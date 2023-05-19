News
U.S. Adds 71 Companies To Trade Blacklist As G7 Widens Russia Sanctions
The U.S. administration added 71 companies to a trade blacklist for supporting Russia on May 19, as the Group of Seven (G7) wealthy nations announced new sanctions on Moscow over its war in Ukraine. The U.S. Department of Commerce's action targets support for Moscow's military and expands the scope of export controls on Russia and Belarus. The blacklist includes 69 Russian entities, one from Armenia, and one from Kyrgyzstan. The new export controls target oil and gas projects in Russia and Belarus, the Department of Commerce said. Other companies include aircraft repair and parts production plants, gunpowder, tractor and automobile factories, shipyards and engineering centers in Russia. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Iranians Commemorate Death Of Protester Mokhtari, Shout Anti-Government Slogans
Iranian protesters have gathered to show their anger at the government as they commemorate the anniversary of the death of Jamshid Mokhtari, one of the protesters killed in unrest last spring sparked by deteriorating living standards and rising food prices.
Jamshid Mokhtari lost his life last year in the southwestern Iranian city of Junqan during a surge of popular protests that came after a rise in bread prices that brought further attention to the issue of sharp increases overall in food costs.
Videos from the May 18 protest show a large crowd chanting slogans against the Islamic Republic and Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Mokhtari's daughter read a poem at the site of her father's fatal shooting, while as a sign of respect, several pigeons were symbolically released into the sky in memory of Mokhtari.
The demonstration continued late into the day with protestors brandishing images of Mokhtari while chanting slogans such as "Death to the dictator," "Death to Khamenei," and "We pledge by the blood of comrades, we shall stand until the end.
Last year's protests, which resulted in the deaths of Mokhtari and several others at the hands of the security forces, initially broke out in the cities of Izeh, Dezful, and Andimeshk in Khuzestan Province.
They spread quickly to other areas, including Borujerd and Dorud in Lorestan, Junqan and Farsan in Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari, and Dehdasht in Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad.
According to Amnesty International, the harshest suppression of the protests occurred in the province of Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari, where Mokhtari, Behrouz Islami, and Saadat Hadi-Por lost their lives.
The protests continued through the summer, and then gained momentum after the death in September of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while she was in police custody for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly.
The activist HRANA news agency says more than 500 people have been killed during the unrest, including 71 minors, as security forces try to stifle widespread dissent.
Thousands have been arrested in the clampdown, with the judiciary handing down harsh sentences to protesters, including the death penalty .
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Noted Belarusian Educator, Family Members, Associates On Trial Over 2020 Anti-Lukashenka Rallies
MINSK -- A court in Minsk has started the trial of noted Belarusian educator Yauhen Livyant, along with members of his family and associates who are all accused of charges related to mass rallies over a disputed August 2020 presidential election that kept authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka in power.
Judge Katsyaryna Murashka of Minsk’s Moscow district court opened the proceedings against Livyant, his wife Yulia, daughters Halina and Hanna, son-in-law Mikita Drozd, his associates Alyaksey Ivanov and Alyaksandra Ensayn (aka Vilchytskaya), on May 19.
They are charged with organizing and preparing actions that blatantly disrupt social order.
Hundreds of people have been handed prison terms in the unrest sparked by the presidential election, in which Lukashenka claimed victory while rights activists and opposition politicians said the poll was rigged.
Belarus witnessed unprecedented protests over the election results that lasted for several months, with security forces detaining thousands amid credible reports of torture and ill-treatment of detainees.
Belarusian human rights organizations have recognized Livyant, his wife, daughter Hanna, and Drozd as political prisoners. The group was arrested in December.
Separately on May 18, several organizations in Belarus, including the Vyasna (Spring) human rights center, the Office for Rights Of Disabled People, the Belarus Helsinki Committee, the Belarusian Journalists' Association, the Barys Zvoskau House for Human Rights, the Lawtrend group, and the Rights Initiative, recognized 28 more men and women jailed on charges of organizing or taking part in actions that blatantly disrupt social order as political prisoners.
Overall, 1,525 people in Belarus are now on the list of political prisoners. The majority of them were incarcerated for taking part in or supporting protests against the official results of the August 2020 presidential election.
Since the election, Lukashenka, 68, has leaned heavily on Russian support amid Western sanctions while punishing the opposition and arresting or forcing many of its leaders abroad.
The United States, the European Union, and several other countries have refused to recognize Lukashenka's self-declared victory.
- By Current Time
Georgians Dismayed At Renewed Direct Flights From Russia
Hundreds gathered at the main airport in Tbilisi, Georgia, on May 19 to protest the return of direct flights from Russia. A ban had been unilaterally imposed by Moscow in 2019 after a wave of anti-Kremlin protests in Georgia. It was lifted on May 10 by President Vladimir Putin, who also signed a decree allowing Georgian nationals to enter Russia without visas. Georgian opposition activists protested against any warming of relations with the Kremlin because of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine and the 2008 war against Georgia.
