Blast Reported At Apartment Building In Russia's Rostov Region

An explosion at an apartment building in Russia’s Rostov region on January 14 triggered the collapse of two floors, Russia’s Emergencies Ministry said.



The state-run TASS news agency quoted a ministry source as saying seven people were feared trapped under the rubble after the blast in the city of Shakhty.



Earlier, TASS said five people had been injured in the blast. Another 140 were reported to have been evacuated from the apartment block.



No further details were immediately available.



The explosion follows a similar incident in the Russian city of Magnitogorsk on December 31.



Thirty three people died in the blast in the southern Urals city that authorities say was likely caused by a gas explosion.



