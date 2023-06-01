Russian Strike On Kyiv Kills Three, Including Child, On International Children's Day

A fresh wave of air strikes on Kyiv on June 1 killed at least three people, including one child, authorities said, as President Volodymyr Zelenskiy arrived in Moldova for a pan-European summit.

Following the attack, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko canceled all scheduled events to celebrate June 1, when many former communist countries celebrate International Children's Day.

Kltischko said debris fell on a medical clinic, a kindergarten, a school, and a police station in the capital's Desnyansk district during the first Russian attack of the month that also damaged apartment buildings, a water pipeline, and cars.

Kitschko and the Kyiv military administration initially reported two children were among the three dead but then revised that number down to one. Eleven other people were wounded, authorities said.

The Ukrainian capital was targeted by 17 waves of Russian air strikes in May.

The Ukrainian military said Russia used Iskander missiles in the June 1 attack that targeted infrastructure in the Kyiv region.

"Preliminarily, [it was established that] 10 out of 10 missiles were destroyed by the Ukrainian air defense," the military said in its morning report.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is in neighboring Moldova to attend a summit of the European Political Community, which groups 27 EU members with 20 of their partners, in his first visit to Chisinau since the start of Russia's invasion.

Zelenskiy was welcomed by Moldova's pro-Western President Maia Sandu at Mimi Castle in Bulboaca, some 40 kilometers east of Chisinau.

Zelenskiy earlier said on Telegram that he plans to hold bilateral talks with EU leaders to gather more support for Ukraine.

On the battlefield in the east, Ukrainian defenders repelled 21 Russian assaults in Donetsk, Luhansk, and Kharkiv regions, the General Staff reported in its daily bulletin on June 1.

Two of the unsuccessful attacks targeted Ukrainian positions in the area of Bakhmut, the Donetsk city that has been the focal point of the war in the Donbas for the past several months, the military said.

Amid an uptick of cross-border attacks on Russian territory, the governor of Russia's Belgorod region that borders Ukraine reported on June 1 that "uninterrupted shelling" hit a town and wounded eight people overnight.

"Shebekino is facing uninterrupted shelling" with rocket launchers, Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Telegram, adding that no one was killed.

The report could not be independently verified.

On May 31, the governor of Russia's Krasnodar region, Venyamin Kondratyev, said an alleged drone attack caused a fire at an oil refinery. There were no casualties in the attack.

On May 31, the United States announced an aid package for Ukraine that includes Patriot air-defense batteries, ammunition, and other defense equipment as Ukrainian authorities said attacks by Russian troops killed one person in Ukraine's Donetsk region and one person in the Kherson region.

The security assistance package worth up to $300 million was announced by White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby. It represents the 39th drawdown of equipment from the Department of Defense inventories, the Pentagon said.

In addition to the Patriots, the package includes Stinger antiaircraft systems, missiles for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), tank ammunition, and other equipment.



Valeriy Zaluzhniy, commander in chief of Ukrainian forces, said he spoke by phone with U.S. Army General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, to discuss the situation at the front, further plans for the liberation of Ukrainian territory, and "the possible actions of the enemy."

With reporting by Reuters, AFP, and AP