- By AP
Russian PM To Visit Beijing As China Renews Criticism Of Western Arms To Ukraine
Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin will visit Beijing next week for talks, China's Foreign Ministry said on May 19, marking the latest exchange in a relationship in which Russia is becoming increasingly reliant on China for economic and diplomatic support. "During the visit, the two sides will have an in-depth exchange of views on practical cooperation in bilateral relations and issues of common concern," ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said at a daily briefing. Mishustin's visit is scheduled for May 23-24. Meanwhile, China's deputy UN ambassador, Geng Shuang, again criticized the West's supplying of arms to Ukraine. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Kremlin Critic Roizman Fined For 'Discrediting' Russian Armed Forces
YEKATERINBURG, Russia -- A court in the Urals city of Yekaterinburg has ordered the city's former mayor and outspoken Kremlin critic, Yevgeny Roizman, to pay a fine of 260,000 rubles ($3,230) for "repetitively discrediting the armed forces" involved in the invasion of Ukraine.
The court rendered its verdict on May 19 on the charge, which carries a maximum punishment of five years in prison.
The 60-year-old Roizman, who went on trial on April 26 and pleaded not guilty, said he did not plan to appeal the ruling.
Roizman was arrested in August 2022 and charged over statements he made on YouTube about Russia's war against Ukraine, launched in February 2022.
Since his arrest, Roizman has been barred from communicating with anyone without permission, using the Internet, telephones, mail, and attending public events. His communications were limited to family members and his lawyers.
In mid-March, while awaiting trial, Roizman was sentenced to 14 days in jail on a separate charge about the alleged distribution of extremist symbols.
Since leaving the post of mayor of Russia's fourth-largest city in 2018, Roizman has gained a popular following for his campaigns to raise money for sick children.
He is known for his regular jogs around the city, which attract supporters and journalists alike, while his penchant for crude language to mock the authorities has bolstered his standing even further.
Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Roizman has been outspoken in his criticism of the conflict. He has been fined three times on misdemeanor charges of "discrediting" the Russian military.
Shortly after the invasion, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law criminalizing any criticism of the armed forces or the conduct of the Ukraine war, which the Kremlin calls a "special military operation."
The authorities have used the law to throttle any dissent. In April a Moscow court sentenced opposition politician and Putin critic Vladimir Kara-Murza to 25 years in prison on treason and other charges for criticizing the invasion.
With reporting by Meduza, Mediazona, and TASS
Anti-War Activist Flees Russia After Leaving Flowers, Note At Ukrainian Monument
An anti-war activist from Russia's southwestern Krasnodar region has fled the country fearing for her safety. Alipat Sultanbegova told RFE/RL on May 19 that she was currently in an unspecified country, where she had to travel after police launched a probe against her on a charge of discrediting the Russian armed forces. The investigation was related to Sultanbegova leaving flowers at a monument to prominent Ukrainian poet Taras Shevchenko with written messages condemning Russia's aggression against Ukraine. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Caucasus.Realities, click here.
Kazakh Opposition Politician Zhasaral Quanyshalin Dies Of Heart Attack
Prominent Kazakh opposition politician Zhasaral Quanyshalin has died of a heart attack at the age 74 in a hospital in Almaty, his colleagues said late on May 18. Quanyshalin, who gained prominence in the late 1980s for his leading role in resolving a huge ethnic Kazakh-Russian conflict in the western city of Oral, was a lawmaker in 1994-95. He later became a staunch critic of the Kazakh government and tried several times to register a political party, but his attempts were denied. He unsuccessfully tried to register as a candidate for a snap presidential poll held in March. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
Britain Slaps Fresh Sanctions On Russia That Include Diamond Ban
Britain has announced new sanctions against Russia aimed at advanced military technologies and imports of diamonds to cut Moscow's "sources of income."
The sanctions, posted on the website of the British government on May 19, targeted 86 Russian citizens and legal entities.
Among them are companies connected to the theft of Ukrainian grain, the development of military technologies, the supply of Russian energy carriers, as well as banks.
Restrictive measures have been introduced against 24 Russians and companies related to transport services.
The list includes Powell Shipping Co. and the State Grain Corporation, which the British authorities accuse of "systematic embezzlement of Ukrainian grain."
Six Russian shipping companies affiliated to Russia's largest commercial company, Sovcomflot, were also included in the sanctions.
The fresh sanctions represent "a crackdown on the shady individuals and entities connected to the theft and resale of Ukrainian grain, as well as targeting Russia's major energy and arms shipping companies."
"Companies connected to Rosatom, which are producing advanced materials and technology, including lasers, have also been sanctioned," the statement said.
"The designations come after the Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced new import bans on Russian diamonds and metals at the G7 in Japan," the statement added.
Ahead of the start of the Group of Seven summit in Hiroshima, Japan, Sunak said it would introduce "a ban on Russian diamonds," copper, aluminum, and nickel.
Diamonds are an important source of revenue for Russia, believed to be worth $4 billion-$5 billion annually.
Five banks were also put on the sanctions list, including JSC Dom RF, "which acts under the instruction of the Russian government," and Metallurgical Investment Bank, a financial institution that is supporting Russia’s industrial exports, the statement said.
