Balancing Diplomacy And Deterrence

Rubio's Gulf itinerary is designed to advance parallel objectives: consolidating the diplomatic momentum generated in Switzerland while preserving the regional security architecture.

During the weekend talks, Vice President Vance indicated that Washington is exploring confidence-building measures to maintain momentum. Notably, the United States could consider unfreezing select Iranian assets exclusively for the purchase of American agricultural commodities, specifically soy, corn, and wheat -- a move that would target humanitarian relief while maintaining core economic leverage. Concurrently, Tehran has agreed to readmit UN nuclear inspectors, signaling a mutual intent to restore baseline verification mechanisms after months of direct confrontation.

However, Vance cautioned that comprehensive resolution remains distant. "The final deal is the house," Vance told reporters. "We set the foundation. We haven't built the house, but we've laid a successful foundation to get to a good place for the American people."

For the Gulf states, structural guarantees outweigh rhetorical progress.

Landon Derentz, former White House energy director during the first Trump administration and current vice president for energy and infrastructure at the Atlantic Council, emphasized that Rubio's primary challenge will be demonstrating institutional continuity.

"Secretary Rubio's trip is about durability," Derentz told RFE/RL. "The immediate challenge of reopening the Strait of Hormuz has largely passed; the larger challenge is convincing America's Gulf partners that the US-Iran agreement can provide the stability necessary for long-term investment, economic growth, and regional security."

Derentz added that the economic stakes are inextricably linked to geopolitical predictability.

"Energy markets run on confidence as much as supply. The Gulf's energy sector operates on investment horizons measured in decades, not quarters," he said. "If this agreement is to endure, it must earn the confidence of America's regional partners, whose support will ultimately determine whether today's de-escalation becomes lasting stability."

The Strait of Hormuz As Strategic Anchor

The explicit inclusion of the Strait of Hormuz on Rubio's agenda highlights the enduring vulnerability of a maritime chokepoint responsible for the transit of roughly one-fifth of global oil supply. While acute disruption risks have normalized, the waterway remains highly sensitive to localized escalation by Iran or its asymmetric proxies.

Luke Coffey, a senior fellow at the Hudson Institute specializing in national security, observed that the trip serves as a mechanism for both reassurance and concrete defense alignment.

"Rubio's visit comes at an important time for two reasons," Coffey told RFE/RL. "First, with all the uncertainty surrounding the peace talks in Switzerland, he will want to reassure US Gulf allies that America remains committed to stability and security in the region. Second, he will want to focus on more practical matters, such as reopening the Strait of Hormuz, where many Gulf states are important US partners and vital to any such endeavor."

Coffey highlighted Bahrain -- host to the US Navy's Fifth Fleet -- as the operational anchor of the trip, where Rubio is slated to brief US naval commanders. He warned against reading the Swiss breakthroughs as a definitive pivot toward peace.

"The events of the last 24 to 48 hours, whether in Switzerland or now in the Gulf, are a reminder that this situation with Iran is far from over," Coffey added.

In addition to bilateral state meetings, Rubio will convene with the Gulf Cooperation Council in Bahrain. The multilateral session will likely focus on aligning regional defense frameworks with Washington's shifting diplomatic stance.

For Gulf leadership, the visit represents an early litmus test of whether the administration's dual-track approach of structured engagement and active deterrence can genuinely prevent a return to conflict.