Two Killed, Five Injured In Ammunition Blast In Russia

An ammunition explosion at Russia's Tsugol firing range in Siberia has killed two military personnel.

The Defense Ministry said an officer and a contract soldier were killed in the blast on November 10 when the group was clearing unexploded mortars from the firing range in the Zabaikalye Krai region.

Another officer and three soldiers were injured in the explosion and are currently being treated in a hospital, the ministry said.

The ministry officials cited doctors as saying that the injures are not life-threatening.

A special commission of the Eastern Military District has been sent to the scene from the city of Khabarovsk to investigate the incident, ministry officials said.

Based on reporting by Interfax and TASS