Russian Police Search Homes Of Rights Activists In Perm
Police have searched the homes of at least seven members of the Memorial human right group's successor -- the Center of Historic Memory -- in the Russian city of Perm. The group's lawyer, Yelena Pershakova, said the searches on May 19 were linked to a probe into an attempt to transfer Memorial's archives to Germany. The authorities ordered the archive to be transferred to Moscow after the group was liquidated in February 2022. In March, police searched the homes of Memorial activists in Perm and questioned them regarding the whereabouts of the archives. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
First Russian Flight Lands In Tbilisi After Kremlin Lifts Ban
TBILISI -- A Russian passenger plane has landed in Tbilisi, the first since Russian President Vladimir Putin lifted a 2019 flight ban last week.
An aircraft from Russian airline Azimuth on May 19 took off from the Russian capital carrying a group of pro-Russian Georgian activists living in Russia, including the chairman of the Solidarity For Peace organization, Merab Chikashvili; the director of the Georgian-Russian Public Center, Dmitry Lortkipanidze; the head of the Georgian-Russian Friendship Center, Valery Kvaratskhelia; and other activists and public figures.
Moscow unilaterally imposed the ban on direct flights by Russian airlines to Georgia in 2019 after a wave of anti-Kremlin protests in Georgia.
Putin lifted the ban on May 10, also signing a decree allowing Georgians to enter Russia without visas starting from May 15, unless they are coming to work in Russia for more than 90 days.
The move, however, has been met with some derision in Georgia.
Georgian opposition activists greeted the plane with a protest rally near the Tbilisi airport over any warming of relations with the Kremlin because of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, which like Georgia was once part of the Soviet Union before regaining independence.
WATCH: Hundreds gathered at the main airport in Tbilisi on May 19 to protest the return of direct flights from Russia.
The protesters carried Georgian and Ukrainian national flags, as well as posters, saying "Russian plane, go f**k yourself," a reference to the famous statement by a Ukrainian soldier responding to a Russian military ship's request to surrender in early in Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Police did not allow the protesters, who sang the Georgian national anthem, to enter the airport and detained several of them.
Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili wrote on Twitter, "Despite the opposition of the Georgian people, Russia has landed its unwelcome flight in Tbilisi."
The two countries have had no formal diplomatic ties since Russia routed Tbilisi's forces in a brief war in 2008 that ended with Tbilisi losing control over the breakaway regions of Abkhazia and South Ossetia.
Georgia has also voted in favor of all international resolutions condemning Russia's aggression in Ukraine. It has also provided Ukraine with humanitarian aid and taken in thousands of war refugees.
At the same time, the Black Sea country of 3.7 million has been a top destination for Russians fleeing the partial mobilization that Putin announced in September 2022 and the worsening general crackdown in Russia.
The European Union has criticized the flight resumption, while Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili called Putin's decrees "another provocation."
"Resuming direct flights and lifting visa ban with Georgia is unacceptable as long as Russia continues its aggression on Ukraine and occupies our territory," Zurabishvili, who has often accused the ruling Georgian Dream party of having ties to Moscow since being elected with its backing in 2018, wrote on Twitter.
The Georgian Civil Aviation Agency said on May 19 that another Russian airline, Red Wings, had been given a license to start charter flights from the Russian city of Sochi to Tbilisi and back three times a week as of June 2.
The agency said earlier that Georgian Airways will resume direct flights to Russia from May 20.
The EU , United States, Canada, and other states have banned Russian airlines from entering their airspace since Putin launched his full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
G7 Leaders Agree To Tighten Russia Sanctions Ahead Of Zelenskiy Visit; Biden Unveils Plan To Train Pilots On F-16 Fighters
The leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) leading industrialized countries on May 19 announced at a summit in Japan that they were broadening the sanctions against Russia as Ukrainian security officials confirmed that President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is due to personally attend the meeting in Hiroshima.
U.S. President Joe Biden also told G7 leaders at the summit that his country will back a joint effort by Western allies to train Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets, according to CNN, which cited a senior U.S. official.
AP cited two people familiar with the issue as saying the U.S. leader told allies that training would take place in Europe in the next few weeks, even as decisions on when and how many jets would be provided are still being made.
Kyiv is seeking to acquire the U.S.-made jets -- which are more effective than the Soviet-era fighters it now has -- as it presses Western nations to step up delivery of military supplies ahead of an anticipated counteroffensive.
On the sanctions front, the G7 leaders said in a joint statement that the fresh sanctions will impact "exports of industrial machinery, tools, and other technology that Russia uses to rebuild its war machine."
The statement said the group would continue to work to diminish Russian revenues from its trade in metals and diamonds.
A U.S. announcement said Washington was slapping new sanctions on Moscow to “increase costs” for Russia and those that help it conduct its war against Ukraine.
“The United States will continue to take actions against Russia until it ends its brutal and illegal war against Ukraine. The United States is implementing commitments made at the G7 Leaders’ Summit to increase costs for Russia and those who support its war effort,” a statement said.
"Among others, these commitments include further disrupting Russia’s ability to source inputs for its war, closing evasion loopholes, further reducing reliance on Russian energy, squeezing Russia’s access to the international financial system, and keeping its sovereign assets immobilized.“
Earlier in the day, Britain announced new sanctions against 86 Russian citizens and legal entities aimed at advanced military technologies and imports of diamonds to cut Moscow's "sources of income."
