Putin Ratifies Deal On Russian-Armenian Joint Military Units

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a bill into law on Russian-Armenian joint military units.

The legislation, signed on July 27, was placed on the Kremlin's website.

It concerns an agreement signed in Moscow in late November that was approved by both chambers of Russia's parliament, the State Duma and the Federation Council, earlier in July.

The law says the goal of the initiative is to provide military security for both countries in the Caucasus region.

Russia and Armenia, along with Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan, are members of Collective Security Treaty Organization.