G7 leaders said that their “support for Ukraine will not waver" as they vowed “to stand together against Russia’s illegal, unjustifiable, and unprovoked war of aggression against Ukraine.”
In Ukraine, a senior security official said Zelenskiy would attend the G7 summit in person.
"Very important things will be decided there and it is therefore the presence of our president that is absolutely essential in order to defend our interests," Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, told state television.
Zelenskiy will attend the gathering on May 21, the third and final day of the summit, according to two unnamed Ukrainian officials involved in the arrangements for the G7 cited by Reuters.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensives, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
Meanwhile, Zelenskiy arrived on May 19 in the Saudi city of Jeddah to attend an Arab League summit.
He told the gathering that "we are pushing the occupiers out of our lands...we will never submit to any foreigners or colonizers."
"Even if there are people here at the summit who have a different view on the war on our land -- calling it a conflict -- I'm sure that we can all be united in saving people from the cages of Russian prisons," Zelenskiy said.
Al-Hadath TV, a Saudi-owned TV station reported that Zelenskiy traveled to Jeddah on a French government plane.
Russia has continued to batter Ukrainian cities with air and missile attacks amid an apparent stalemate in the fierce fighting for the control of the eastern city of Bakhmut.
Kyiv was again targeted by Iranian-made drones overnight -- the 10th attack since the start of the month -- but all of them were destroyed by the capital's air defenses, Serhiy Popko, the head of the Kyiv military administration, said on May 19.
"With such tactics, the Kremlin is trying to exhaust our air defense, as well as to psychologically influence the civilian population," Popko said.
Separately, Ukrainian air defense said on May 19 that it had shot down 16 drones and one cruise missile overnight, without specifying the location.
WATCH: A team of RFE/RL journalists joined Ukrainian troops as they began attacking near Bakhmut on May 11 and fitted a soldier with a bodycam to record a firsthand view of battle.
Russia carried out 39 missile strikes and 39 air strikes as well 50 salvoes from rocket systems across the Ukrainian front line over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian military said early on May 19.
In Washington, a Pentagon spokeswoman said that a Patriot missile-defense system damaged in a Russian air strike on Kyiv several days ago was repaired.
"What I can confirm is that one Patriot system was damaged, but it has now been fixed and is fully back and operational, Sabrina Singh told a news briefing.
With reporting by Reuters, AFP, and AP
Iran Executes Three More Protesters Despite Outcry Over 'Illegal' Trials, Forced 'Confessions'
Iran has executed three men detained during anti-government protests despite a public outcry over their convictions and objections by rights groups and several governments who say authorities held rushed trials, forced "confessions," and denied the accused due process.
According to a report published by the Mizan News Agency, affiliated with Iran's judiciary, Saleh Mirehashemi, Majid Kazemi, and Saeed Yaqoubi were executed at dawn on May 19 in a prison in the central Iranian city of Isfahan.
The trio were implicated in an incident on November 16, 2022, during which two Basij paramilitary force members and a law enforcement officer were fatally shot in the central Iranian city of Isfahan.
The clash occurred at the height of widespread protests sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in September 2022 while she was in police custody for allegedly breaking Islamic hijab rules.
However, based on a picture of the court verdict made public by the defendants' families, the death sentences for the three were not issued for murder, but instead for "waging war against God," a crime often applied to political dissidents.
The trio also did not accept the charge of murder during forced confessions broadcast on Iran's state television.
Public and international calls for the cancellation of the executions have surged in recent days after the Iranian Supreme Court upheld the sentences. Family members of the condemned and supporters have held numerous rallies in front of Isfahan's central prison. They were met with an often violent response from security forces.
The condemned individuals issued their own plea for public assistance, penning a desperate message from within the prison on May 18 that was smuggled out and published on social media. "Don't let them kill us. We need your help," the handwritten letter implored.
A group of Iranian lawyers and jurists emphasized in a letter on May 15 that the legal proceedings, review, and conviction of the three were "illegal" and that "fair trial standards had not been observed in any of these cases."
Authorities warned for months after unrest broke out following Amini's death that they would react harshly to any dissent. Lawmakers have pushed the judiciary to render the death penalty in trials for those arrested during the protests, which are seen as one of the biggest threats to the Islamic leadership since it took power in 1979.
So far, Iranian authorities have followed through with their threats by executing at least seven protesters, including the three on May 19.
Human rights activists say authorities in Iran are using the executions to try to instill fear in society rather than to combat crime.
Amnesty International said in an annual report on May 16 that Iran saw executions soar to 576 in 2022 from 314 the previous year.
The Norway-based Iran Human Rights group says that so far this year at least 256 people have been executed in Iran, including at least 90 in the last 18 days, making May the "bloodiest month" in the country in the last five years.
"What we’re witnessing in Iran are not executions, but extrajudicial mass killings to create societal fear to maintain power," Iran Human Rights Director Mahmood Amiry-Moghaddam said.
"In order to stop the Islamic republic's killing machine, firm and concrete action is needed by the international community and not just expressions of regret and condemnations."
The United States on May 18 urged Iran not to carry out the three executions, but some activists and even Western politicians said that more must be done to stop the wave of death penalties being carried out by Tehran.
"No one knows if they could have been saved, but Germany & the EU don't even try. [German Foreign Minister Anna] Baerbock must finally look and find words for the horror that is taking place in Iran. Silence is not politics!" Norbert Rottgen, a member of the German parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee, wrote on Twitter.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Chinese, Central Asian Leaders Pledge Mutual Support As Beijing Pushes Closer Ties
Chinese President Xi Jinpin and leaders of the five Central Asian states of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan have signed a declaration outlining their support for each other as Beijing looks to strengthen ties with its neighbors from the former Soviet Union.
"China and the Central Asian countries will firmly support each other on issues concerning their respective core interests such as sovereignty, independence, security, and territorial integrity," Xi told reporters on May 19 in China's ancient city of Xi'an, summing up the declaration that resulted from the two-day China-Central Asia summit.
"This summit has added new impetus to the development and revitalization of the six counties, and injected strong positive energy into regional peace and stability," Xi stressed, adding that the leaders agreed to promote in-depth cooperation across the board, with priorities given to transport, economy and trade, investment and industry, agriculture, energy, customs, and people-to-people exchanges.
China, the world’s second-largest economy, has invested billions of dollars in Central Asia’s energy reserves and considers the region an important part of Beijing's ambitious Belt and Road Initiative connecting China with Europe.
"To stimulate our cooperation and Central Asian development, China will provide Central Asian nations with a total of 26 billion yuan ($3.8 billion) of financing support and grants," Xi said.
According to Chinese officials, Beijing’s trade with the five countries reached $70 billion in 2022 and expanded 22 percent year-on-year in the first quarter of 2023.
China has earlier announced it was working on establishing a regional anti-terrorism center to train Central Asian security forces.
Xi and presidents Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev of Kazakhstan, Sadyr Japarov of Kyrgyzstan, Emomali Rahmon of Tajikistan, Serdar Berdymukhammedov of Turkmenistan, and Shavkat Mirziyoev of Uzbekistan agreed to hold China-Central Asia summits on a biannual basis. The next summit will be held in in 2025 in Kazakhstan.
The summit marking the 31st anniversary of diplomatic ties between China and the five former Soviet republics that traditionally have been within Russia's sphere of influence comes amid Beijing's apparent efforts to increase its positions in Central Asia with Moscow distracted by its ongoing war in Ukraine.
On the eve of the summit, police in Kazakhstan detained several activists who tried to hold rallies against the agreement on visa-free entrance for Chinese citizens traveling to Kazakhstan. Kazakh and Chinese leaders signed the agreement on the summit’s sidelines.
With reporting by Xinhua and Reuters
Despite Challenges, Negotiators Optimistic About Next Steps Of Western Balkan Countries Toward EU
WASHINGTON -- Top U.S. negotiators who have been working to de-escalate tensions and implement reforms in the Western Balkans told a U.S. Senate committee on May 18 that they remain optimistic about progress in the region toward EU membership despite "considerable" obstacles.
Derek Chollet, U.S. State Department counselor, and Gabriel Escobar, U.S. special envoy for the Western Balkans, faced questions from members of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on the progress of their efforts, which is part of an international diplomatic push to bring countries into the European Union and the transatlantic alliance.
Some senators expressed skepticism about overall progress against corruption and crime in the region and the process toward normalization of relations Kosovo and Serbia.
Chollet said the countries of the Western Balkans had come a long way since the wars in the 1990s and had tremendous potential for greater prosperity, "but they need our help to overcome still considerable obstacles."
Among these are anti-democratic leaders, corruption, weak rule of law, lack of independent institutions, dependence on Russian energy, and disinformation, he said, calling on leaders in the region to show political courage to overcome them.
Committee Chairman Robert Menendez (Democrat-New Jersey) expressed concern about "not-in-good-faith actors," with regard to the tensions between Kosovo and Serbia, as well as attempts to resolve diplomatic issues in Bosnia-Herzegovina.
In response, Chollet pointed to significant efforts in the area of anti-corruption, which he said was the most important thing holding back progress in the region. He also noted that he supported recent legislation codifying the Biden administration's executive order calling for sanctions on individuals opposing the fragile peace created by the Dayton agreement.
He said this would provide negotiators more tools to combat corruption in the region.
Chollet also said the United States was focused on the challenges in Bosnia, where "pervasive corruption, democratic backsliding, and increasingly inflammatory rhetoric by ethno-nationalist leaders are deeply troubling."
He cited the threat of secession by the Serb-dominted entity in Bosnia and attempts to limit civil society and media freedoms as destabilizing and an attack on the foundations of the Dayton agreement that ended the 1992-95 Bosnian War.
"We have made clear that we oppose such actions and will impose consequences," he said without referring directly to Republika Srpska President Milorad Dodik, who has already been targeted by sanctions from the United States and Britain over alleged corruption and destabilizing actions, such as repeated threats to pursue independence and union with neighboring Serbia.
Escobar agreed that to make progress toward EU expansion to include Bosnia, targeted constitutional changes would be essential, and though those discussions have begun, getting all parties to agree to a single interpretation of the Dayton agreement would already pose a significant challenge.
He said a consequence of the failure to make progress has "allowed Russia to play a spoiler role against Serbia's strategic goal of European integration -- which the Serbian people strongly desire, and we strongly support."
Shifting to other Balkan countries, Chollet emphasized the importance of Montenegro's parliamentary elections in June, where the U.S. hopes to see additional fair and free representation, as well as greater commitment to EU integration.
In a similarly hopeful discussion about the developments in North Macedonia, Chollet cited recent positive statements by Dimitar Kovachevski, the prime minister, regarding EU integration as evidence of hope for greater progress in the country.
"The politics are tough, but the political will is there," he said.
With reporting by Shelby Rayer in Washington
Ukraine Marks 79th Anniversary Of Stalin-Era Deportations Of Crimean Tatars
KYIV -- Ukraine on May 18 marked the 79th anniversary of Stalin-era deportations of Crimean Tatars to Central Asia.
The date known in Ukraine as the Day of Commemoration of the Victims of the Genocide of the Crimean Tatars coincided this year with the Day of Vyshyvanka -- the Ukrainian tunic adorned with traditional embroidery that has become a symbol of patriotism and resistance to Russia's aggression. The Day of Vyshyvanka is marked on the third Thursday of May each year.
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in a statement that the day commemorating the Crimean Tatars shows that they "survived the deportation and will live free" after Russian-occupied Crimea returns to Ukrainian control.
"Today, I am wearing a vyshyvanka embroidered with ornaments symbolizing the unity of the Ukrainian and Crimean Tatar peoples. Those are symbols of our power and our will to live in our homeland," Zelenskiy said.
Refat Chubarov, chairman of Crimean Tatars' self-governing body Mejlis, told RFE/RL that after the Soviet government deported Crimean Tatars to Central Asia in 1944, Crimea lost its legal status as an autonomous republic and was turned into an oblast, a regular region similar to any other within the Soviet Union, because the indigenous people of the peninsula were forced out.
After the death of Soviet dictator Josef Stalin in 1953, during the so-called Nikita Khrushchev's thaw, unlike other ethnic groups deported by the Soviet government to Central Asian and Siberia, Crimean Tatars, Meskhetian Turks, Germans, and Koreans were not allowed to return to their native lands.
Only in the wake of Mikhail Gorbachev's reforms in the late 1980s did Crimean Tatars started returning to Crimea in large numbers in a migration that occurred without the permission of authorities.
Chubarov expressed hope that after the defeat of Russia's ongoing unprovoked invasion, Kyiv will find a solution regarding Crimea's legal status, which should be an autonomous region within Ukraine.
"I am sure the Ukrainian nation that consolidated around itself all indigenous peoples and ethnic minorities residing in Ukraine, turning them into a single political nation, will always be capable to find solutions now that fully correspond to the international laws and contribute to the democratic development of the independent Ukraine," Chubarov said.
Moscow’s illegal annexation of Crimea in 2014 was vocally opposed by the majority of Crimean Tatars, who are now a sizable minority in the region.
Russian Lawmakers Approve Bill Allowing Elections On Ukrainian Territories Under Moscow's Control
The Russian parliament's lower chamber, the State Duma, on May 18 approved in the final reading a bill legalizing elections planned for later this year on Ukrainian territories that Moscow took over in its ongoing invasion. President Vladimir Putin announced martial law in parts of four regions of Ukraine that are under Russian control. Current Russian law does not allow holding elections during martial law. The bill, which must be approved by the parliament's upper chamber, the Federation Council, and signed by Putin to take effect, allows elections during martial law with approval by defense and security organs. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Three Jailed Iranian Protesters Send Plea For Help Fearing Their Executions Are Imminent
Three jailed Iranian protesters who fear their execution is imminent have appealed to the public for support in a handwritten note saying, "Don't let them kill us."
The opposition activist collective 1500tasvir, known for its coverage of Iranian protest developments, released the note on May 17 after receiving it through intermediaries for the condemned men: Majid Kazemi, Saeid Yaqoubi, and Saleh Mirhashemi.
"Don't let them kill us. We need your help," read the note, which was released amid reports the men were given a final meeting with their families and has heightened fears that their executions could occur at any moment.
Adding to the apprehension, state-run TV aired a video of the three defendants' "confessions" -- which the families and human rights organizations say were likely made under duress -- a night earlier, a move many saw as an attempt to justify carrying out the death penalty for the three, who were implicated in an incident on November 16, 2022, during which two Basij paramilitary force members and a law enforcement officer were fatally shot in Isfahan.
Amnesty International has said the three protesters have been deprived access to their chosen lawyers and were pushed into forced confessions. Some groups have said the three were tortured while in detention.
The United States on May 18 urged Iran not to carry out the executions.
"We join the people of Iran and the international community in calling on Iran to not carry out these executions," State Department spokesman Vedant Patel said.
"The execution of these men after what have widely been regarded as sham trials would be an affront to human rights and basic dignity in Iran and everywhere," Patel told reporters.
Kazemi's case has caused concern in Australia, where some of his family live, with his cousin saying that he had only been involved in "peaceful protests" for change.
Other family members and and supporters of the three have held nightly vigils around a prison in the central Iranian city of Isfahan where they are being held. The message of their note has gone viral on Iranian social media platforms, with the hashtag "Don't let them kill us" becoming a rallying cry for their cause.
Ali Karimi, a former star of Iranian soccer, joined the campaign, posting on Instagram with the hashtag "Don't let them kill us":
"No soil has buried life within itself like the soil of Iran," he wrote.
Other family members and and supporters of the three have held nightly vigils around a prison in the central Iranian city of Isfahan where they are being held. The message of their note has gone viral on Iranian social media platforms, with the hashtag "Don't let them kill us" becoming a rallying cry for their cause.
Ali Karimi, a former star of Iranian football, joined the campaign, posting on Instagram at the hashtag:
"No soil has buried life within itself like the soil of Iran," he wrote.
Iran has seen a surge in executions in recent months, a trend that has drawn widespread domestic and international condemnation.
Human rights organizations have strongly objected to the wave of death sentences, saying they are being issued against protesters in Iran after "sham trials" that are often rushed through the courts.
Amnesty said in an annual report on May 16 that Iran saw executions soar to 576 in 2022 from 314 the previous year. The Norway-based Iran Human Rights group says that so far this year, at least 243 people have been executed in Iran.
Lawmakers have pushed the judiciary to render the death penalty in trials for those arrested during unrest sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in September while she was in police custody for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly.
The protests have involved tens of thousands of Iranians and are seen as one of the biggest threats to the Islamic leadership since it took power in 1979.
So far at least four protesters have been executed.
Human rights activists say authorities in Iran are using the executions to try to instill fear in society rather than to combat crime.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Veteran Russian Rock Musician Boris Grebenshchikov Charged With Discrediting Armed Forces
Veteran Russian rock musician Boris Grebenshchikov, who currently resides out of Russia, has been charged with discrediting Russian armed forces involved in Moscow’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine. Moscow’s Tver district court said on May 18 that it will look into the charges. If found guilty, the 69-year-old leader of Russia's legendary Aquarium rock group may face a hefty fine. Grebenshchikov, considered a founding father of Russian rock music, has criticized Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine in interviews and during his concerts, which he currently holds abroad. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Russian Oil Revenues Tumble Due To Price Cap, U.S. Treasury Says
Russia's oil revenues have suffered a marked decline since Western countries slapped a price cap on Russian crude as punishment for the invasion of Ukraine, the U.S. Treasury Department said on May 18. The department said that despite widespread initial market skepticism around the price cap, market participants and geopolitical analysts now acknowledge that it is accomplishing both of its goals -- keeping Russian oil on the market while depriving Russia of significant revenues. The treasury, citing Russian Finance Ministry figures, said federal government oil revenues were down over 40 percent between January and March compared to last year.
Tajik Woman Arrested On Suspicion Of Deliberately Infecting Men With HIV
Tajik authorities say a 52-year-old woman has been arrested in the northern district of Bobojon Ghafurov on allegations that she deliberately infected nine men with HIV by having sex with them. If convicted of knowingly infecting others with HIV, the woman, whose identity was not disclosed, may face up to 10 years in prison. This is not the first such case in the Central Asian nation. The latest similar case was reported in March, when a 46-year-old woman with HIV was arrested on suspicion of infecting 11 men in the northern city of Konibodom. To listen to the original story in a news digest by RFE/RL's Tajik Service, click here.
Kazakh Activists Jailed, Fined For Rally Plans Amid China-Central Asia Summit
ALMATY, Kazakhstan -- A number of Kazakh activists who planned to hold protest rallies against the government’s plan to introduce visa-free travel for Chinese citizens coming to Kazakhstan have been jailed or fined ahead of the China-Central Asian summit in the ancient city of Xi'an.
Kazakh officials have said an agreement on visa-free visits for visiting Chinese citizens for up to 30 days will be signed during the summit hosted by Chinese President Xi Jinping and attended by the presidents of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan on May 19, the second day of the meeting.
Ahead of bilateral meetings held between the countries and Beijing, a court in Kazakhstan’s largest city, Almaty, sentenced Bekzatqan Maqsutuly, the leader of the unregistered Atazhurt (Fatherland) party, to 15 days in jail.
Maqsutuly's lawyer, Shynquat Baizhanov, told RFE/RL on May 18 that his client was found guilty of violating regulations for holding public gatherings. The charge was related to a previous unsanctioned public event. On May 16, Maqsutuly announced online his party's plan to organize a rally against the agreement on visa-free travel for Chinese nationals entering Kazakhstan.
A court in the northwestern city of Aqtobe sentenced activist Akhmet Sarsenghaliev to four days in jail on the same charge.
Three other activists in Aqtobe -- Almira Quatova, Ainagul Tobetova, and Bauyrzhan Maratuly -- were also convicted of violating regulations for holding public gatherings and ordered to pay fines between $380 and $535. All four activists planned to organize a rally in Aqtobe on May 18 to protest via-free travel for Chinese citizens entering Kazakhstan.
Activists in the tightly controlled former Soviet republic’s northern city of Pavlodar said on Facebook that they had faced police pressure over their plan to organize a rally against the visa-free travel agreement in the city.
Belarusian Police Detain Singer Who Refused Lukashenka Scholarship In 2020
Police in Belarus have detained singer Patrytsia Svitsina, who in 2020 refused to accept scholarship from authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka, citing her moral principles.
The Minsk-based Vyasna (Spring) human right center said on May 18 that Svitsina was shown on pro-government Telegram channels "confessing" to taking part in mass protests against the official results of the August 2020 presidential poll that proclaimed Lukashenka as the winner, blocking public transportation operations, and posting "negative information" on social networks about Russia's ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
In 2020, Svitsina, who was then a student of the Ethnology and Folklore Department at the Belarusian State University in Minsk, publicly rejected Lukashenka’s scholarship amid an unprecedented crackdown on dissent amid claims the election was rigged.
Separately, the Minsk regional court said on May 18 that the sentences of Raman Pratasevich, a journalist who was detained in Belarus in 2021 after the commercial flight he was on was forced to land in Minsk, and his two associates had taken force after they decided not to appeal their verdicts and sentences.
Pratasevich was sentenced to eight years in prison on May 3, while his co-defendants, Stsyapan Putsila and Yan Rudzik, who were tried in absentia, were sentenced to 20 years and 19 years in prison, respectively, on charges including forming and leading an extremist group, insulting Lukashenka, plotting to seize power through unconstitutional means, discrediting Belarus, financing extremist activities, inciting social hatred, organizing mass disorders, conducting acts of terrorism, and other actions aimed at undermining national security.
The three men were authors of the Nexta Live Telegram channel that extensively covered the protests against official results of the August 2020 presidential election that the opposition and many Western countries have said were falsified.
Meanwhile, the Brest regional court in the country’s west on May 18 began the trial of Valer Khamenka, an ambulance medic who is accused of allegedly "rehabilitating Nazism" by distributing Nazi symbols online in the wake of the August 2020 protests.
Hundreds of people have been handed prison terms in the unrest sparked by the 2020 election.
Belarus witnessed unprecedented protests over the election results that lasted for several months.
Thousands were detained and there have been credible reports of torture and ill-treatment of detainees by security forces. Several people have died during the crackdown.
The 68-year-old Lukashenka has leaned heavily on Russian support amid Western sanctions while punishing the opposition and arresting or forcing abroad many of its leaders.
The United States, the European Union, and several other countries have refused to recognize Lukashenka's self-declared victory.
Iranian President Warns Afghanistan To Abide By Treaty On Water Flows
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has warned the de facto Taliban regime in Afghanistan that its noncompliance with joint agreements on water rights in regions along their shared border is escalating tensions between Tehran and Kabul.
Raisi warned during a visit to the southeastern Iranian province of Sistan-Baluchistan on May 18 that the "rulers of Afghanistan" should "take the issue of...Iran's water rights seriously."
The warning follows a phone conversation between Amir Khan Muttaqi, the acting foreign minister of the Taliban administration, and Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian over several issues, including the transfer of water from the Helmand River.
Amir-Abdollahian requested the Taliban open the gates of the Kajaki Dam "so both the people of Afghanistan and Iran can be hydrated."
Taliban officials recently claimed that due to low water levels, even if they opened the dam, nothing would reach Iran. But Amir-Abdollahian said that can only be determined by a joint technical team, as per a 1973 treaty over water rights. Iran has proposed such a team inspect the Kajaki Dam to assess the situation, the minister said.
Raisi said that if the experts confirm the water shortage, Iran would drop its concerns, though he added that Iran would not allow the rights of its people to be "compromised."
According to the 1973 agreement, Afghanistan is obligated to provide Iran with 850 million cubic meters of water annually from the Helmand River. Iran has accused Afghanistan of not complying with the accord, an allegation that Kabul rejects. Disputes over the distribution of cross-border water supplies have plagued relations between the two neighbors for decades.
Water from the 1,150-kilometer (690-mile) Helmand River, Afghanistan’s longest, feeds the Hamun Lake in Iran’s Sistan-Baluchistan province. The region relies heavily on the lake, and officials say it has suffered major issues because of a persistent lack of water.
Hassan Kazemi Qomi, Iran’s special representative to Afghanistan, stated that despite the Taliban-led government's repeated commitment to the Helmand water treaty, Iran has only received about 4 percent of the water to which it has a right.
The situation in Iran is becoming acute, with many cities facing water shortages. In turn, protests over the issue are becoming more commonplace.
Afghans widely celebrated the completion of the Kamal Khan Dam last March. Former President Ashraf Ghani said Afghanistan would no longer "give away free water" and suggested Iran should provide oil to Kabul in exchange for water.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Former Wagner Commander Who Defected To Norway Says He Decided To Return To Russia
A former commander for Russia's Wagner mercenary group who fled to Norway has decided to return to Russia. Andrei Medvedev said on May 17 he had asked the Russian Embassy in Oslo for help as "it hasn't worked out" in Norway. Medvedev said his decision was made of his own free will, adding that he understands his return may be "dangerous." Medvedev has said he fears for his life after witnessing the extrajudicial killings of some Wagner troops by others from the group while fighting in Ukraine. He has said he was ready to testify in court about what he saw. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
